Merck Animal Health, known as MSD Animal Health outside the United States and Canada, a division of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, New Jersey, USA has announced a $250,000 donation to Iowa State University to support the new veterinary diagnostic laboratory.
“We’re grateful for Merck Animal Health’s support in assisting to build this state-of-the-art veterinary diagnostic lab which will allow Iowa State University to continue to develop innovative solutions for generations to come in a wide range of diagnostic services,” said Dan Grooms, D.V.M., Ph.D., the Dr. Stephen G. Juelsgaard Dean of Veterinary Medicine. “The diagnostic lab has long played a key role in advancing animal and public health while ensuring the world’s food supply is safe and plentiful.”
Construction on phase one of the facility is underway with a planned opening in 2023. Merck Animal Health’s donation will directly support the new “Science on Display” area which enhances educational opportunities for professional and graduate students, scientists, diagnosticians and practitioners.
Providing funding for the Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory is one of several initiatives and collaborations between Merck Animal Health and ISU. Recently, Merck Animal Health and ISU announced a four-year strategic alliance that will bring together industry and university talent as part of a unique public-private partnership to address complex needs and expedite the delivery of animal health solutions to the marketplace. Merck Animal Health also has supported veterinary internships and scholarships as well as research and development projects at the university.
“We are excited to continue our long-standing partnership with ISU and be a part of this new state-of-the-art facility,” said Brent Meyer, D.V.M., M.S., beef technical services, Merck Animal Health. “Our investment is part of our commitment to the veterinary profession and in advancing the future of animal health.”
