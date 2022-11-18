Merck Animal Health announced on Sept. 22 that it has acquired Vence from its founders and shareholders. Vence is an innovator in virtual fencing for rotational grazing and livestock management. Specific terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Merck Animal Health recently acquired Vence, an innovator in virtual fencing for rotational grazing and livestock management. (Courtesy photo.)

Vence, a privately held company, provides enhanced technology for producers and ranchers to track, monitor and manage the movement of cattle through a high-tech platform of virtual fencing solutions.

