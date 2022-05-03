The Kansas Livestock Association Membership Committee launched a new recruitment campaign to continue growing the organization and reward members for their efforts in helping do so. For each new member signed up as part of the “Beef Up Membership” campaign, which will run from May 1 to Dec. 1, recruiters will earn one entry into a drawing to win a Blackstone grill. In addition, each newly recruited member will be entered into a drawing to win a Yeti cooler.
All KLA members are encouraged to participate in the campaign. Along with the special drawing, recruiter of the month honors and KLA Top Hand prizes continue to be up for grabs for those who sign up new members. The Top Hand contest is exclusively sponsored by John Deere.
If members have questions or would like materials to assist them in their recruitment efforts, please contact Megan Anguiano at megan@kla.org or Shelbi Wiggs at shelbi@kla.org or call the KLA office at 785-273-5115.
