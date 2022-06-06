More than 115 members of Congress, including Kansas Reps. Ron Estes, Tracey Mann and Jake LaTurner, wrote a letter to the Securities and Exchange Commission expressing their concerns with a new proposed rule that would require publicly traded companies to disclose their greenhouse gas emissions, including that of their supply chain. For those that process or sell beef, emissions from cattle production would be included.
The letter pointed out the proposed rule would be a “significant and unworkable regulatory burden” and a considerable departure from the SEC’s purpose, which is to protect investors; maintain fair, orderly and efficient markets; and facilitate capital formation.
“It is not within the purview of the SEC to regulate farmers and ranchers, which is what this rule would do,” the letter stated.
The letter also highlighted that, as the proposed rule is written, it is unclear how producers would be protected from privacy concerns due to the information that would be required to be provided. The members of Congress urged the SEC to consider the implications and “scrap this rule entirely to ensure their private property information would not end up on any public disclosures.”
National Cattlemen's Beef Association members can send a letter to the SEC by clicking here and filling out the simple form with your name, email, address and phone number. You will be able to send an email with a targeted message stating your opposition to the proposed rule. The address provided in the form will not be shared outside NCBA.
