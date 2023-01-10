Bills being tracked by the association’s legislative affairs staff will be open for member discussion during the Kansas Livestock Association Legislative Meeting, Feb. 15 at the Hotel Topeka at City Center (formerly Capitol Plaza Hotel). Following lunch at 11:30 a.m., a review of current bills under consideration in the Kansas Legislature will take place at 1 p.m. The social and dinner with state legislators will begin at 6 p.m.
KLA’s lobbying team will offer an analysis of proposed bills during the meeting. Members will have the opportunity to discuss and take positions on legislation, giving direction to KLA lobbyists, who are in the state Capitol daily representing the common business interests of the membership.
