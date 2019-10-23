Kansas Livestock Association officers and staff will host a series of roundtable meetings across the state this fall. During the meetings, members are encouraged to bring up issues KLA may need to address, as well as how the organization can better serve its members. In addition, updates will be provided on a number of issues KLA and NCBA currently are addressing on behalf of members.
Dates and locations for the meetings are Nov. 11 in Fredonia; Nov. 13 in Oakley; Nov. 14 in Garden City; Nov. 18 in Plains; Nov. 19 in Kingman; and Nov. 20 in Abilene.
The sessions will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at all locations except Kingman, which will be from 6 to 8 p.m. A complimentary beef dinner will be served. Please rsvp to letty@kla.org or 785-273-5115 with the number attending and which location. Specific meeting sites can be viewed at www.kla.org/events-meetings.
