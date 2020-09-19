Dave Nichols, Bridgewater, Iowa, was the wrap-up presenter at Cattle U and Trade Show, and he noted that in his lifetime the industry has faced and met many challenges.
In fact, he said, the “future is in our hands.” He says beef producers should look at bovine resistance to disease, metabolic efficiency-residual feed intake, healthfulness of beef for humans and genetic problem solving.
Nichols has served on the boards of Angus and Simmental associations and also believed it was important to do whatever it took to build consumer confidence.
He also noted that while the industry itself may appear divided, it is not the first time and some of it is to be expected. Nichols said producers at all levels need to learn from each other. In the end, no matter how good a product is— and the beef industry has the best—it can only grow by being honest with each other and the consumer.
“We need to come together as team,” he said.
