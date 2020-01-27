Kansas State University's Animal Sciences and Industry Department will host Cattlemen's Day 2020 on March 6 at Weber Hall in Manhattan. Lorna Marshall, Select Sires vice president of beef programs, will kick off the event by highlighting genetic and reproductive trends in the global beef industry.
"We're excited to host the 107th KSU Cattlemen's Day," says Ken Odde, K-State professor and Cattlemen's Day co-chairman. "Our annual program strives to address key issues and to provide current information that keeps our industry efficient and relevant. This year's main program speakers, Lorna Marshall and Dr. Derrell Peel, will challenge attendees to think outside the box as they address global protein supplies, trade, reproductive and genetic technologies and their effects on the U.S. beef industry."
The day starts at 8 a.m. with refreshments, educational exhibits and a commercial trade show. Odde adds, "This year more we have more than 75 participants signed up for our allied industry trade show. Hosted on the Weber Arena floor, the trade show provides a forum for the attendees to observe what's new in the beef industry and network with key industry leaders."
The program begins at 10 a.m. Following Marshall's presentation, Derrell Peel, Oklahoma State University extension livestock marketing specialist, will discuss opportunities for the beef industry in global meat markets.
Lunch featuring smoked brisket and Cajun-spiced catfish will be sponsored by U.S. Premium Beef and commercial exhibitors. The afternoon sessions will feature K-State faculty and industry presentations in Weber Hall, the Purebred Beef Unit and the Beef Stocker Unit discussing an array of topics.
• Factors Influencing Sale Price of Calves — Ken Odde, KSU ASI professor, Karol Fike, KSU ASI teaching assoc. professor, and Esther McCabe, KSU ASI PhD student, will discuss recently investigated regional effects on the value of calf health programs, age and source verification, trucking distance, and "natural" beef programs.
• Update on Insemination Timing with Sexed Semen, Split-Time AI and Embryonic Loss — Sandy Johnson, KSU ASI extension beef specialist, and David Grieger, KSU ASI professor, will give an overview of timed AI protocols for conventional and sexed semen; including an update on split-time AI protocols with costs and benefits for cows and heifers.
• Current Changes in the Mexican Meat Industry and the Impact of Mexico's New Beef Quality Grading System — Francisco Najar-Villarreal, KSU ASI meat science PhD candidate, will discuss the implementation of a new Mexican beef quality grading program, passed in 2017, and how this system may potentially change some of the market channels used during the last decade in Mexico. The potential impact of these changes on the United States will also be discussed.
• Calving School: Tools, Time Frames, Intervention Tips — A.J. Tarpoff, KSU ASI extension beef veterinarian, will outline overall calving management, including stages of the normal calving process and tips to handle difficult calving situations.
• Where Ruminant Digestion Begins — K-State Veterinary Health Center staff will utilize cannulated cows to discuss educational components regarding transfaunation fluid, calf scours and Hardware disease.
• Forage Sampling and Analysis 101 — Justin Waggoner, KSU ASI extension beef specialist, will provide a hands-on session covering how to sample different types of forage and understand the basic components of a forage analysis.
• Beef Stocker Unit Tour — Explore the Beef Stocker Unit, a facility devoted to management research with receiving, backgrounding and grazing cattle.
The cost to attend Cattlemen's Day 2020 is $25 if paid by Feb. 28 at noon or $35 at the door. There is no charge for students, if they pre-register. For more information and online registration, visit KSUBeef.org or contact Lois Schreiner at 785-532-1267 or lschrein@ksu.edu.
The 43rd annual Legacy Bull & Female Sale will begin at 4 p.m. at the Stanley Stout Center (2200 Denison Ave). Visit asi.ksu.edu/legacysale to learn more about this year's offering and to request a sale catalog.
On March 5, the evening before Cattlemen's Day, Patsy Houghton will be honored as the Stockman of the Year at the 50th Annual Stockmen's Dinner at 6 p.m. at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel in Manhattan. A separate registration is required for the dinner. Information can be found online at asi.ksu.edu/stockmensdinner or by contacting 785-532-1267.
