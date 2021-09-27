Superior Livestock Auction offered 19,650 head of calves, yearlings and breeding stock from 20 states during the Sept. 23 live video auction at the company’s offices in Hudson Oaks, Texas.
Cattle were sold on contract to deliver immediately through January 2021. A week of light trade and limited tests of the market led to a slightly bearish to steady market recap for the September 23rd Video Auction.
Region 3/4/5/6 feeder steers were steady to $2 lower than our last auction. Feeder heifers from the same regions moved out at $4 to $6 lower. Region 1 & 2 feeder steers and heifers were in light test with a weaker undertone. Region 1 & 2 weaned calves were also in light test with a lower trend noted. Region 3/4/5/6 calves on cows were $5 to $8 lower. Weaned calves from the same regions were met with cautious buyer participation; light calves were selling $3 to $8 lower and heavier weights were $6 lower. Dry conditions and most wheat pasture demand waiting on moisture before buying their needs were the main causes for the weakness in the market. Feeders are faced with many of the feedyards being at capacity, or near, and this was evident as the buyers opted to buy feeders with deferred delivery.
Superior Livestock’s next offering is 10 a.m. Sept. 30 with a consignment deadline for Sept. 28. Another video auction at the Superior Livestock Studio located in Hudson Oaks, Texas, is planned for Oct. 7. Consignment deadline for that sale is Sept. 27. Monday. Starting in October and lasting through December, to assist with drought management, Superior Livestock will be offering six different occasions to market replacement heifers, bred heifers and cows and stock cows to a nationwide buyer base. For more information, visit www.superiorlivestock.com.
