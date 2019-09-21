The National Western Stock Show is proud to announce Marcy and Bruce Benson as the 2020 Citizens of the West. This prestigious annual award recognizes those who embody the spirit and determination of Western pioneers and perpetuate the West’s agriculture heritage and ideals. A committee of community leaders selects recipients.
“I’m pleased to see that Bruce and Marcy Benson are being jointly honored as Citizens of the West. It is a well-deserved honor for their many contributions in the fields of education, philanthropy and business in our community and state,” said Philip Anschutz, 2014 recipient of the Citizen of the West award.
The Bensons will receive the award at a dinner on Jan. 13, 2020, at the National Western Events Center. Proceeds from the event support 100 scholarships the National Western Scholarship Trust awards annually to colleges and universities in Colorado and Wyoming.
Marcy and Bruce are respected leaders in the business, education, civic, political and philanthropic communities. Together they have made a lasting impression through their tireless advocacy and fundraising efforts for issues and institutions they hold in high regard.
The couple chaired the University of Colorado’s $1.5 billion Creating Futures fundraising campaign, which exceeded its goal in donations raised to support scholarships, academic research projects and capital improvements across CU’s campuses. It was the second billion dollar-plus fundraising campaign they chaired for CU.
Bruce recently retired as president of the University of Colorado, where he served for more than 11 years, the longest-serving leader of the institution in the past 65 years. During his tenure, CU’s research funding reached record levels, supporting the university’s strengths in biotechnology, health care, renewable and sustainable energy, and aerospace engineering. He led efforts to promote cross-campus collaboration that have resulted in cooperative academic programs and initiatives, most notably CU’s Biofrontiers Institute, led by Nobel Laureate Tom Cech.
Marcy Benson has applied her time and talents to a range of activities in Washington D.C. and Colorado, from serving presidents of the United States to volunteering at leadership levels in health care, education, the arts and civic activities.
In Colorado, Marcy served on the Board of Directors of Children’s Hospital Colorado for more than a decade and was co-chair of the campaign that built the new hospital on the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. As first lady of CU, Marcy devoted much of her time to fundraising and was actively involved with CU’s Alzheimer’s Research Center and the Anschutz Health and Wellness Center.
The Bensons have 3 children and 10 grandchildren. They reside in Denver and enjoy their family ranch on the Blue River.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.