Bull buying time is here for many producers, and cattle selection tools and resources are constantly evolving. Join the Cattlemen’s Webinar Series as genetic selection experts Alison Van Eenennaam, Ph.D. (UC Davis) and Matt Spangler, Ph.D. (University of Nebraska) provide an overview of how best to understand changes in genetic evaluations and new or updated indexes from the major breed associations. The team will also evaluate and respond to results from a recent BEEF magazine producer survey on genetic selection.
To register, visit https://www.ncba.org/cattlemenswebinarseries.aspx.
