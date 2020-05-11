“Foot rot can lead to cattle lameness resulting in lost performance and profitability to your cattle operation,” says Patrick Davis, Regional University of Missouri Extension livestock field specialist. Furthermore, the spring time of the year is when cattle are spending time in wet, muddy places which can increase the incidence of foot rot. Below, Davis shares thoughts on cause, signs, treatment and prevention of cattle foot rot.
“Foot rot is caused by causative bacteria entering the compromised skin or hoof wall integrity,” says Davis. Factors that lead to the compromised skin or hoof wall integrity include moisture, injury, disease, and or nutrient deficiency.
“Since trace minerals zinc, selenium and copper are important for skin and hoof wall integrity, deficiencies in these areas can increase the incidence of foot rot,” says Davis. Davis urges cattle producers to provide adequate level of these minerals free choice to their cattle.
“Combination of skin or hoof irritation by rough surfaces and cattle standing in mud or manure can increase the incidence of foot rot,” says Davis. Davis urges cattle producers to reduce the time cattle are standing on rough surfaces such as rocks, gravel, and concrete to reduce the incidence of foot rot. Furthermore, Davis urges cattle producers reduce time cattle are standing in the mud, manure and pond to help reduce the incidence of foot rot.
“Since cattle lameness can influence performance and operation bottom line it is key to identify and treat foot rot immediately,” says Davis. Davis urges cattle producers to work with your veterinarian to develop a plan understanding the symptoms of foot rot and proper treatment protocol.
“Lameness is one of the typical symptoms that we see with cattle foot rot,” says Davis. This symptom is brought on by other issue which include swelling and redness of interdigital tissue and adjacent coronary band. There will be a foul odor associated with foot rot which is necrotic lesions in the interdigital space. Left untreated the infection continues with swelling around both digits and the hairline of the hoof causing separation of the claw.
“When treating foot rot consult a veterinarian,” says Davis. Treatment options should begin with problem identification, cleaning the foot and providing topical antimicrobial treatment. Pain relief might be recommended by the veterinarian. Improvement should be seen in three to four days. If not consult a veterinarian for advice on treatment for more severe cases.
