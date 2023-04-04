Longhorn tick.jpeg

This photograph depicted a dorsal view of an adult female, Haemaphysalis longicornis   tick, commonly known as the longhorned tick. This specimen was meandering about, climbing a blade of grass. H. longicornis   ticks are able to reproduce in an asexual manner. Males are rare.

University of Missouri researchers are tracking the invasive longhorned tick, which causes weight loss, lost pregnancies and even death in cattle.

Researchers from the MU College of Veterinary Medicine found the tick on a Linn County pasture in August 2022. The finding marks the northernmost appearance of the tick in Missouri. It also appeared in June 2021 near Springfield.

