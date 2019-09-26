In 2018, 30 steers were donated to participate in the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Foundation Steer Carcass Challenge. The Steer Carcass Challenge is designed to provide an opportunity to donate to the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Foundation while creating a friendly competition based on performance and carcass merit of cattle.
“Approximately two thirds of the steers donated were from OCA members in unified counties. This means, the OCF sent half the profit off those cattle from unified counties back to the local level in support of active county cattlemen’s associations,” said Taylor Shackelford, OCF Coordinator.
The county payout checks were issued to the following local cattlemen groups: Custer, Garfield, Kiowa, PAC (Pushmataha, Atoka and Choctaw), Pittsburg, Pottawatomie and Tri-County (Cotton, Comanche and Tillman). Payout checks spanned from $396.54 to $3,309.27.
“We started the unified county partnership a couple years ago and it has been mutually beneficial. The foundation grows while helping local cattlemen’s groups accomplish their goals,” said Shackelford.
When you support the OCF, you support educational scholarships for Oklahoma’s 4-H and FFA youth that are involved in the beef industry, educational programs for current beef producers, and the preservation of the Oklahoma beef cattle industry and its traditions.
According to Shackelford, the steers are fed out at Xcel Feeders near Watonga, Oklahoma. “We appreciate the support of Xcel Feeders and thank the crew there for working with us to feed the Foundation Steer Carcass Challenge steers,” Shackelford said.
After delivery, the donor receives a receipt for their donation to the OCF, a 501(c)3. The OCF pays all expenses associated with caring for and feeding the steers and then reaps the profit at the time they are sold.
“We’re working to gather up a group of steers for the 2019-20 Steer Carcass Challenge,” Shackelford said, “and we’re looking at a November first receiving date.”
If you are interested in donating a steer or learning more, call Taylor at 405-235-4391.
The Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Foundation was created to provide a charitable trust for the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association. The Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association is the trusted voice of the Oklahoma beef cattle industry and has members in all 77 counties in Oklahoma. To join or learn more visit www.okcattlemen.org.
