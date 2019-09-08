The Nebraska Department of Agriculture announced the winners of its annual Poultry Photo Contest during a special celebration at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. The contest was open to Nebraska 4-H and FFA members from around the state.
“NDA’s annual poultry photo contest is a great way to highlight the state’s diverse poultry populations, especially as the poultry industry in Nebraska continues to grow,” said NDA Director Steve Wellman. “We appreciate these talented 4-H and FFA members and the time they spent capturing the perfect photos for our contest. A big thank you to everyone who participated.”
NDA will use the winning photos online and in printed materials about the importance of biosecurity so backyard poultry owners have the information they need to keep their flocks healthy.
Congratulations to the following youth who submitted winning photos: Zac Arens of Crofton; Payton Catlin of Ogallala; Abigail Gorecki of Ravenna; Nathan Gorecki of Ravenna; Makennen Havlat of Seward; Sydney Havlat of Seward; Elisa Oberg of Farnam; Janae Oberg of Farnam; Jon Oberg of Farnam; Onyx Smith of Kearney; Elizabeth Wortmann of Crofton; and Sophia Wortmann of Crofton. NDA staff members from around the state judged the entries, looking at originality, composition and photography skills.
NDA’s poultry contest was funded through a grant from the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, Veterinary Service.
The winning photographs can be viewed on the NDA website at www.nda.nebraska.gov/animal/avian.
