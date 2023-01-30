A lengthy drought that impacted the beef supply chain in 2022 is going to have its fingers on cow-calf producers and feeders in 2023, according to Lance Zimmerman, a senior beef analyst at RaboResearch Food and Agribusiness team.

Globally protein supplies are trending upward, he said. The beef side of the balance sheet will be steady at best with U.S. ranchers making adjustments to their cowherds because of reduced pasture and forage.