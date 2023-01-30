There were 89.3 million head of cattle and calves on U.S. farms as of Jan. 1, 2023, according to the Cattle report published today by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Recent Livestock Headlines
The Angus Foundation kicked off the year with a celebration commemorating 150 years since Angus cattle first arrived in the United States. Read moreAngus Foundation hosts 150 Years of Angus Celebration
Finding the best beef genetics that provide long-term values is on the mind of ranchers as they begin a new year. Read moreValue, strategy key to long-term objectives
The 2023 Kansas Livestock Association Young Stockmen’s Academy class will again be made up of 20 young producers from across the state. Merck Animal Health remains the exclusive sponsor of the program. Read moreKLA announces new Young Stockmen’s Academy class
The Iowa Beef Industry Council board of directors selected Mike Anderson, of Ames, to lead as executive director of the Iowa Beef Checkoff organization. Read moreIowa beef’s new executive director
A discussion on how U.S. farmers can navigate the carbon market will highlight Kansas State University’s 110th annual Cattlemen’s Day 2023, set for Friday, March 3 at Weber Hall in Manhattan. Read moreK-State’s Cattlemen’s Day scheduled for March 3
Beef producers should approach 2023 with cautious optimism—matched with resolutions of good management and investment in infrastructure, says University of Missouri Extension agriculture business specialist Wesley Tucker. Read moreBeef producers: Get your house in order in 2023
Every so often an animal will have a certain glint in their eye that farmers and ranchers recognize as pure orneriness. Marisa Betts, a farmer and rancher from near Dorrance, Kansas, found just such an animal in Ringo, a black, white-face steer that came to be her bucket calf several years ago. Read moreA barn full of personality
Missouri's Cattlemen Foundation awarded scholarships to 29 high school seniors and college students at the 55th Annual Missouri Cattle Industry Convention & Trade Show. Read moreMissouri's Cattlemen Foundation awards scholarships
Bills being tracked by the association’s legislative affairs staff will be open for member discussion during the Kansas Livestock Association Legislative Meeting, Feb. 15. Read moreMembers encouraged to attend KLA Legislative Meeting
New volunteer leaders recently took the reins of the Kansas Livestock Association Cattle Feeders Council, Stockgrowers Council and Dairy Council. Read moreKLA Councils announce new leadership
A Texas A&M AgriLife researcher is taking a page out of human disease research to see if dogs might be able to sniff out bovine respiratory disease, BRD, one of the largest health challenges for the feedlot cattle industry. Read moreCan dogs catch a whiff of bovine respiratory disease?
University of Missouri Extension specialists recently received several reports of Missouri cattle dying due to fescue foot, says MU Extension state forage specialist Craig Roberts. Read moreFescue foot reported in Missouri cattle
What do all profitable cow-calf operations have in common? A healthy calf crop on the ground, ready to develop for market. To help Iowa cattlemen and women prepare for a successful calving season, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is offering a hands-on calving clinic on Jan. 18. The workshop will be held at the Dunlap Livestock Auction from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Read moreCalving clinic will help producers prepare for calving season
Forage growers in the Southwest can access important industry information, including potential solutions to common issues, at the 2023 Southwest Hay & Forage Conference. Read moreNMSU, NM Hay Association to co-host 2023 Southwest Hay & Forage Conference
Cold stress increases a cow’s energy requirement and can pull down her body condition. Thin cows can result in weak calves being born in the spring and/or poor breed up. Read moreHelping cows cope with cold stress
A lengthy drought that impacted the beef supply chain in 2022 is going to have its fingers on cow-calf producers and feeders in 2023, according to Lance Zimmerman, a senior beef analyst at RaboResearch Food and Agribusiness team.
Globally protein supplies are trending upward, he said. The beef side of the balance sheet will be steady at best with U.S. ranchers making adjustments to their cowherds because of reduced pasture and forage. Read moreDrought’s impact felt throughout beef chain, analyst says
Placing newly received, “high-risk” cattle on a limit-fed diet may result in greater performance with no adverse health effects, according to a study by the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station. Read moreStudy shows no negative health effects on limit-fed diet in ‘high-risk’ cattle
The old saying that “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure” is one that commonly refers to the importance of reducing the risk for disease spread. Read moreUse calving pasture rotation to prevent disease spread
The Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust has partnered with Joe Kaspar to permanently conserve 1,019 acres of the Little Jack Creek Ranch in Carbon County. Read more1,019 acres conserved in Carbon County
As the year ends, University of Missouri Extension livestock specialist Patrick Davis urges cattle producers to evaluate their record-keeping system to determine if it was successful. Read moreStart the year on the right foot with your cattle record-keeping system
At the National Western Stock Show in 2023, cattle producers aren’t just bringing their cattle to Denver—they’re also bringing their beef. Read moreRanchers bringing their best beef to Denver for the inaugural Stockyards Beef Festival
Extremely cold weather is forecast for the days before Christmas, putting cattle at risk. Temperatures below zero degrees Fahrenheit are predicted, with the wind chill factor much lower in many parts of the Midwest and the High Plains this week. Read morePrepare cattle for frigid temperatures
With record-breaking low temperatures and snowfall predicted in Colorado late Wednesday through Friday, the Colorado Department of Agriculture urges animal owners to take steps to ensure the safety and well-being of their animals in the potentially hazardous weather conditions. Read moreState vet offers resources to protect animals during upcoming spell of extreme cold weather
Taylor Sheridan will speak during the opening general session of the Cattle Industry Convention and National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Trade Show in New Orleans on Feb. 1. Sheridan will join NCBA President Don Schiefelbein, a Minnesota cattle producer, for a conversation about ranch life. Read more'Yellowstone' creator to speak at annual Cattle Industry Convention
Good-quality hay bales are like precious gems. They’re valuable and worthy of your safest storage, says Charles Ellis, University of Missouri Extension field specialist in agricultural engineering. Read moreMU Extension offers 5 tips to reduce hay loss
The recent Kansas Livestock Association Convention marked completion of the 16th year for the KLA Young Stockmen’s Academy. The 2022 YSA class brought the number of alumni to 315. Read more2023 YSA applications due Dec. 16
The New Mexico Cattlemen’s College will be Dec. 14 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Hotel Albuquerque Old Town. Held in conjunction with Joint Stockmen’s annual convention there is no other learning opportunity like this available in one location for New Mexico’s cattlemen and women. Read moreNew Mexico Cattlemen’s College set for Dec. 14
Registration is now open for Colorado Cattlemen’s Association’s 2023 Mid-Winter Conference, which will be held Jan. 16 to 17 at the Renaissance Denver Central Park hotel in Denver, Colorado. Read moreColorado Cattlemen’s Association Conference planned
He knows the data. He trusts it. Same goes for the markets. Read moreBlach details condition of cattle industry at KLA Beef Industry University
When Steve Wooten was standing in his southeastern Colorado pasture, it was hard to tell his part of the state was in varying stages of drought. Read moreWorking with drought, not against it
Every carpenter knows that having the right tool for the job allows the finished project to be the best it can be, and part of the decision about which tool to use comes with an understanding of how it can assist in the task at hand. Read moreUnderstanding bull selection tools
Producers and haulers who need to renew or obtain their certification in Beef Quality Assurance can preregister now for an in-person training in Vinton in northeastern Iowa. Offered by the Iowa Beef Center, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and the Iowa Beef Industry Council, the session is set for Jan. 5, 2023. Read moreBQA session set for Jan. 5 in Vinton, Iowa
Beefmaster Breeders United, Boerne, Texas, has hired Laurel Kelley of Yoakum, Texas, to serve as youth programs coordinator. Her duties include managing all programs and events related to the Junior Beefmaster Breeders Association program. Read moreKelley joins Beefmaster Breeders United
A well-balanced diet is a key to good health, and many know the importance of a multivitamin to keep deficiencies at bay. Read morePreventing vitamin A deficiency
Cattle feeder Shawn Tiffany of Herington is the new president of Kansas Livestock Association. He began his one-year term in the volunteer position during the group’s annual membership meeting held last week in Wichita. Read moreFeeder, rancher elected to lead Kansas Livestock Association
Feedlot Forum 2023 returns to the Terrace View Event Center in Sioux Center on Jan. 17 with a production-focused agenda. Iowa State University Extension and Outreach beef specialist Beth Doran said the session presenters will provide information to increase income for beef producers and allied agri-business professionals. Read moreFeedlot Forum 2023 will feature strategies to increase income
In anticipation of calving season, the Kansas State University Department of Animal Sciences and Industry and K-State Research and Extension are planning a series of calving schools in January. Read moreK-State plans calving schools in 4 Kansas locations
The Kansas Department of Agriculture partnered with the U.S. Livestock Genetics Export, Inc. along with the Idaho, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, and Tennessee departments of agriculture to participate in a trade mission to Mexico on Oct. 25 to 28. Read moreKDA participates in beef genetics trade mission to Mexico
Platte Livestock Market recently hosted a fundraiser that raised nearly $11,000 for R-CALF USA, the largest national producer only organization, whose mission is to ensure the continued profitability and viability of the U.S. cattle industry. Read moreNearly $11,000 raised for ranch group at Platte Livestock Market
When it comes to feeding livestock, farmers and ranchers are leaving money on the table—or rather, on the ground. Read moreGrazing post-harvest cornfields offers a double win to farmers, ranchers
Hay prices and availability will be among the most significant challenges cattle raisers will face this winter. Mary Drewnoski, beef systems specialist at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, presented on this topic during a recent webinar through Oklahoma State University.
To properly meet cow nutrient needs, producers must understand the quality of their forage and how it impacts dry matter intake. Drewnoski sorts forage into three categories—low quality, medium quality and high quality. She said low quality forage is anything less than 52% total digestible nutrients, or TDN. Corn and soybean residue fit in the low-quality category. Read moreAlternative winter feeding with limited forage
The Texas Beef Council has announced its board of directors for fiscal year 2023, which officially began Oct. 1. Read moreTexas Beef Council board of directors
The Upper House of Japan’s Diet approved the Protocol Amending the Trade Agreement Between Japan and the United States of America regarding the beef safeguard mechanism under the U.S.-Japan Trade Agreement, which completes the Japan Diet’s process to finalize the agreement. Read moreJapan’s Diet approves revised beef safeguard mechanism under US-Japan Trade Agreement
Producers and haulers who need to renew or obtain their certification in Beef Quality Assurance or Beef Quality Assurance Transportation can preregister now for in-person trainings for both programs to be held in southwest Iowa. Offered by the Iowa Beef Center, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, and the Iowa Beef Industry Council, the sessions are set for Nov. 29 in Oakland and Dec. 6 in Clarinda. ISU Extension beef specialist Erika Lundy-Woolfolk is organizing the sessions an… Read moreIowa State Extension plans beef certification sessions
Merck Animal Health acquires virtual fencing company, completes minority investment in digital swine monitoring company
Merck Animal Health announced on Sept. 22 that it has acquired Vence from its founders and shareholders. Vence is an innovator in virtual fencing for rotational grazing and livestock management. Specific terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Read moreMerck Animal Health acquires virtual fencing company, completes minority investment in digital swine monitoring company
The deadline to sign up for the 2023 Pasture, Range and Forage Insurance is Dec. 1. PRF insurance is a risk management tool that provides income to help offset the loss of forage production due to lack of precipitation. Read morePasture, Rangeland and Forage Insurance deadline is Dec. 1
The finish line is nearly in sight for cowherds around the country as spring-calving season looms. For many spring-calving herds, late-fall or early-winter marks the start of the third trimester and a significant upward shift in nutrient requirements. Coincidentally, it’s also when most available forage resources are lowest in quality. This creates a significant gap between nutrient needs and nutrient delivery during what is arguably the most critical trimester in calf development. Read moreFinish the race strong: Quality nutrition a must for cowherd success
Cattlemen and women from across the United States work in different sectors of the beef industry, deal with different environmental issues and have different business strategies. But at the end of the day, all farmers and ranchers work toward the same goal; to continue raising and selling the best beef possible. Read moreBeef industry panel shares insight on future challenges and opportunities
Many start their day with a multivitamin to supplement their diet in hopes of being as healthy as possible. In much the same way, mineral supplementation can overcome deficiencies in the grasses that cattle graze, said the experts at Kansas State University’s Beef Cattle Institute. Read moreForages, time of year influence mineral supplementation
Cattle producers are the original stewards of land and livestock and are constantly striving to improve their operations through education and professional development. To help reduce the financial burden of attending conventions and meetings, the National Cattlemen’s Foundation and Cargill created the Rancher Resilience Grant, which is administered by the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. The grant reimburses producers for registration fees and other expenses at specific educationa… Read moreGrant available to help cattle producers attend educational events