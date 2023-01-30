Recent Livestock Headlines

A barn full of personality
  • By Jennifer Theurer
Every so often an animal will have a certain glint in their eye that farmers and ranchers recognize as pure orneriness. Marisa Betts, a farmer and rancher from near Dorrance, Kansas, found just such an animal in Ringo, a black, white-face steer that came to be her bucket calf several years ago.

Calving clinic will help producers prepare for calving season

What do all profitable cow-calf operations have in common? A healthy calf crop on the ground, ready to develop for market. To help Iowa cattlemen and women prepare for a successful calving season, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is offering a hands-on calving clinic on Jan. 18. The workshop will be held at the Dunlap Livestock Auction from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Drought’s impact felt throughout beef chain, analyst says
  • By Dave Bergmeier
  • Updated
A lengthy drought that impacted the beef supply chain in 2022 is going to have its fingers on cow-calf producers and feeders in 2023, according to Lance Zimmerman, a senior beef analyst at RaboResearch Food and Agribusiness team.

Globally protein supplies are trending upward, he said. The beef side of the balance sheet will be steady at best with U.S. ranchers making adjustments to their cowherds because of reduced pasture and forage.

Alternative winter feeding with limited forage
  • By Lacey Vilhauer
  • Updated
Hay prices and availability will be among the most significant challenges cattle raisers will face this winter. Mary Drewnoski, beef systems specialist at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, presented on this topic during a recent webinar through Oklahoma State University.

To properly meet cow nutrient needs, producers must understand the quality of their forage and how it impacts dry matter intake. Drewnoski sorts forage into three categories—low quality, medium quality and high quality. She said low quality forage is anything less than 52% total digestible nutrients, or TDN. Corn and soybean residue fit in the low-quality category.

Iowa State Extension plans beef certification sessions

  • Updated
Producers and haulers who need to renew or obtain their certification in Beef Quality Assurance or Beef Quality Assurance Transportation can preregister now for in-person trainings for both programs to be held in southwest Iowa. Offered by the Iowa Beef Center, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, and the Iowa Beef Industry Council, the sessions are set for Nov. 29 in Oakland and Dec. 6 in Clarinda. ISU Extension beef specialist Erika Lundy-Woolfolk is organizing the sessions an…

Merck Animal Health acquires virtual fencing company, completes minority investment in digital swine monitoring company
  • By David Murray
  • Updated
Merck Animal Health announced on Sept. 22 that it has acquired Vence from its founders and shareholders. Vence is an innovator in virtual fencing for rotational grazing and livestock management. Specific terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Finish the race strong: Quality nutrition a must for cowherd success

The finish line is nearly in sight for cowherds around the country as spring-calving season looms. For many spring-calving herds, late-fall or early-winter marks the start of the third trimester and a significant upward shift in nutrient requirements. Coincidentally, it's also when most available forage resources are lowest in quality. This creates a significant gap between nutrient needs and nutrient delivery during what is arguably the most critical trimester in calf development.

Beef industry panel shares insight on future challenges and opportunities

  • By Whitney Whitaker, American Angus Association
  • Updated
Cattlemen and women from across the United States work in different sectors of the beef industry, deal with different environmental issues and have different business strategies. But at the end of the day, all farmers and ranchers work toward the same goal; to continue raising and selling the best beef possible.

Grant available to help cattle producers attend educational events

Cattle producers are the original stewards of land and livestock and are constantly striving to improve their operations through education and professional development. To help reduce the financial burden of attending conventions and meetings, the National Cattlemen's Foundation and Cargill created the Rancher Resilience Grant, which is administered by the National Cattlemen's Beef Association. The grant reimburses producers for registration fees and other expenses at specific educationa…