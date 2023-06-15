Ranch-SanAntonio.jpg
The 3,630-acre ranch, which contains elevations of over 1,800 ft. is located on the fringe of San Antonio, just northwest of the Scenic Loop Road. It is well positioned within the high-growth, northwestern San Antonio corridor to Boerne, as well as easily accessed via Austin. The property adjoins the large Rancho Sierra lands, owned by the General Land Office, as well as being contiguous to, or close by, other key investment, private, and development holdings.

With developments continuing on all sides, as well as the roads, access, and general advancements in all-around area connectivity opening up, the property not only offers continued options for idyllic private family recreational use minutes from downtown or across the state, but additional strategic investment and development centric possibilities in whole or part.

