Woodward Livestock, Woodward Oklahoma, reported receipts of 4,982 head selling on May 28, compared to 7,973 head trading on May 21 and 5,076 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to a week ago, feeder steers were selling $3 to $7 higher. Feeder heifers were trading $2 to $5 higher. Steer calves were not well tested but a stronger undertone was noted. Heifer calves were selling $6 to $9 higher. Demand was moderate. Quality was average. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (53% steers, 45% heifers, 2% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 88%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 357 to 383 lbs., 176.00 to 187.00 (182.10); 16 head, 411 to 431 lbs., 170.00 to 178.00 (173.42); 6 head, 450 to 465 lbs., 160.00 to 177.00 (168.36); 3 head, 471 lbs., 145.50, unweaned; 42 head, 500 to 542 lbs., 155.50 to 167.00 (162.00); 115 head, 553 to 599 lbs., 143.50 to 160.00 (152.47); 180 head, 604 to 648 lbs., 139.00 to 153.00 (145.86); 230 head, 653 to 695 lbs., 136.00 to 146.00 (141.95); 196 head, 702 to 746 lbs., 131.00 to 145.00 (135.45); 195 head, 750 to 792 lbs., 129.00 to 138.00 (133.64); 546 head, 802 to 846 lbs., 118.00 to 131.75 (126.02); 324 head, 851 to 898 lbs., 114.00 to 125.00 (120.23); 160 head, 901 to 940 lbs., 114.00 to 123.75 (117.31); 89 head, 950 to 988 lbs., 106.00 to 114.25 (112.79); 64 head, 1004 to 1039 lbs., 103.00 to 114.50 (110.21); 2 head, 1052 lbs., 102.00; 36 head, 1113 to 1123 lbs., 99.00 to 103.25 (102.53). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 416 lbs., 159.00; 17 head, 457 to 499 lbs., 149.00 to 156.00 (151.39); 11 head, 512 to 522 lbs., 141.00 to 149.00 (144.45); 23 head, 586 to 597 lbs., 127.00 to 140.00 (133.31); 34 head, 602 to 630 lbs., 122.50 to 137.00 (126.68); 16 head, 674 to 690 lbs., 115.00 to 129.00 (126.32); 16 head, 717 to 732 lbs., 115.00 to 126.00 (122.26); 38 head, 751 to 787 lbs., 107.00 to 120.00 (116.57); 36 head, 807 to 825 lbs., 114.00 to 115.00 (114.81); 18 head, 850 to 895 lbs., 107.00 to 112.50 (110.42).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 401 to 427 lbs., 149.00 to 158.00 (155.92); 50 head, 455 to 496 lbs., 136.00 to 151.00 (141.94); 88 head, 510 to 543 lbs., 132.00 to 150.00 (137.70); 102 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 127.00 to 138.00 (133.86); 173 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 122.00 to 129.00 (126.16); 258 head, 652 to 697 lbs., 113.00 to 127.00 (124.08); 229 head, 705 to 743 lbs., 108.00 to 124.25 (118.12); 409 head, 750 to 797 lbs., 106.00 to 120.00 (116.34); 320 head, 803 to 849 lbs., 104.00 to 117.00 (112.83); 293 head, 851 to 898 lbs., 99.00 to 114.00 (108.74); 44 head, 913 to 943 lbs., 91.00 to 106.25 (103.95); 30 head, 952 lbs., 101.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 442 to 445 lbs., 131.00 to 136.00 (134.34); 6 head, 500 lbs., 127.00; 2 head, 572 lbs., 124.00; 15 head, 608 to 628 lbs., 113.00 to 118.00 (115.64); 17 head, 771 to 785 lbs., 103.00 to 104.00 (103.41).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 381 lbs., 172.00; 14 head, 485 to 492 lbs., 142.00 to 160.00 (151.69); 8 head, 525 lbs., 149.50; 8 head, 551 to 595 lbs., 136.00 to 146.00 (142.62); 4 head, 623 lbs., 139.00; 15 head, 652 to 657 lbs., 125.00 to 136.00 (133.86); 10 head, 729 lbs., 119.50; 5 head, 771 lbs., 109.00; 5 head, 828 lbs., 107.00.
