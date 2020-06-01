Woodward Livestock Auction reported receipts of 7,973 head selling a week ago, 6,204 head trading May 14 and 3,575 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to a week ago, feeder steers were selling steady to $2 higher, 800 to 850 pounds were trading $5 higher. Feeder heifers were selling steady to $5 higher. Steer calves were trading unevenly steady, but there were not enough calves for a comparison of trends. Heifer calves were not well tested. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (58% steers, 42% heifers, 1% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 86%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 39 head, 359 to 396 lbs., 165.00 to 178.00 (176.20); 165 head, 407 to 445 lbs., 165.00 to 174.00 (169.81); 75 head, 459 to 495 lbs., 153.00 to 159.00 (155.41); 180 head, 502 to 545 lbs., 143.00 to 155.00 (152.82); 18 head, 547 lbs., 139.00, unweaned; 100 head, 557 to 595 lbs., 140.00 to 157.00 (148.55); 154 head, 602 to 620 lbs., 140.75 to 151.00 (144.01); 174 head, 661 to 682 lbs., 134.00 to 149.00 (139.03); 258 head, 705 to 743 lbs., 126.00 to 139.50 (131.05); 569 head, 750 to 794 lbs., 122.00 to 131.00 (126.12); 381 head, 802 to 843 lbs., 115.00 to 126.00 (121.36); 484 head, 852 to 893 lbs., 110.00 to 121.00 (117.01); 357 head, 901 to 946 lbs., 106.00 to 115.00 (109.79); 245 head, 950 to 993 lbs., 105.00 to 110.50 (108.29); 117 head, 1011 to 1038 lbs., 95.00 to 104.50 (103.14); 121 head, 1078 lbs., 97.85; 28 head, 1127 to 1142 lbs., 90.00 to 100.00 (94.74). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 382 lbs., 160.00; 4 head, 427 lbs., 151.00; 10 head, 481 lbs., 131.00; 37 head, 567 to 595 lbs., 118.00 to 137.00 (125.94); 54 head, 613 to 649 lbs., 112.00 to 135.00 (126.93); 150 head, 650 to 694 lbs., 118.00 to 130.00 (126.19); 29 head, 711 to 735 lbs., 119.50 to 123.00 (121.71); 33 head, 790 lbs., 115.00; 40 head, 812 to 835 lbs., 106.50 to 113.00 (109.14); 10 head, 896 lbs., 101.00; 3 head, 995 lbs., 95.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 390 lbs., 142.00; 21 head, 401 to 444 lbs., 134.00 to 140.50 (138.16); 11 head, 450 to 476 lbs., 134.00 to 137.00 (134.79); 45 head, 517 to 543 lbs., 124.00 to 138.00 (131.52); 3 head, 503 lbs., 118.00, unweaned; 114 head, 550 to 593 lbs., 120.00 to 130.75 (124.42); 414 head, 602 to 648 lbs., 113.00 to 126.00 (121.63); 312 head, 655 to 696 lbs., 115.00 to 129.00 (118.83); 625 head, 703 to 749 lbs., 110.00 to 121.00 (117.85); 212 head, 758 to 787 lbs., 107.00 to 117.00 (111.79); 375 head, 802 to 840 lbs., 106.00 to 112.00 (110.76); 347 head, 851 to 874 lbs., 102.00 to 108.50 (106.02); 84 head, 908 to 949 lbs., 90.00 to 103.00 (99.96); 65 head, 954 to 977 lbs., 89.00 to 101.00 (97.44). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 420 lbs., 109.00; 15 head, 451 lbs., 111.50; 4 head, 531 lbs., 117.00; 19 head, 566 to 575 lbs., 111.00 to 118.00 (115.41); 12 head, 600 to 605 lbs., 105.00 to 107.00 (106.16); 29 head, 650 to 692 lbs., 101.00 to 111.00 (107.57); 72 head, 792 to 798 lbs., 103.00 to 105.00 (103.61).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 430 lbs., 156.00; 6 head, 457 lbs., 164.00; 25 head, 553 to 568 lbs., 137.00 to 140.00 (137.59); 14 head, 602 to 633 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (131.11); 3 head, 818 lbs., 93.00.
