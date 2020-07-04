Woodward Livestock auction reported receipts of 4,781 head selling a week ago, 5,030 head trading June 18 and 5,775 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to a week ago, feeder steers were selling steady to $2 higher. Feeder heifers were trading steady to $3 higher. Steer calves were selling unevenly steady on a light test. Heifer calves were trading steady to $3 higher. Demand was moderate. Quality was average, with few plain. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (67% steers, 30% heifers, 3% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 85%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 344 lbs., 172.00; 14 head, 394 lbs., 163.00; 31 head, 421 to 449 lbs., 160.00 to 166.00 (162.59); 9 head, 471 to 476 lbs., 153.00 to 159.00 (154.99); 37 head, 510 to 546 lbs., 143.00 to 149.00 (145.45); 125 head, 558 to 593 lbs., 133.00 to 147.00 (140.62); 71 head, 604 to 638 lbs., 132.00 to 146.00 (140.18); 17 head, 602 to 644 lbs., 122.00 to 127.00 (125.88), unweaned; 151 head, 661 to 698 lbs., 130.00 to 141.00 (134.85); 215 head, 701 to 745 lbs., 129.00 to 143.50 (136.88); 9 head, 701 lbs., 113.00, unweaned; 195 head, 750 to 796 lbs., 125.00 to 136.75 (130.82); 354 head, 802 to 848 lbs., 120.00 to 132.00 (127.85); 557 head, 850 to 898 lbs., 117.00 to 129.00 (124.86); 319 head, 902 to 945 lbs., 119.00 to 123.25 (121.61); 109 head, 950 to 983 lbs., 108.00 to 117.50 (111.59); 203 head, 1018 to 1046 lbs., 109.50 to 117.00 (114.50); 34 head, 1056 lbs., 107.25; 10 head, 1164 lbs., 98.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 509 lbs., 132.00; 18 head, 588 lbs., 125.00 to 128.00 (126.67); 8 head, 640 to 646 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (123.76); 5 head, 618 lbs., 114.00, unweaned; 52 head, 661 to 688 lbs., 119.00 to 127.00 (125.30); 11 head, 717 to 746 lbs., 119.00 to 120.00 (119.69); 4 head, 792 lbs., 118.00; 11 head, 821 lbs., 106.00; 24 head, 892 to 899 lbs., 104.50 to 110.00 (106.82); 62 head, 916 to 936 lbs., 104.50 to 113.50 (105.64).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 376 to 383 lbs., 136.00 to 138.00 (137.10); 9 head, 423 to 437 lbs., 139.00 to 142.00 (140.33); 50 head, 467 to 497 lbs., 133.00 to 143.00 (139.79); 7 head, 481 lbs., 129.00, unweaned; 110 head, 501 to 547 lbs., 129.00 to 137.00 (133.84); 52 head, 551 to 587 lbs., 123.00 to 137.00 (132.65); 92 head, 602 to 649 lbs., 124.00 to 135.00 (130.18); 23 head, 611 to 613 lbs., 114.50 to 115.00 (114.72), unweaned; 84 head, 651 to 698 lbs., 120.00 to 131.00 (124.74); 14 head, 664 lbs., 106.00, unweaned; 228 head, 700 to 735 lbs., 119.00 to 129.00 (123.92); 4 head, 732 lbs., 107.00, unweaned; 196 head, 751 to 798 lbs., 109.00 to 117.50 (113.62); 142 head, 804 to 836 lbs., 107.00 to 117.00 (114.67); 67 head, 851 to 896 lbs., 97.00 to 113.00 (107.86); 28 head, 906 to 918 lbs., 96.00 to 102.00 (101.35); 5 head, 979 lbs., 92.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 440 lbs., 118.00; 4 head, 468 lbs., 122.00; 11 head, 536 to 538 lbs., 119.50 to 120.00 (119.77); 4 head, 511 lbs., 116.00, unweaned; 11 head, 571 to 576 lbs., 119.00 to 120.50 (120.09); 3 head, 593 lbs., 112.00, unweaned; 10 head, 612 to 642 lbs., 113.00 to 117.00 (116.23); 11 head, 670 to 685 lbs., 113.00 to 116.00 (114.90); 13 head, 712 to 730 lbs., 114.00; 7 head, 763 to 791 lbs., 101.00 to 103.00 (102.13); 10 head, 880 lbs., 95.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 357 lbs., 161.00; 3 head, 423 lbs., 162.00, unweaned; 4 head, 468 lbs., 153.00; 5 head, 525 lbs., 144.50; 15 head, 535 to 536 lbs., 137.00 to 144.00 (139.80), unweaned; 13 head, 570 to 588 lbs., 129.00 to 133.00 (131.12); 5 head, 575 lbs., 132.00, unweaned; 2 head, 602 lbs., 135.00; 12 head, 618 to 632 lbs., 122.00 to 128.00 (123.97), unweaned; 6 head, 715 to 738 lbs., 119.00 to 119.50 (119.25); 13 head, 711 to 746 lbs., 114.50 to 115.00 (114.66), unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 18 head, 470 to 489 lbs., 132.50 to 145.50 (140.57).
