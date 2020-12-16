Woodward Livestock Auction, Woodward, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,719 head selling the week ending Dec. 3, compared to 5,710 head trading Nov. 19 and 5,967 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the Nov. 19 sale, the feeder steers were selling steady to $3 lower. The feeder heifers were trading steady to $2 higher. The steer calves were selling $1 to $7 lower on a light test. The heifer calves were trading $2 to $8 lower on a light test. The quality was average to attractive. The demand was moderate. Lighter receipts occurred as snow and ice moved across the trade area hindering cattle movement. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 55% steers, 43% was heifers and 2% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 63%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 351 lbs., 180.00; 10 head, 353 to 391 lbs., 164.00 to 166.00 (165.05), unweaned; 43 head, 407 to 438 lbs., 152.50 to 160.50 (156.33); 38 head, 415 lbs., 183.50, thin fleshed; 2 head, 415 lbs., 148.00, unweaned; 33 head, 474 to 487 lbs., 154.50 to 164.00 (156.45); 29 head, 465 to 488 lbs., 135.00 to 149.00 (143.79), unweaned; 92 head, 514 to 541 lbs., 153.50 to 163.00 (158.26); 86 head, 511 to 539 lbs., 138.00 to 149.00 (142.10), unweaned; 31 head, 562 to 581 lbs., 135.00 to 147.00 (141.82); 14 head, 598 lbs., 126.00, unweaned; 158 head, 617 to 631 lbs., 132.00 to 141.00 (136.34); 5 head, 601 lbs., 131.00, unweaned; 112 head, 668 to 698 lbs., 128.00 to 138.00 (134.78); 183 head, 709 to 742 lbs., 131.00 to 142.00 (137.93); 183 head, 768 to 798 lbs., 128.00 to 138.00 (132.13); 100 head, 800 to 842 lbs., 125.00 to 139.00 (134.21); 57 head, 855 to 894 lbs., 128.00 to 132.00 (129.06); 11 head, 910 lbs., 127.50; 3 head, 971 lbs., 128.00; 1 head, 1015 lbs., 116.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 391 lbs., 151.00, unweaned; 23 head, 421 to 440 lbs., 137.00 to 138.00 (137.95), unweaned; 5 head, 467 to 470 lbs., 151.00 to 154.00 (152.80); 78 head, 474 to 493 lbs., 119.00 to 135.00 (125.51), unweaned; 9 head, 520 to 525 lbs., 135.00 to 139.00 (138.56); 12 head, 585 to 595 lbs., 126.00 to 132.00 (127.33); 40 head, 612 lbs., 125.00, unweaned; 11 head, 723 to 738 lbs., 130.00 to 136.00 (133.30); 4 head, 870 lbs., 127.00. Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 405 lbs., 117.00, unweaned; 13 head, 469 lbs., 120.00; 2 head, 680 lbs., 115.00; 1 head, 702 lbs., 112.00. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 7 head, 678 lbs., 98.00; 6 head, 825 lbs., 102.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 10 head, 361 lbs., 144.00, unweaned; 46 head, 432 to 449 lbs., 136.00 to 146.00 (138.79); 24 head, 420 to 433 lbs., 130.00 to 134.00 (132.79), unweaned; 23 head, 461 to 485 lbs., 128.00 to 135.00 (131.57), unweaned; 78 head, 500 to 544 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (127.92); 50 head, 527 to 539 lbs., 122.00, unweaned; 133 head, 553 to 599 lbs., 125.00 to 133.00 (126.35); 34 head, 553 to 583 lbs., 117.00 to 123.00 (118.75), unweaned; 130 head, 613 to 648 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (129.24); 18 head, 612 to 630 lbs., 115.00 to 118.00 (115.92), unweaned; 260 head, 652 to 699 lbs., 123.00 to 134.00 (129.44); 87 head, 700 to 746 lbs., 122.00 to 132.00 (128.55); 2 head, 705 to 725 lbs., 115.00 to 118.00 (116.52), unweaned; 49 head 755 to 791 lbs., 117.00 to 131.00 (126.71); 2 head, 775 lbs., 105.00, fleshy; 40 head, 817 to 828 lbs., 129.00 to 129.50 (129.41); 5 head, 800 lbs., 113.50, fleshy; 17 head, 876 lbs., 124.00; 28 head, 918 lbs., 112.00; 8 head, 987 to 991 lbs., 92.00 to 100.00 (98.01). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 495 lbs., 118.00, unweaned; 7 head, 575 to 576 lbs., 117.00 to 118.00 (117.29); 31 head, 619 to 626 lbs., 110.00 to 119.00 (118.12); 14 head, 675 to 682 lbs., 95.00 to 104.50 (103.83); 8 head, 710 to 732 lbs., 107.50 to 115.00 (108.79); 5 head, 819 lbs., 90.00; 2 head, 875 lbs., 107.00. Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 405 lbs., 117.00; 7 head, 613 to 640 lbs., 91.00 to 96.00 (93.91).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 515 lbs., 134.00; 3 head, 528 lbs., 120.00, unweaned; 9 head, 629 to 637 lbs., 114.00, unweaned; 8 head, 667 lbs., 121.50; 16 head, 753 lbs., 113.50; 1 head, 830 lbs., 112.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 620 lbs., 106.00; 4 head, 658 lbs., 102.00.
