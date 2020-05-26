Woodward Livestock Auction, Woodward, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 6,204 head selling on May 14, compared to 6,139 head trading on May 7 and 6,382 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to a week ago, feeder steers were selling steady to $4 lower. Feeder heifers were trading $2 to $4 lower. Steer calves were lightly tested but a stronger undertone was noted. Heifer calves were trading steady. Demand was moderate. Quality was average. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (68% steers, 31% heifers, 1% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 87%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 320 lbs., 185.00; 15 head, 355 to 385 lbs., 171.50 to 181.00 (175.69); 3 head, 443 lbs., 177.00; 46 head, 456 to 489 lbs., 159.00 to 167.00 (162.92); 73 head, 503 to 537 lbs., 143.00 to 156.00 (153.07); 67 head, 566 to 595 lbs., 140.00 to 148.00 (142.97); 114 head, 602 to 630 lbs., 137.00 to 152.00 (144.11); 155 head, 660 to 694 lbs., 129.50 to 143.50 (136.45); 227 head, 704 to 746 lbs., 120.00 to 134.00 (128.39); 295 head, 752 to 793 lbs., 118.00 to 134.50 (122.97); 543 head, 802 to 848 lbs., 111.00 to 123.00 (117.66); 409 head, 854 to 894 lbs., 113.00 to 119.50 (115.62); 691 head, 901 to 945 lbs., 105.00 to 114.00 (110.01); 358 head, 950 to 997 lbs., 100.00 to 111.25 (106.11); 135 head, 1006 to 1012 lbs., 100.00 to 105.50 (101.45); 103 head, 1077 to 1081 lbs., 99.50; 43 head, 1101 to 1122 lbs., 91.00 to 98.25 (94.57); 16 head, 1214 lbs., 91.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 435 lbs., 141.00; 30 head, 475 to 495 lbs., 147.00 to 151.00 (149.83); 8 head, 503 to 530 lbs., 136.00 to 139.00 (137.91); 9 head, 577 lbs., 138.00; 43 head, 623 to 649 lbs., 127.00 to 131.00 (127.41); 28 head, 656 to 666 lbs., 116.00 to 128.00 (125.88); 31 head, 705 to 723 lbs., 111.00 to 114.50 (113.45); 122 head, 755 to 793 lbs., 114.25 to 117.00 (115.63); 19 head, 818 to 826 lbs., 104.50 to 105.50 (105.08); 31 head, 851 to 895 lbs., 101.00 to 107.00 (104.84); 2 head, 900 lbs., 95.00; 10 head, 996 lbs., 98.00; 7 head, 1032 lbs., 92.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 58 head,417 to 448 lbs., 137.00 to 145.00 (143.15); 48 head, 455 to 492 lbs., 136.00 to 143.00 (140.38); 91 head, 503 to 535 lbs., 129.00 to 142.00 (138.50); 69 head, 555 to 597 lbs., 120.00 to 129.50 (124.84); 167 head, 606 to 645 lbs., 117.00 to 128.00 (122.65); 97 head, 651 to 699 lbs., 115.00 to 121.00 (117.06); 179 head, 701 to 748 lbs., 109.00 to 119.00 (114.16); 135 head, 754 to 787 lbs., 105.00 to 119.50 (111.24); 160 head, 802 to 848 lbs., 102.50 to 108.00 (105.80); 177 head, 856 to 890 lbs., 97.00 to 107.00 (103.40); 124 head, 900 to 943 lbs., 94.00 to 100.75 (98.44); 67 head, 958 to 987 lbs., 95.00 to 97.50 (95.97); 23 head, 1015 lbs., 92.00; 6 head, 1125 lbs., 86.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 418 lbs., 134.00, thin fleshed; 27 head, 483 to 498 lbs., 114.00 to 132.00 (124.18); 13 head, 538 lbs., 124.50; 30 head, 579 to 598 lbs., 115.00 to 116.00 (115.51); 40 head, 692 to 699 lbs., 109.50 to 110.00 (109.65); 23 head, 721 to 736 lbs., 107.00 to 108.00 (107.74); 10 head, 783 to 795 lbs., 98.00 to 103.00 (100.52); 53 head, 810 to 837 lbs., 98.00 to 102.00 (99.61); 42 head, 969 lbs., 94.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 357 lbs., 166.00; 19 head, 447 lbs., 154.00; 11 head, 561 to 575 lbs., 127.00 to 138.00 (135.05); 2 head, 640 lbs., 128.00. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 509 lbs., 99.00.
