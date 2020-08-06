Woodward Livestock Auction, Woodward, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,879 head selling on July 30, compared to 2,780 head trading July 23 and 4,906 head, selling a year ago, according to USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to a week ago, feeder steers were selling steady to $2 lower. Feeder heifers were trading steady. Steer calves were selling steady to $3 higher. Heifer calves were trading $2 to $6 higher. Demand was moderate with a stronger undertone noted on the lighter calves. Quality was average. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (46% steers, 51% heifers, 3% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 75%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 345 lbs., 190.00, unweaned; 11 head, 405 to 440 lbs., 173.00 to 180.00 (178.75); 2 head, 442 lbs., 169.00, unweaned; 80 head, 467 to 499 lbs., 166.00 to 173.00 (171.41); 25 head, 456 to 475 lbs., 174.00 to 179.00 (175.16), unweaned; 34 head, 516 to 543 lbs., 158.00 to 171.00 (165.95); 9 head, 500 to 546 lbs., 144.00 to 159.00 (152.01), unweaned; 38 head, 559 to 593 lbs., 151.50 to 159.00 (155.65); 14 head, 557 to 584 lbs., 153.00 to 157.00 (153.55), unweaned; 55 head, 604 to 640 lbs., 145.00 to 157.00 (151.53); 10 head, 641 lbs., 144.00, unweaned; 147 head, 651 to 693 lbs., 141.00 to 150.00 (146.44); 13 head, 686 lbs., 139.00, unweaned; 125 head, 705 to 733 lbs., 140.00 to 146.50 (143.39); 10 head, 729 lbs., 126.00, unweaned; 62 head, 750 to 797 lbs., 128.00 to 140.00 (137.92); 14 head, 756 to 761 lbs., 128.00 to 130.00 (128.86), unweaned; 110 head, 802 to 849 lbs., 127.50 to 141.00 (137.19); 11 head, 888 to 898 lbs., 124.00 to 128.00 (126.92); 66 head, 904 to 945 lbs., 112.00 to 127.50 (123.03); 175 head, 950 to 995 lbs., 112.00 to 126.10 (123.40); 14 head, 1040 lbs., 115.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 24 head, 462 lbs., 158.00; 20 head, 534 to 547 lbs., 146.00 to 155.00 (148.02); 2 head, 565 lbs., 142.00; 18 head, 605 to 643 lbs., 125.00 to 138.00 (134.25); 50 head, 715 to 740 lbs., 113.50 to 132.00 (130.12); 10 head, 768 to 791 lbs., 113.00 to 122.00 (118.99); 4 head, 828 lbs., 122.00; 14 head, 875 to 895 lbs., 117.50 to 120.00 (118.76).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 12 head, 382 to 385 lbs., 155.00 to 166.00 (160.52); 8 head, 393 to 397 lbs., 145.00 to 152.00 (148.52), unweaned; 24 head, 410 to 447 lbs., 145.00 to 156.00 (149.20); 9 head, 439 lbs., 154.00, unweaned; 32 head, 472 to 495 lbs., 141.50 to 155.00 (146.75); 14 head, 451 to 481 lbs., 143.00 to 148.00 (145.33), unweaned; 28 head, 505 to 549 lbs., 138.00 to 154.00 145.47; 22 head, 525 to 540 lbs., 141.00 to 144.00 (143.14), unweaned; 91 head, 561 to 593 lbs., 137.50 to 148.50 141.93; 26 head, 562 to 580 lbs., 134.00 to 137.00 (135.55), unweaned; 188 head, 600 to 640 lbs., 136.00 to 145.00 (142.24); 5 head, 632 lbs., 130.00, unweaned; 160 head, 653 to 697 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (134.57); 34 head, 669 to 698 lbs., 124.00 to 126.00 (125.88), unweaned; 152 head, 709 to 739 lbs., 127.00 to 137.00 (134.48); 11 head, 713 to 723 lbs., 115.00 to 117.00 (115.90), unweaned; 35 head, 752 to 786 lbs., 117.00 to 126.50 (124.22); 123 head, 809 to 845 lbs., 112.00 to 128.00 (123.94); 5 head, 806 lbs., 119.00, unweaned; 63 head, 851 to 893 lbs., 112.00 to 124.75 (119.67); 31 head, 954 to 975 lbs., 102.00 to 107.00 (103.64); 9 head, 1053 lbs., 106.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 372 lbs., 133.00; 5 head, 463 lbs., 129.00; 3 head, 471 lbs., 132.00, unweaned; 29 head, 514 lbs., 129.00; 28 head, 554 to 584 lbs., 125.00 to 131.00 (129.16); 84 head, 614 to 645 lbs., 117.00 to 131.00 (126.23); 48 head, 668 to 688 lbs., 122.00 to 130.00 (126.70); 4 head, 701 lbs., 116.00; 12 head, 782 to 798 lbs., 104.00 to 115.00 (107.80); 16 head, 851 to 865 lbs., 105.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 453 lbs., 156.00; 6 head, 490 lbs., 156.00, unweaned; 6 head, 546 lbs., 151.00, unweaned; 19 head, 613 to 633 lbs., 140.50 to 145.00 (141.89); 3 head, 618 lbs., 139.00, unweaned; 6 head, 660 lbs., 128.00 to 141.00 (136.67), unweaned; 9 head, 700 to 727 lbs., 130.00 to 138.00 (133.48), unweaned; 6 head, 802 lbs., 122.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 396 lbs., 144.00, unweaned; 9 head, 572 lbs., 127.00, unweaned.
