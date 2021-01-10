Woodward Livestock Auction, Woodward, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,040 head selling on Dec. 17, compared to 4,128 head trading Dec. 10 and 4,093 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to a week ago, the feeder steers were selling steady to $4 higher. Feeder heifers were trading steady. Steer calves were selling steady. Heifer calves were trading $3 to $6 lower. Demand was moderate. Quality was average. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (54% steers, 41% heifers, 4% bulls). Feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 55%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 290 lbs., 210.00; 1 head, 325 lbs., 210.00; 2 head, 340 lbs., 184.00, unweaned; 4 head, 367 lbs., 209.00; 22 head, 425 lbs., 186.00; 58 head, 451 to 491 lbs., 173.00 to 184.00 (176.82); 13 head, 462 to 482 lbs., 153.00 to 165.00 (158.86), unweaned; 28 head, 500 to 535 lbs., 156.00 to 168.00 (163.30); 110 head, 552 to 591 lbs., 147.00 to 162.00 (156.16); 149 head, 603 to 649 lbs., 132.00 to 143.00 (138.93); 21 head, 623 to 637 lbs., 134.00 to 137.50 (136.15), unweaned; 116 head, 654 to 699 lbs., 130.50 to 146.00 (139.31); 43 head, 704 to 738 lbs., 125.50 to 139.00 (135.45); 36 head, 753 to 785 lbs., 132.00 to 144.00 (138.02); 105 head, 808 to 833 lbs., 135.00 to 138.00 (137.50); 79 head, 855 to 898 lbs., 129.00 to 136.75 (135.94); 3 head, 1055 lbs., 112.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 29 head, 355 to 394 lbs., 152.00 to 163.50 (157.25); 2 head, 435 lbs., 169.00; 26 head, 453 to 493 lbs., 158.00 to 165.00 (162.13); 8 head, 488 lbs., 148.00, unweaned; 42 head, 536 to 549 lbs., 136.50 to 151.00 (147.27); 27 head, 577 to 594 lbs., 139.50 to 145.00 (143.34); 19 head, 626 to 647 lbs., 123.00 to 128.00 (124.88); 9 head, 667 lbs., 119.00; 4 head, 747 lbs., 118.00; 27 head, 764 to 792 lbs., 117.00 to 126.50 (125.77). Medium and large frame 2, 14 head, 456 lbs., 144.00; 3 head, 525 lbs., 90.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 10 head, 339 lbs., 156.00; 5 head, 336 lbs., 143.00, unweaned; 11 head, 378 to 397 lbs., 139.00 to 144.00 (142.15); 3 head, 365 lbs., 142.00, unweaned; 30 head, 416 to 447 lbs., 133.00 to 145.00 (138.32); 107 head, 457 to 496 lbs., 130.00 to 144.00 (137.36); 60 head, 511 to 541 lbs., 131.00 to 140.50 (135.57); 14 head, 503 to 540 lbs., 126.00 to 131.00 (129.87), unweaned; 107 head, 554 to 599 lbs., 125.00 to 136.00 (129.29); 90 head, 603 to 646 lbs., 121.00 to 130.50 (128.09); 11 head, 603 to 646 lbs., 106.00 to 116.00 (109.80), unweaned; 93 head, 662 to 692 lbs., 120.00 to 132.00 (128.84); 13 head, 653 to 695 lbs., 104.00 to 119.00 (110.60), unweaned; 30 head, 723 to 748 lbs., 121.00 to 131.00 (122.89); 34 head, 753 to 792 lbs., 129.00 to 131.00 (129.46); 83 head, 822 to 848 lbs., 128.50 to 130.00 (129.76); 4 head, 927 lbs., 120.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 378 lbs., 110.00; 4 head, 410 lbs., 127.00; 6 head, 462 lbs., 117.00, unweaned; 11 head, 520 lbs., 122.00; 10 head, 680 to 699 lbs., 105.00 to 117.00 (110.92); 3 head, 773 lbs., 111.00; 12 head, 802 to 836 lbs., 95.00 to 102.00 (99.60); 4 head, 967 lbs., 98.00. Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 330 lbs., 181.00, unweaned; 10 head, 385 lbs., 183.00; 25 head, 510 to 547 lbs., 140.00 to 146.00 (141.83), unweaned; 10 head, 562 to 570 lbs., 132.00, unweaned; 14 head, 611 lbs., 123.00; 6 head, 605 to 641 lbs., 124.00 to 130.00 (128.08), unweaned; 4 head, 670 lbs., 124.00; 3 head, 663 lbs., 127.50, unweaned; 8 head, 717 to 732 lbs., 116.00 to 118.50 (117.26), unweaned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.