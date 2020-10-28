Woodward Livestock Auction reported receipts of 3,907 head selling on Oct. 15, compared to 5,374 head trading on Oct. 8 and 4,813 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to a week ago, feeder steers were selling $1 to $3 lower, except a few load lots weighing 850 to 900 pounds were trading $3 to $4 higher. Feeder heifers were selling steady to $3 higher, with the most advanced over 700 pounds. Demand was moderate to good for feeder cattle. Steer and heifer calves were selling steady to $3 lower, unweaned or short-weaned calves were trading $2 to $8 lower. Demand was moderate for calves. Dry weather and very uneven temperatures has limited demand for calves. The quality was average, few were attractive. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (49% steers, 49% heifers, 2% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 71%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 335 lbs., 190.00; 10 head, 307 lbs., 182.00, unweaned; 3 head, 371 lbs., 176.00; 23 head, 423 to 449 lbs., 157.00 to 167.00 (162.26); 25 head, 402 to 417 lbs., 150.00 to 163.00 (154.74), unweaned; 69 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 155.00 to 166.00 (159.07); 47 head, 506 to 528 lbs., 142.00 to 161.00 (155.49); 13 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 129.00 to 138.00 (134.25), unweaned; 35 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 134.00 to 152.00 (142.52); 6 head, 583 lbs., 136.00, full; 63 head, 567 to 599 lbs., 119.00 to 133.00 (130.54), unweaned; 75 head, 609 to 643 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (138.44); 45 head, 609 to 645 lbs., 117.00 to 129.00 (126.61), unweaned; 104 head, 661 to 690 lbs., 136.00 to 142.00 (139.09); 38 head, 665 to 688 lbs., 123.00 to 132.00 (130.10), fleshy; 38 head, 663 to 686 lbs., 119.50 to 129.50 (125.56), unweaned; 121 head, 722 to 745 lbs., 132.00 to 146.00 (139.47); 61 head, 710 to 737 lbs., 127.00 to 129.00 (127.41), fleshy; 7 head, 742 lbs., 133.00, full; 29 head, 703 to 712 lbs., 119.00 to 124.00 (123.48), unweaned; 104 head, 752 to 799 lbs., 129.50 to 142.00 (139.24); 25 head, 788 lbs., 124.00, fleshy; 5 head, 794 lbs., 133.00, full; 36 head, 772 to 779 lbs., 112.00 to 124.00 (121.82), unweaned; 85 head, 800 to 828 lbs., 137.00 to 141.00 (138.39); 48 head, 835 to 840 lbs., 125.00 to 127.00 (126.65), fleshy; 150 head, 851 to 887 lbs., 134.50 to 140.50 (138.08); 34 head, 926 lbs., 125.50 to 132.00 (127.22); 8 head, 906 lbs., 142.50, fancy; 26 head, 973 to 985 lbs., 127.00 to 134.00 (133.46); 9 head, 1016 lbs., 127.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 393 lbs., 145.00, unweaned; 10 head, 423 lbs., 158.00; 5 head, 482 lbs., 148.00; 41 head, 526 lbs., 141.00 to 144.00 (142.61); 20 head, 669 to 686 lbs., 137.00 to 139.00 (137.71); 13 head, 700 to 715 lbs., 136.00; 3 head, 915 lbs., 125.00; 4 head, 980 lbs., 124.00. Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 360 lbs., 125.00; 21 head, 407 to 421 lbs., 126.00 to 130.00 (129.41); 3 head, 526 lbs., 110.00, unweaned; 26 head, 572 to 587 lbs., 125.00 to 129.00 (128.10); 19 head, 707 lbs., 132.00. Small and medium frame 3 to 4, 6 head, 577 lbs., 45.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 11 head, 341 to 347 lbs., 136.00 to 140.00 (139.26), unweaned; 4 head, 356 lbs., 141.00; 44 head, 365 to 390 lbs., 129.50 to 139.00 (134.31), unweaned; 29 head, 403 to 440 lbs., 122.00 to 137.00 (129.01), unweaned; 31 head, 457 to 477 lbs., 131.50 to 134.50 (132.34); 5 head, 465 to 477 lbs., 118.50 to 130.00 (125.33), unweaned; 22 head, 516 to 526 lbs., 124.50 to 130.00 (129.02); 6 head, 543 lbs., 120.00, fleshy; 84 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 116.00 to 126.50 (123.19), unweaned; 88 head, 563 to 599 lbs., 124.00 to 136.25 (129.33); 6 head, 580 to 586 lbs., 117.00 to 121.00 (119.01), fleshy; 52 head, 564 to 598 lbs., 111.00 to 121.00 (117.51), unweaned; 210 head, 611 to 649 lbs., 128.00 to 134.50 (132.66); 77 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 111.00 to 128.00 (120.91), unweaned; 116 head, 658 to 696 lbs., 122.00 to 135.00 (131.72); 29 head, 666 to 693 lbs., 119.00 to 123.00 (120.19), unweaned; 152 head, 711 to 746 lbs., 127.00 to 132.00 (129.53); 41 head, 732 lbs., 123.50, fleshy; 19 head, 700 to 735 lbs., 102.00 to 117.00 (111.77), unweaned; 91 head, 754 to 799 lbs., 124.00 to 132.75 (130.99); 87 head, 814 to 816 lbs., 127.00 to 130.35 (129.81); 80 head, 903 to 930 lbs., 116.00 to 121.50 (120.53). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 17 head, 260 lbs., 150.00; 3 head, 440 lbs., 123.00; 14 head, 534 lbs., 128.00; 4 head, 552 lbs., 124.00; 9 head, 564 lbs., 114.00, unweaned; 38 head, 624 lbs., 129.50; 24 head, 607 lbs., 119.00, unweaned; 7 head, 656 lbs., 114.00, unweaned; 18 head, 703 to 727 lbs., 124.00 to 127.00 (126.35); 6 head, 890 lbs., 114.00. Medium and large frame 2, 4 head, 562 lbs., 119.00; 44 head, 605 to 643 lbs., 118.00 to 122.00 (121.74); 9 head, 635 lbs., 92.00, fleshy; 4 head, 651 lbs., 115.00. Medium and large frame 3, 10 head, 424 lbs., 105.00; 5 head, 500 lbs., 102.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 422 lbs., 135.50, unweaned; 7 head, 462 to 481 lbs., 149.00 to 153.00 (150.75), unweaned; 7 head, 590 lbs., 115.00, unweaned; 2 head, 615 lbs., 117.00, unweaned; 9 head, 661 to 665 lbs., 111.00 to 113.50 (111.84), unweaned; 5 head, 748 lbs., 110.50, unweaned; 9 head, 807 lbs., 108.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 573 lbs., 121.00; 5 head, 726 lbs., 96.00, unweaned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.