Woodward Livestock Auction, Woodward, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 3,319 head selling on Oct. 22, compared to 3,907 head trading Oct.15, and 4,521 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to a week ago, feeder steers were selling $8 to $10 lower. Feeder heifers were trading $8 to $12 lower. Steer calves were selling $2 to $6 lower except 450- to 500-pound steers were up to $5 higher. The heifer calves were selling $6 to $8 lower. Some unweaned calves were sharply lower depending on condition. The demand was light to moderate. The quality was fair to average. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 57% steers, 38% was heifers and 5% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 54%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 17 head, 306 to 332 lbs., 170.00 to 183.00 (176.62); 3 head, 335 lbs., 153.00, unweaned; 5 head, 387 to 398 lbs., 172.00 to 175.00 (173.18); 5 head, 386 lbs., 145.00, unweaned; 19 head, 410 to 441 lbs., 155.00 to 167.00 (159.22); 33 head, 400 to 417 lbs., 165.00 to 170.00 (168.12), unweaned; 24 head, 461 to 489 lbs., 160.00 to 168.00 (164.93); 63 head, 457 to 495 lbs., 154.00 to 158.00 (155.62), unweaned; 21 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 137.00 to 152.00 (143.13); 68 head, 515 to 546 lbs., 134.50 to 147.00 (136.74), unweaned; 31 head, 564 to 588 lbs., 135.00 to 145.50 (140.82); 112 head, 555 to 592 lbs., 126.00 to 135.50 (132.46), unweaned; 103 head, 602 to 629 lbs., 122.00 to 132.50 (128.98); 38 head, 613 to 648 lbs., 115.00 to 131.50 (125.02), unweaned; 35 head, 653 to 682 lbs., 118.50 to 126.00 (123.13); 163 head, 651 to 697 lbs., 116.00 to 127.50 (123.32), unweaned; 66 head, 702 to 748 lbs., 113.00 to 125.00 (121.93); 10 head, 732 to 737 lbs., 111.00 to 115.00 (114.20), unweaned; 105 head, 759 to 798 lbs., 117.00 to 129.50 (127.14); 28 head, 759 to 793 lbs., 114.50 to 123.50 (116.44), unweaned; 34 head, 815 to 849 lbs., 121.00 to 127.00 (125.63); 16 head, 870 to 897 lbs., 110.00 to 115.00 (113.40); 99 head, 913 to 940 lbs., 122.00 to 130.00 (128.66); 21 head, 956 to 995 lbs., 116.00 to 125.00 (122.08); 17 head, 1013 lbs., 118.00; 76 head, 1051 to 1066 lbs., 120.75 to 121.25 (120.96). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 330 to 347 lbs., 132.00 to 137.00 (134.56); 2 head, 397 lbs., 155.00; 5 head, 443 lbs., 149.00; 4 head, 448 lbs., 152.00, unweaned; 10 head, 459 lbs., 130.00; 10 head, 495 to 496 lbs., 135.00 to 142.00 (139.20), unweaned; 49 head, 532 to 544 lbs., 131.50 to 134.00 (132.10); 34 head, 561 to 566 lbs., 128.50 to 130.00 (128.63); 14 head, 676 lbs., 108.00, unweaned; 4 head, 743 lbs., 109.00; 12 head, 785 lbs., 109.00; 9 head, 821 lbs., 110.00. Medium and large frame 2, 3 head, 438 lbs., 99.00; 4 head, 502 lbs., 105.00, unweaned; 11 head, 673 lbs., 90.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 17 head, 340 lbs., 126.00, unweaned; 11 head, 350 to 390 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (132.84); 50 head, 362 to 397 lbs., 129.00 to 135.00 (129.93), unweaned; 25 head, 409 to 436 lbs., 126.00 to 141.00 (133.13); 36 head, 411 to 430 lbs., 122.00 to 129.00 (125.82), unweaned; 15 head, 452 to 495 lbs., 121.00 to 132.00 (125.64); 95 head, 451 to 480 lbs., 115.00 to 128.00 (125.20), unweaned; 67 head, 503 to 545 lbs., 117.00 to 126.00 (122.26); 51 head, 510 to 547 lbs., 110.00 to 121.00 (114.90), unweaned; 80 head, 554 to 595 lbs., 116.50 to 126.00 (119.89); 49 head, 550 to 593 lbs., 111.00 to 121.00 (118.17), unweaned; 26 head, 624 to 638 lbs., 114.00 to 116.00 (115.04); 59 head, 610 to 648 lbs., 114.00 to 118.00 (116.72), unweaned; 33 head, 660 to 692 lbs., 114.00 to 128.00 (119.72); 51 head, 656 to 699 lbs., 105.00 to 116.00 (112.64), unweaned; 92 head, 701 to 738 lbs., 117.00 to 128.00 (122.67); 33 head, 707 to 728 lbs., 108.00 to 117.00 (112.30), unweaned; 24 head, 789 to 794 lbs., 106.50 to 121.00 (108.59); 13 head, 758 to 764 lbs., 109.00 to 114.00 (111.68), unweaned; 48 head, 803 to 844 lbs., 111.00 to 121.00 (116.32); 11 head, 927 to 933 lbs., 94.00 to 96.00 (94.73); 7 head, 969 lbs., 100.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 440 lbs., 120.00; 4 head, 427 lbs., 103.00, unweaned; 6 head, 465 lbs., 113.00, unweaned; 3 head, 571 lbs., 100.00, unweaned; 9 head, 638 lbs., 105.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 437 lbs., 153.00; 4 head, 473 lbs., 112.00; 4 head, 455 lbs., 118.00, unweaned; 3 head, 515 lbs., 125.00; 19 head, 588 to 595 lbs., 114.00 to 124.50 (120.60); 16 head, 591 to 592 lbs., 115.00 to 120.00 (117.81), unweaned; 13 head, 611 to 618 lbs., 111.00 to 118.00 (114.94), unweaned; 7 head, 683 lbs., 115.00; 9 head, 713 lbs., 95.00, unweaned; 11 head, 757 lbs., 107.50, unweaned; 8 head, 811 lbs., 97.50, unweaned; 8 head, 870 lbs., 98.00.
