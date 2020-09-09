Woodward Livestock Auction, Woodward, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 3,118 head selling a week ago, 4,174 head trading Aug. 27 and 3,293 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to a week ago, feeder steers were selling steady except 600 to 650 pounds were selling up to $10 lower. Feeder heifers were trading steady to $4 higher. Steer and heifer calves were selling steady to $5 lower on a light test. Demand was moderate. Quality was average to attractive with several unweaned calves in the offering. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (58% steers, 39% heifers, 3% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 68%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 357 lbs., 177.00; 71 head, 374 lbs., 189.00, thin fleshed; 12 head, 375 to 393 lbs., 174.00 to 178.00 (175.62), unweaned; 35 head, 431 lbs., 171.00, thin fleshed; 7 head, 420 to 445 lbs., 154.00 to 168.00 (158.42), unweaned; 15 head, 461 to 498 lbs., 150.00; 48 head, 464 to 473 lbs., 151.00 to 164.00 (159.38), unweaned; 12 head, 511 to 520 lbs., 151.00 to 152.00 (151.50); 48 head, 501 to 536 lbs., 141.00 to 153.00 (147.67), unweaned; 53 head, 556 to 597 lbs., 144.00 to 151.00 (147.20); 66 head, 558 to 572 lbs., 137.00 to 151.00 (142.80), unweaned; 49 head, 600 to 641 lbs., 130.00 to 138.50 (135.05); 24 head, 604 to 618 lbs., 131.00 to 137.00 (134.39), unweaned; 84 head, 666 to 695 lbs., 133.50 to 145.00 (140.41); 28 head, 653 to 665 lbs., 130.00 to 133.00 (131.71), unweaned; 130 head, 705 to 741 lbs., 132.00 to 144.00 (139.40); 22 head, 711 to 715 lbs., 130.00 to 130.50 (130.18), unweaned; 232 head, 750 to 794 lbs., 129.00 to 143.50 (137.95); 132 head, 801 to 847 lbs., 126.00 to 137.00 (133.00); 161 head, 855 to 899 lbs., 124.00 to 136.25 (128.50); 26 head, 919 to 944 lbs., 118.50 to 122.00 (119.96); 19 head, 970 to 987 lbs., 117.00 to 120.00 (119.53). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 445 lbs., 142.00; 6 head, 475 to 487 lbs., 145.00 to 146.00 (145.34); 14 head, 567 to 597 lbs., 129.50 to 133.00 (132.04), unweaned; 7 head, 686 lbs., 122.00; 81 head, 715 to 732 lbs., 126.50 to 132.00 (129.54).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 46 head, 369 lbs., 169.00, thin fleshed; 12 head, 410 lbs., 156.00, thin fleshed; 19 head, 405 to 442 lbs., 139.00 to 147.00 (142.47), unweaned; 31 head, 450 to 489 lbs., 130.50 to 146.00 (136.76), unweaned; 22 head, 516 to 527 lbs., 131.00 to 134.00 (133.60); 40 head, 503 to 529 lbs., 127.00 to 132.50 (131.53), unweaned; 43 head, 559 to 598 lbs., 130.00 to 139.00 (136.60); 66 head, 550 to 592 lbs., 120.00 to 131.50 (127.19), unweaned; 30 head, 603 to 631 lbs., 126.00 to 140.00 (134.87); 14 head, 602 lbs., 118.00, unweaned; 107 head, 659 to 697 lbs., 129.00 to 138.50 (135.11); 10 head, 650 to 685 lbs., 118.00 to 124.00 (121.52), unweaned; 79 head, 701 to 748 lbs., 118.00 to 130.50 (127.11); 86 head, 761 to 783 lbs., 117.00 to 130.50 (129.33); 2 head, 752 lbs., 115.00, unweaned; 137 head, 821 to 844 lbs., 118.00 to 128.00 (125.97); 69 head, 857 to 896 lbs., 109.00 to 124.00 (122.26); 29 head, 926 to 930 lbs., 107.00 to 118.00 (115.34); 16 head, 1014 to 1038 lbs., 109.00 to 110.50 (109.84); 10 head, 1063 lbs., 89.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 386 lbs., 133.00, unweaned; 9 head, 400 to 430 lbs., 133.00 to 136.00 (135.05), unweaned; 11 head, 581 lbs., 124.00; 6 head, 686 lbs., 120.00; 7 head, 755 to 778 lbs., 112.00 to 113.00 (112.28); 8 head, 806 lbs., 115.00; 11 head, 1003 lbs., 97.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 420 lbs., 168.00; 17 head, 458 to 490 lbs., 138.00 to 147.00 (142.77), unweaned; 3 head, 505 lbs., 145.00; 4 head, 511 lbs., 128.00, unweaned; 3 head, 555 lbs., 137.00; 5 head, 593 lbs., 133.00, unweaned; 3 head, 688 lbs., 117.00; 11 head, 675 to 693 lbs., 117.00 to 124.50 (120.46), unweaned; 2 head, 710 lbs., 116.50; 11 head, 793 lbs., 112.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 385 lbs., 120.00, unweaned; 3 head, 458 lbs., 133.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.