Woodward Livestock Auction, Woodward, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 7,144 head selling a week ago, 7,765 head trading March 4 and 4,112 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to a week ago, feeder steers and steer calves were selling steady. Feeder heifers were trading $1 to $3 higher. Heifer calves were selling $3 to $5 lower. Demand was moderate to good. Quality was average to attractive. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (61% steers, 38% heifers, 1% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 78%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 44 head, 405 to 434 lbs., 189.00 to 204.00 (194.83); 156 head, 465 to 478 lbs., 174.00 to 188.00 (185.85); 181 head, 502 to 542 lbs., 164.00 to 177.00 (172.34); 22 head, 511 to 517 lbs., 183.00 to 184.00 (183.82), thin fleshed; 134 head, 561 to 594 lbs., 152.00 to 168.00 (160.52); 14 head, 567 lbs., 177.00, thin fleshed; 391 head, 601 to 648 lbs., 144.00 to 157.00 (152.13); 105 head, 651 to 690 lbs., 138.50 to 149.50 (143.72); 580 head, 701 to 748 lbs., 135.00 to 147.00 (139.95); 125 head, 756 to 794 lbs., 129.00 to 138.00 (134.23); 556 head, 801 to 838 lbs., 124.50 to 138.50 (131.47); 324 head, 851 to 882 lbs., 123.00 to 135.00 (128.48); 5 head, 852 lbs., 117.00, full; 125 head, 910 to 945 lbs., 112.00 to 126.00 (122.55); 186 head, 954 to 999 lbs., 112.00 to 123.00 (117.95); 106 head, 1023 to 1044 lbs., 114.00 to 120.50 (116.35); 27 head, 1080 lbs., 114.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 24 head, 367 to 395 lbs., 174.00 to 182.00 (178.19); 45 head, 509 to 543 lbs., 147.00 to 170.00 (161.76); 34 head, 562 to 592 lbs., 155.00 to 156.50 (156.12); 103 head, 601 to 640 lbs., 139.00 to 153.50 (146.00); 22 head, 674 lbs., 139.00 to 145.00 (141.45); 51 head, 706 to 739 lbs., 135.00 to 138.50 (137.27); 39 head, 754 to 760 lbs., 136.00 to 138.50 (137.02); 37 head, 806 to 826 lbs., 126.00 to 130.25 (128.96); 4 head, 887 lbs., 124.50. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 449 lbs., 152.00; 10 head, 491 lbs., 145.00; 9 head, 509 lbs., 155.00; 7 head, 582 lbs., 147.00; 12 head, 716 to 738 lbs., 106.00 to 118.00 (109.07); 13 head, 858 lbs., 106.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 369 lbs., 171.00; 20 head, 416 to 449 lbs., 161.00 to 162.00 (161.38); 97 head, 452 to 491 lbs., 142.50 to 156.00 (148.740; 101 head, 500 to 541 lbs., 135.00 to 152.00 (143.13); 153 head, 552 to 598 lbs., 130.00 to 154.00 (137.54); 190 head, 601 to 648 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (132.040; 237 head, 652 to 698 lbs., 124.00 to 133.00 (128.89); 241 head, 711 to 748 lbs., 124.75 to 132.00 (126.36); 440 head, 750 to 799 lbs., 121.50 to 128.25 (125.68); 198 head, 800 to 843 lbs., 117.00 to 126.00 (121.84); 114 head, 854 to 882 lbs., 118.00 to 122.50 (120.24); 60 head, 901 to 938 lbs., 115.00 to 121.00 (117.75); 45 head, 960 to 984 lbs., 107.00 to 116.00 (109.16); 27 head, 1072 lbs., 103.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 395 lbs., 134.00; 10 head, 471 to 485 lbs., 135.00 to 139.00 (137.37); 48 head, 521 to 546 lbs., 125.00 to 145.00 (136.92); 21 head, 591 lbs., 136.00; 74 head, 623 to 648 lbs., 126.00 to 133.00 (129.13); 22 head, 678 to 691 lbs., 126.00 to 129.50 (128.40); 8 head, 755 lbs., 124.50; 15 head, 808 lbs., 123.00. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 691 lbs., 102.00. Medium and large frame 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 412 lbs., 125.00; 5 head, 545 lbs., 117.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 303 lbs., 181.50; 10 head, 489 lbs., 155.00; 20 head, 558 to 575 lbs., 147.00 to 150.00 (148.67). Medium and large 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 448 lbs., 172.00; 15 head, 510 lbs., 170.00; 7 head, 615 lbs., 142.00.
