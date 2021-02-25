Woodward Livestock Auction, Woodward, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 664 head selling on Feb. 18, compared to 6,701 head trading a year ago, according to USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
With a very light run, there were few cattle to trend versus the last reported sale on Feb. 4. The demand was active on good quality feeder cattle that were available. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 61% steers and 39% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 81%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 350 to 367 lbs., 150.00 to 186.00 (171.39); 6 head, 423 lbs., 175.00; 6 head, 456 to 487 lbs., 155.00 to 167.00 (160.04); 15 head, 523 to 535 lbs., 145.00 to 165.00 (159.75); 13 head, 555 to 589 lbs., 145.00 to 158.50 (156.53); 22 head, 610 to 615 lbs., 144.00 to 156.50 (151.51); 17 head, 703 lbs., 135.00; 48 head, 783 lbs., 134.60; 25 head, 837 lbs., 134.00; 60 head, 860 lbs., 137.50; 65 head, 902 lbs., 133.00; 81 head, 958 lbs., 125.00. Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 14 head, 409 to 435 lbs., 157.00 to 163.00 (159.06); 17 head, 455 to 495 lbs., 148.00 to 151.00 (149.62); 18 head, 515 to 529 lbs., 146.00 to 147.00 (146.62); 12 head, 551 to 562 lbs., 129.00 to 133.50 (132.39); 13 head, 629 lbs., 132.00; 67 head, 795 lbs., 123.50; 70 head, 836 to 846 lbs., 120.50 to 124.60 (124.36); 14 head, 904 lbs., 114.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 527 lbs., 128.00.
