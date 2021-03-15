Woodward Livestock Auction, Woodward, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 7,765 head selling a week ago, 4,330 head trading Feb. 25 and 6,068 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to a week ago, feeder steers and heifers were selling $2 to $4 lower. Steer calves were trading $3 to $6 higher. Heifer calves were selling $2 to $4 higher. Demand was moderate for feeders and good for the lighter weight grazing cattle. Quality was average. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (55% steers, 44% heifers, 1% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 81%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 328 lbs., 206.00; 14 head, 370 to 397 lbs., 181.00 to 186.00 (183.84); 28 head, 400 to 444 lbs., 177.50 to 193.00 (187.24); 85 head, 452 to 493 lbs., 178.00 to 194.00 (190.07); 138 head, 507 to 533 lbs., 166.00 to 182.00 (177.41); 137 head, 551 to 594 lbs., 155.00 to 171.00 (162.64); 113 head, 608 to 648 lbs., 151.00 to 167.00 (158.71); 271 head, 651 to 697 lbs., 136.50 to 148.00 (143.00); 443 head, 703 to 742 lbs., 131.00 to 149.00 (139.04); 307 head, 752 to 799 lbs., 128.00 to 138.00 (135.12); 646 head, 800 to 848 lbs., 125.00 to 134.00 (129.96); 316 head, 850 to 896 lbs., 122.00 to 130.25 (125.14); 478 head, 907 to 942 lbs., 119.00 to 124.75 (123.17); 135 head, 969 to 982 lbs., 118.00 to 122.85 (120.70); 195 head, 1003 to 1040 lbs., 115.00 to 122.75 (119.31); 132 head, 1060 to 1065 lbs., 116.00 to 119.25 (117.13). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 458 to 475 lbs., 163.00 to 173.00 (166.25); 4 head, 505 lbs., 150.00; 3 head, 560 lbs., 149.00; 22 head, 603 to 628 lbs., 140.00 to 145.00 (143.36); 21 head, 656 to 690 lbs., 134.00 to 136.00 (135.51); 9 head, 653 lbs., 128.50, unweaned; 5 head, 735 lbs., 118.00; 93 head, 785 to 790 lbs., 123.50 to 127.50 (127.06); 16 head, 802 to 834 lbs., 115.00 to 124.50 (120.25). Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 598 lbs., 120.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 19 head, 345 lbs., 174.50; 20 head, 350 to 397 lbs., 159.00 to 174.50 (167.72); 75 head, 404 to 449 lbs., 156.00 to 172.50 (166.59); 154 head, 460 to 498 lbs., 147.00 to 158.50 (152.81); 2 head, 490 lbs., 144.00, unweaned; 228 head, 508 to 548 lbs., 138.00 to 156.00 (149.67); 161 head, 551 to 598 lbs., 136.00 to 150.00 (141.57); 250 head, 605 to 640 lbs., 122.00 to 135.00 (131.15); 403 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 121.00 to 129.25 (126.89); 573 head, 700 to 748 lbs., 117.00 to 127.50 (123.93); 313 head, 753 to 794 lbs., 117.00 to 126.75 (121.86); 435 head, 800 to 848 lbs., 111.00 to 123.50 (120.23); 158 head, 853 to 891 lbs., 103.00 to 121.25 (116.54); 63 head, 901 to 942 lbs., 105.00 to 115.50 (111.29); 20 head, 960 to 969 lbs., 110.00 to 110.50 (110.17). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 443 lbs., 129.00, unweaned; 10 head, 464 to 499 lbs., 130.00 to 136.00 (132.89); 41 head, 561 to 594 lbs., 121.00 to 130.00 (126.03); 7 head, 697 lbs., 120.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 442 lbs., 172.00; 2 head, 435 lbs., 180.00, unweaned; 12 head, 460 to 476 lbs., 168.00 to 178.50 (174.44); 4 head, 498 lbs., 152.50, unweaned; 12 head, 501 lbs., 158.00; 7 head, 585 lbs., 142.00; 4 head, 556 lbs., 144.00, unweaned; 11 head, 641 lbs., 132.50; 6 head, 680 lbs., 128.50; 5 head, 765 lbs., 119.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 549 lbs., 134.50, unweaned.
