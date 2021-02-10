Woodward Livestock, Woodward, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 4,466 head selling a week ago, 2,688 head trading Jan. 28 and 2,670 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to a week ago, feeder steers were selling $2 to $4 higher. Feeder heifers were trading steady. Steer calves were selling mostly steady. Heifer calves were trading steady with instances of $10 higher on the fancier 400 to 550 pound heifers. Demand was moderate to good. Quality was average to attractive. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (51% steers, 7% dairy steers, 38% heifers, 4% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 62%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 345 lbs., 224.00, fancy; 16 head, 383 to 398 lbs., 178.00 to 194.00 (183.15); 36 head, 405 to 441 lbs., 183.00 to 194.00 (188.67); 18 head, 448 lbs., 201.00, fancy; 9 head, 402 to 412 lbs., 178.00 to 182.50 (181.48), unweaned; 80 head, 453 to 498 lbs., 174.00 to 188.00 (181.84); 2 head, 480 lbs., 154.00, unweaned; 127 head, 506 to 547 lbs., 164.00 to 175.00 (167.33); 11 head, 546 lbs., 153.50, unweaned; 83 head, 562 to 586 lbs., 154.00 to 170.00 (166.68); 196 head, 604 to 648 lbs., 142.00 to 157.00 (149.99); 2 head, 630 lbs., 138.00, unweaned; 144 head, 655 to 698 lbs., 134.00 to 151.50 (142.56); 236 head, 708 to 748 lbs., 132.00 to 143.25 (136.50); 4 head, 728 lbs., 130.00, unweaned; 163 head, 751 to 792 lbs., 128.00 to 137.00 (132.88); 5 head, 777 lbs., 121.00, unweaned; 277 head, 806 to 846 lbs., 122.00 to 134.25 (132.11); 123 head, 852 to 890 lbs., 126.00 to 131.00 (130.06); 173 head, 900 to 947 lbs., 125.00 to 129.00 (127.62); 129 head, 950 to 975 lbs., 122.00 to 129.00 (126.32); 68 head, 1001 to 1003 lbs., 122.50 to 126.00 (123.06); 5 head, 1119 lbs., 118.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 375 lbs., 129.00; 13 head, 463 to 478 lbs., 132.00 to 166.00 (143.20); 9 head, 513 to 523 lbs., 152.00 to 155.00 (152.99); 6 head, 550 to 583 lbs., 146.00; 26 head, 602 to 649 lbs., 134.50 to 141.00 (138.54); 6 head, 664 lbs., 128.00; 46 head, 700 to 739 lbs., 124.00 to 132.00 (129.21).
Dairy feeder steers: Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 35 head, 469 to 496 lbs., 61.00 to 80.50 (75.69); 13 head, 604 lbs., 76.00. Medium frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 19 head, 386 lbs., 52.50; 100 head, 457 lbs., 52.50; 133 head, 540 lbs., 66.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 17 head, 315 to 331 lbs., 157.00 to 171.00 (168.43); 3 head, 318 lbs., 151.00, unweaned; 13 head, 374 to 393 lbs., 152.00 to 163.00 (159.21); 16 head, 359 to 398 lbs., 151.00 to 159.00 (155.70), unweaned; 40 head, 400 to 443 lbs., 149.00 to 163.00 (158.87); 25 head, 422 to 443 lbs., 169.00 to 176.00 (172.56), fancy; 32 head, 405 to 440 lbs., 135.00 to 146.00 (140.65), unweaned; 94 head, 450 to 492 lbs., 146.00 to 163.00 (154.14); 23 head, 468 to 474 lbs., 138.00 to 148.00 (142.50), unweaned; 53 head, 520 to 548 lbs., 135.00 to 153.00 (142.90); 33 head, 505 to 524 lbs., 158.00 to 159.00 (158.40), fancy; 22 head, 515 to 547 lbs., 130.00 to 141.00 (138.18), unweaned; 215 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 132.00 to 140.00 (134.82); 9 head, 572 to 596 lbs., 124.00 to 127.00 (126.35), unweaned; 116 head, 600 to 646 lbs., 125.00 to 136.00 (129.81); 224 head, 658 to 698 lbs., 123.00 to 131.00 (128.73); 4 head, 680 lbs., 102.00, unweaned; 126 head, 700 to 739 lbs., 119.50 to 127.50 (123.36); 119 head, 757 to 797 lbs., 122.00 to 127.00 (125.18); 73 head, 800 to 840 lbs., 112.00 to 124.00 (117.54); 88 head, 851 to 898 lbs., 117.00 to 124.50 (121.70); 67 head, 910 to 939 lbs., 119.00 to 119.25 (119.09); 20 head, 961 to 985 lbs., 95.00 to 111.00 (97.35); 8 head, 1015 lbs., 113.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 367 to 395 lbs., 126.00 to 130.00 (127.79); 10 head, 413 to 440 lbs., 131.00 to 142.00 (133.31); 12 head, 465 to 491 lbs., 128.00 to 142.00 (137.38); 6 head, 504 lbs., 126.00, unweaned; 13 head, 568 to 585 lbs., 127.00 to 128.00 (127.38); 10 head, 644 lbs., 117.00; 8 head, 713 lbs., 114.50; 6 head, 766 to 778 lbs., 118.00 to 121.00 (119.49).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 357 to 391 lbs., 175.00 to 187.00 (179.68), unweaned; 16 head, 421 to 435 lbs., 162.00 to 173.50 (172.02); 9 head, 404 to 440 lbs., 170.00 to 173.00 (172.29), unweaned; 7 head, 475 to 493 lbs., 158.00 to 162.00 (160.32), unweaned; 48 head, 502 to 524 lbs., 146.50 to 161.50 (154.43), unweaned; 26 head, 563 to 585 lbs., 144.00 to 157.00 (151.38); 4 head, 572 lbs., 146.50, unweaned; 3 head, 621 lbs., 126.00; 5 head, 600 lbs., 140.00, unweaned; 3 head, 670 lbs., 129.00, unweaned; 7 head, 738 lbs., 122.00, unweaned.
6 838 838 95.00 95.00 BULLS to Medium and Large 1 to 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt) Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price 5 373 373 135.00 135.00 Unweaned 9 441 441 153.00 153.00 6 551 551 137.50 137.50 Unweaned.
