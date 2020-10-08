Woodward Livestock Auction, Woodward, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 3,645 head selling the week ending on Oct. 1, compared to 4,363 head trading Sept. 24 and 5,587 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to a week ago, feeder steers were selling $2 to $4 higher. Feeder heifers were trading steady to $4 higher. Steer calves were selling mostly steady on a light test. Heifer calves were trading $2 to $6 higher. Demand was moderate. Quality was average. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (54% steers, 41% heifers, 5% bulls). Feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 62%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 29 head, 326 to 349 lbs., 171.00 to 175.00 (174.13); 2 head, 330 lbs., 186.00, unweaned; 41 head, 369 to 396 lbs., 168.50 to 176.00 (169.84); 7 head, 373 to 378 lbs., 166.00 to 176.00 (171.68), unweaned; 18 head, 407 to 427 lbs., 171.00 to 175.00 (171.93); 10 head, 412 lbs., 170.00, unweaned; 39 head, 451 to 495 lbs., 162.00 to 177.00 (170.88); 18 head, 458 to 471 lbs., 157.00 to 159.00 (158.55), unweaned; 21 head, 502 to 530 lbs., 162.00 to 169.00 (163.92); 43 head, 507 to 548 lbs., 151.00 to 163.00 (156.17), unweaned; 29 head, 553 to 588 lbs., 135.00 to 148.00 (140.70); 14 head, 565 to 583 lbs., 151.00 to 155.00 (151.88), thin fleshed; 41 head, 552 to 571 lbs., 128.00 to 140.00 (131.81), unweaned; 26 head, 603 to 640 lbs., 130.00 to 134.50 (131.95); 59 head, 625 to 641 lbs., 147.00 to 156.00 (149.90), thin fleshed; 38 head, 601 to 640 lbs., 127.50 to 136.00 (133.02), unweaned; 77 head, 650 to 682 lbs., 129.00 to 145.00 (139.68); 42 head, 660 to 663 lbs., 153.00 to 157.00 (156.24), thin fleshed; 123 head, 653 to 698 lbs., 126.50 to 136.00 (131.32), unweaned; 127 head, 702 to 741 lbs., 128.75 to 143.00 (140.99); 41 head, 711 to 730 lbs., 126.00 to 134.50 (129.31), unweaned; 128 head, 751 to 797 lbs., 130.00 to 144.00 (139.75); 8 head, 763 to 775 lbs., 127.00 to 131.00 (128.49), unweaned; 140 head, 800 to 839 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (143.20); 53 head, 800 to 846 lbs., 112.00 to 124.50 (121.98), unweaned; 129 head, 850 to 887 lbs., 132.00 to 144.50 (140.38); 7 head, 868 lbs., 115.50, unweaned; 24 head, 910 to 921 lbs., 134.50 to 143.00 (139.04); 16 head, 950 lbs., 134.00; 7 head, 1043 lbs., 117.00; 5 head, 1084 lbs., 120.00; 8 head, 1113 lbs., 122.00. Medium and large 1 to 2, 9 head, 423 to 446 lbs., 146.00 to 152.00 (149.41); 3 head, 445 lbs., 130.00, unweaned; 16 head, 460 to 496 lbs., 136.00 to 148.00 (145.88); 6 head, 469 lbs., 147.00, unweaned; 31 head, 535 to 547 lbs., 137.00 to 148.00 (144.10); 2 head, 527 lbs., 144.00, unweaned; 23 head, 550 to 594 lbs., 132.00 to 134.00 (132.75); 4 head, 596 lbs., 118.00, unweaned; 35 head, 658 to 691 lbs., 121.50 to 125.00 (122.43); 4 head, 735 lbs., 122.00; 17 head, 755 to 773 lbs., 121.50 to 124.50 (121.85). Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 529 lbs., 120.50, unweaned, 10 head, 694 lbs., 116.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 345 lbs., 151.00; 4 head, 341 lbs., 141.00, unweaned; 37 head, 351 to 397 lbs., 133.00 to 148.00 (145.94); 28 head, 351 to 397 lbs., 135.00 to 141.00 (135.64), unweaned; 63 head, 400 to 449 lbs., 133.50 to 146.00 (140.88); 25 head, 407 to 440 lbs., 133.00 to 138.00 (135.52), unweaned; 29 head, 455 to 492 lbs., 130.00 to 143.50 (137.39); 39 head, 450 to 496 lbs., 120.00 to 133.50 (127.11), unweaned; 76 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 121.50 to 135.50 (129.79); 92 head, 502 to 540 lbs., 118.00 to 129.00 (125.68), unweaned; 76 head, 557 to 596 lbs., 123.50 to 135.00 (131.00); 66 head, 556 to 597 lbs., 121.00 to 130.50 (125.92), unweaned; 63 head, 603 to 640 lbs., 121.00 to 136.00 (131.71); 51 head, 600 to 640 lbs., 118.00 to 127.00 (121.53), unweaned; 111 head, 657 to 696 lbs., 124.00 to 140.25 (136.62); 68 head, 661 to 691 lbs., 115.50 to 128.00 (119.97), unweaned; 29 head, 716 to 737 lbs., 134.00 to 137.00 (135.41); 26 head, 736 lbs., 117.00, unweaned; 90 head, 761 to 793 lbs., 121.00 to 135.00 (130.24); 9 head, 780 to 795 lbs., 111.00 to 113.00 (111.45), unweaned; 7 head, 810 to 812 lbs., 118.00 to 131.00 (127.28); 5 head, 815 lbs., 102.00, unweaned; 20 head, 851 to 886 lbs., 110.00 to 124.00 (119.90); 13 head, 909 lbs., 105.00; 13 head, 968 lbs., 110.50; 9 head, 1024 lbs., 92.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 436 to 442 lbs., 117.00 to 121.00 (119.21), unweaned; 4 head, 493 lbs., 128.00; 7 head, 542 lbs., 112.00; 4 head, 630 lbs., 117.00; 21 head, 685 to 694 lbs., 116.00 to 123.00 (122.34); 4 head, 695 lbs., 111.00, unweaned; 44 head, 702 to 725 lbs., 115.00 to 122.00 (119.27); 21 head, 750 to 793 lbs., 113.00 to 117.00 (115.78). Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 495 lbs., 118.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 313 to 337 lbs., 178.00 to 201.00 (191.39), unweaned; 4 head, 385 to 393 lbs., 168.00 to 183.00 (179.31), unweaned; 17 head, 450 to 486 lbs., 147.00 to 160.00 (155.45), unweaned; 11 head, 505 to 515 lbs., 141.00 to 146.00 (143.64), unweaned; 8 head, 581 lbs., 131.50; 27 head, 556 to 589 lbs., 131.00 to 146.00 (135.78), unweaned; 4 head, 605 lbs., 126.00; 8 head, 614 lbs., 127.00, unweaned; 14 head, 682 to 691 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (123.92); 7 head, 692 lbs., 117.50, unweaned; 4 head, 728 lbs., 124.50; 14 head, 720 to 736 lbs., 119.50 to 122.50 (121.01), unweaned; 4 head, 783 lbs., 113.50, unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 506 lbs., 129.00; 10 head, 549 lbs., 127.00, unweaned.
