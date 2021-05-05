Woodward Livestock Auction, Woodward, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,974 head selling a week ago, 3,457 head trading April 15 and 5,349 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to a week ago, feeder steers were selling $4 to $8 lower except those 600 to 650 pounds were trading up to $8 higher. Feeder heifers were selling $3 to $6 lower. Steer and heifer calves were trading mostly steady on a light test. Demand was moderate, good for cattle that could be turned back out on grass. Quality was average to good. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (41% steers, 56% heifers, 3% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 86%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 301 lbs., 206.00; 2 head, 360 lbs., 184.00; 2 head, 432 lbs., 183.00; 2 head, 422 lbs., 169.00, unweaned; 5 head, 485 to 491 lbs., 167.00, unweaned; 48 head, 531 to 543 lbs., 163.00 to 172.00 (168.22); 7 head, 502 lbs., 188.00, fancy; 52 head, 582 to 595 lbs., 151.00 to 171.50 (165.77); 94 head, 602 to 631 lbs., 150.00 to 172.50 (166.55); 7 head, 601 to 610 lbs., 154.00 to 158.00 (155.70), unweaned; 61 head, 663 to 698 lbs., 141.00 to 152.00 (148.07); 234 head, 701 to 738 lbs., 134.00 to 154.00 (141.28); 148 head, 753 to 794 lbs., 127.00 to 139.00 (132.69); 233 head, 803 to 848 lbs., 125.00 to 134.00 (131.42); 29 head, 862 to 891 lbs., 122.00 to 129.50 (125.33); 112 head, 900 to 944 lbs., 118.00 to 126.00 (122.12); 24 head, 957 to 990 lbs., 118.25 to 122.50 (118.94); 18 head, 1016 to 1040 lbs., 112.00 to 115.00 (114.66); 13 head, 1103 lbs., 111.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 512 lbs., 138.00; 11 head, 595 lbs., 145.00; 6 head, 636 lbs., 124.00; 2 head, 670 lbs., 131.00; 62 head, 749 lbs., 133.00; 8 head, 755 to 782 lbs., 111.00 to 114.00 (112.47).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 16 head, 359 to 389 lbs., 156.00 to 160.00 (158.57); 14 head, 359 to 390 lbs., 153.00 to 156.00 (155.09), unweaned; 17 head, 446 to 448 lbs., 152.00 to 156.00 (152.71); 7 head, 429 lbs., 158.00, unweaned; 4 head, 470 to 482 lbs., 149.00 to 161.00 (154.92); 49 head, 517 to 546 lbs., 132.00 to 150.00 (143.07); 3 head, 510 lbs., 133.00, unweaned; 82 head, 555 to 598 lbs., 129.00 to 144.50 (133.71); 8 head, 558 to 582 lbs., 125.00 to 133.00 (130.69), unweaned; 191 head, 614 to 646 lbs., 125.00 to 140.00 (135.04); 210 head, 667 to 697 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (131.18); 117 head, 704 to 740 lbs., 122.00 to 133.25 (128.08); 158 head, 771 to 799 lbs., 114.00 to 123.00 (120.74); 510 head, 820 to 848 lbs., 114.50 to 118.50 (118.02); 50 head, 891 to 895 lbs., 112.00 to 115.50 (114.19); 66 head, 911 to 946 lbs., 110.00 to 115.25 (111.26); 62 head, 960 lbs., 111.10. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 430 lbs., 134.00, unweaned; 3 head, 508 lbs., 125.00; 4 head, 558 lbs., 121.00; 5 head, 683 lbs., 112.00; 13 head, 702 to 705 lbs., 103.00 to 107.00 (105.15); 13 head, 758 lbs., 106.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 383 lbs., 171.00; 7 head, 405 lbs., 182.00, unweaned; 14 head, 472 to 478 lbs., 172.00 to 177.00 (173.77); 4 head, 520 lbs., 163.00; 10 head, 588 lbs., 170.00; 5 head, 591 lbs., 145.00, unweaned; 14 head, 605 to 630 lbs., 149.00 to 157.00 (153.08); 10 head, 666 to 687 lbs., 140.00 to 144.00 (141.63); 4 head, 737 lbs., 130.00; 8 head, 751 to 778 lbs., 118.00 to 120.00 (118.73); 2 head, 820 lbs., 115.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 407 lbs., 105.00, unweaned; 5 head, 463 lbs., 112.00, unweaned.
