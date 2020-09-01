Woodward Livestock Auction, Woodward, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 3,456 head selling on Aug. 20, compared to 3,303 head trading Aug. 13 and 2,889 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Compared to a week ago, feeder steers were selling steady to $2 lower. Feeder heifers were trading steady. Steer calves were selling steady to $3 higher. Heifer calves were trading $3 to $5 lower. Demand was moderate. Quality was average. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (61% steers, 35% heifers, 4% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 74%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 363 lbs., 187.00; 4 head, 361 lbs., 172.00, unweaned; 26 head, 410 to 430 lbs., 165.00 to 178.00 (174.68); 38 head, 415 to 438 lbs., 169.50 to 181.00 (176.42), unweaned; 36 head, 460 to 498 lbs., 174.00 to 180.00 (176.97); 13 head, 463 to 468 lbs., 157.50 to 159.00 (157.96), unweaned; 41 head, 501 to 541 lbs., 154.00 to 166.00 (163.75); 3 head, 535 lbs., 145.00, unweaned; 41 head, 555 to 585 lbs., 147.00 to 156.00 (151.39); 16 head, 561 to 597 lbs., 147.00 to 161.50 (151.34), unweaned; 84 head, 604 to 647 lbs., 147.00 to 159.00 (152.41); 21 head, 612 to 641 lbs., 147.00 to 149.00 (148.53), unweaned; 86 head, 652 to 694 lbs., 144.00 to 151.50 (146.70); 23 head, 653 to 664 lbs., 146.50 to 147.00 (146.61), unweaned; 127 head, 705 to 743 lbs., 132.00 to 146.50 (143.88); 245 head, 756 to 796 lbs., 138.00 to 145.75 (141.96); 6 head, 795 lbs., 124.50, unweaned; 197 head, 825 to 847 lbs., 135.00 to 141.00 (138.07); 199 head, 851 to 898 lbs., 133.50 to 142.85 (139.76); 181 head, 901 to 945 lbs., 126.50 to 137.50 (132.66); 30 head, 957 to 995 lbs., 123.00 to 123.50 (123.29); 191 head, 1002 to 1048 lbs., 119.50 to 129.00 (126.36); 4 head, 1091 lbs., 121.00. Medium and large frame1 to 2, 10 head, 442 lbs., 152.00; 5 head, 475 to 492 lbs., 152.00 to 155.00 (153.77); 32 head, 505 to 548 lbs., 132.00; 5 head, 593 to 595 lbs., 137.00 to 140.00 (138.20); 7 head, 600 to 641 lbs., 137.00 to 140.00 (138.76); 14 head, 651 to 678 lbs., 133.00 to 135.00 (133.88); 39 head, 761 to 770 lbs., 131.00 to 135.00 (131.83); 5 head, 879 lbs., 124.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 326 lbs., 161.00, unweaned; 1 head, 365 lbs., 153.00; 6 head, 362 to 395 lbs., 148.00 to 160.00 (151.77), unweaned; 45 head, 402 to 439 lbs., 144.00 to 150.00 (149.09); 52 head, 401 to 445 lbs., 141.00 to 156.00 (146.14), unweaned; 21 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 141.00 to 147.00 (142.37); 34 head, 450 to 496 lbs., 141.00 to 147.00 (143.58), unweaned; 31 head, 519 to 542 lbs., 134.00 to 144.00 (139.35); 75 head, 502 to 541 lbs., 133.00 to 143.00 (139.45), unweaned; 67 head, 551 to 584 lbs., 131.00 to 144.00 (136.92); 38 head, 563 to 583 lbs., 131.00 to 136.00 (134.87), unweaned; 121 head, 603 to 645 lbs., 131.00 to 146.00 (141.40); 12 head, 613 to 639 lbs., 125.00 to 131.00 (129.52), unweaned; 114 head, 658 to 688 lbs., 132.50 to 146.50 (137.95); 58 head, 703 to 749 lbs., 125.00 to 137.25 (133.49); 114 head, 750 to 797 lbs., 124.00 to 135.00 (130.01); 10 head, 821 to 828 lbs., 125.00 to 128.00 (125.91); 99 head, 861 to 895 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (122.89); 22 head, 915 to 940 lbs., 119.00 to 122.00 (119.53); 23 head, 961 to 966 lbs., 120.00 to 120.50 (120.30); 13 head, 1096 lbs., 93.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 463 lbs., 132.00; 2 head, 472 lbs., 137.00 (137.00), unweaned; 13 head, 690 lbs., 126.00; 4 head, 711 lbs., 119.00; 13 head, 770 to 798 lbs., 116.00 to 121.00 (119.83).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 372 lbs., 159.00; 8 head, 400 to 407 lbs., 166.00 to 170.00 (167.01), unweaned; 3 head, 453 lbs., 159.00, unweaned; 2 head, 515 lbs., 148.50; 15 head, 501 to 549 lbs., 146.00 to 155.00 (149.39), unweaned; 15 head, 573 to 581 lbs., 144.50 to 150.00 (147.45); 22 head, 554 to 597 lbs., 142.00 to 148.00 (144.95), unweaned; 7 head, 610 lbs., 128.00; 2 head, 642 lbs., 136.00, unweaned; 17 head, 666 to 677 lbs., 129.00 to 138.00 (135.91); 2 head, 717 lbs., 119.00, unweaned; 3 head, 755 lbs., 127.00, unweaned.
