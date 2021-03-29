Woodward Livestock Auction, Woodward, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,345 head selling a week ago, 7,144 head trading March 11 and 951 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to a week ago, feeder steers were selling $2 to $4 higher. Feeder heifers were trading $1 to $2 higher. There were too few steer calves to trend except those 500-600 pounds were selling $7 to $9 higher. Heifer calves were trading $3 to $5 higher. Demand was average. Quality was average. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (75% steers, 25% heifers, 1% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 72%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 39 head, 300-331 lbs., 212.00-213.00 (212.98); 34 head, 370-397 lbs., 183.00-197.00 (192.93); 10 head, 406-449 lbs., 186.00-202.00 (190.47); 17 head, 472-495 lbs., 178.00-179.00 (178.76); 76 head, 502-525 lbs., 165.50-181.00 (179.64); 147 head, 557-590 lbs., 158.00-174.50 (170.29); 66 head, 622-645 lbs., 146.00-158.00 (153.74); 137 head, 650-693 lbs., 140.00-157.00 (148.08); 350 head, 702-749 lbs., 136.00-153.00 (139.66); 174 head, 759-793 lbs., 128.00-139.25 (135.77); 136 head, 800-847 lbs., 134.00-138.00 (134.86); 112 head, 852-892 lbs., 124.50-130.50 (127.41); 105 head, 901-942 lbs., 119.00-130.25 (126.55); 46 head, 974 lbs., 124.00; 10 head, 1127 lbs., 115.50. Medium and large frame 1-2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 365 lbs., 162.00; 15 head, 440 lbs., 163.00-178.00 (174.00); 4 head, 473 lbs., 161.00; 18 head, 517-518 lbs., 140.00-161.00 (149.32); 19 head, 588 lbs., 155.00; 12 head, 664 lbs., 139.00; 38 head, 705-733 lbs., 132.00-133.50 (132.37).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 388 lbs., 165.00; 37 head, 400-436 lbs., 154.00-169.00 (162.17); 28 head, 450-497 lbs., 148.00-158.00 (154.01); 28 head, 512-545 lbs., 149.00-155.00 (149.94); 27 head, 550-563 lbs., 139.00-142.00 (139.78); 56 head, 606-643 lbs., 132.00-135.50 (134.61); 31 head, 652-693 lbs., 125.00-134.00 (130.34); 80 head, 713-743 lbs., 114.00-131.00 (127.68); 80 head, 764-794 lbs., 123.00-128.75 (125.72); 34 head, 801-837 lbs., 115.00-126.00 (121.95); 40 head, 852-875 lbs., 122.00-124.50 (122.80); 15 head, 926 lbs., 109.50. Medium and large frame 1-2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 386 lbs., 145.00; 6 head, 427-431 lbs., 135.00-140.00 (138.34); 3 head, 465 lbs., 135.00; 16 head, 533 lbs., 120.00; 29 head, 565-594 lbs., 133.50-134.00 (133.58).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 373 lbs., 175.00; 2 head, 505 lbs., 149.00; 2 head, 585 lbs., 146.00. Medium and large frame 1-2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 473 lbs., 142.00.
