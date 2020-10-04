Woodward Livestock Auction, Woodward, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 4,363 head selling on Sept. 24, compared to 4,235 head trading Sept. 17 and 6,286 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to a week ago, feeder steers weighing 600 to 850 pounds were selling mostly $3 to $5 lower with instances trading $10 lower, over 850 pounds were selling steady to $3 higher on a light test. Feeder heifers were trading mostly $3 to $6 lower. Steer calves were selling steady to $2 lower on a light test. Heifer calves were not well tested, but a much lower undertone was noted. Demand was moderate. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (60% steers, 37% heifers, 3% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 60%. Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 315 to 348 lbs., 174.00 to 184.00 (179.07); 7 head, 370 to 381 lbs., 176.00 to 179.00 (177.70); 59 head, 403 to 438 lbs., 161.00 to 170.00 (164.39); 10 head, 410 to 445 lbs., 154.00 to 159.00 (155.42), unweaned; 29 head, 464 to 490 lbs., 160.00 to 170.00 (161.44); 27 head, 453 to 495 lbs., 150.00 to 158.00 (153.30), unweaned; 94 head, 500 to 538 lbs., 153.00 to 166.00 (158.78); 39 head, 500 to 546 lbs., 145.00 to 152.00 (148.25), unweaned; 110 head, 560 to 591 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (143.06); 13 head, 551 lbs., 155.00, thin fleshed; 18 head, 567 to 597 lbs., 134.00 to 138.00 (135.66), unweaned; 175 head, 600 to 647 lbs., 130.00 to 136.50 (132.91); 5 head, 632 lbs., 123.50, unweaned; 138 head, 664 to 699 lbs., 130.00 to 144.00 (137.65); 17 head, 666 to 679 lbs., 127.00 to 128.00 (127.83), unweaned; 41 head, 704 to 745 lbs., 133.00 to 144.50 (138.40); 58 head, 721 lbs., 147.00, thin fleshed; 40 head, 709 to 747 lbs., 126.00 to 128.00 (127.12), unweaned; 39 head, 753 to 777 lbs., 131.00 to 139.00 (134.83); 5 head, 764 lbs., 146.00, thin fleshed; 123 head, 801 to 845 lbs., 134.50 to 141.00 (138.15); 248 head, 865 to 895 lbs., 132.50 to 138.50 (136.37); 62 head, 901 to 905 lbs., 136.00 to 137.00 (136.34); 41 head, 963 to 995 lbs., 130.50 to 135.00 (133.91); 49 head, 1025 lbs., 131.00; 64 head, 1061 lbs., 125.00; 3 head, 1141 lbs., 113.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per 1 head, 330 lbs., 140.00, unweaned; 21 head, 418 to 441 lbs., 144.00 to 155.00 (148.75); 2 head, 430 lbs., 132.00, unweaned; 48 head, 462 to 475 lbs., 146.00 to 153.00 (147.03); 9 head, 466 to 480 lbs., 136.00 to 137.00 (136.11), unweaned; 82 head, 500 to 546 lbs., 131.00 to 139.00 (136.28); 19 head, 502 lbs., 144.00, thin fleshed; 10 head, 543 lbs., 124.00, unweaned; 14 head, 557 to 580 lbs., 131.00 to 137.00 (135.15); 2 head, 555 lbs., 143.00, thin fleshed; 116 head, 606 to 647 lbs., 125.00 to 136.00 (128.77); 4 head, 632 lbs., 122.00, unweaned; 67 head, 655 to 690 lbs., 125.00 to 132.00 (127.46); 53 head, 715 to 742 lbs., 122.00 to 130.00 (126.91); 34 head, 763 to 794 lbs., 124.50 to 128.00 (125.77); 7 head, 815 to 818 lbs., 122.00 to 127.00 (124.14); 19 head, 850 to 867 lbs., 125.00 to 126.00 (125.26); 9 head, 928 to 935 lbs., 121.00 to 124.50 (121.39); 1 head, 990 lbs., 126.00; 1 head, 1020 lbs., 114.00; 1 head, 1055 lbs., 117.00. Medium and large frame 2, 8 head, 387 lbs., 146.00; 3 head, 411 lbs., 124.00; 19 head, 486 lbs., 117.00; 1 head, 530 lbs., 133.00; 19 head, 537 lbs., 138.00, thin fleshed; 8 head, 560 lbs., 110.00; 8 head, 590 lbs., 130.50, thin fleshed; 11 head, 618 lbs., 130.00; 10 head, 665 to 691 lbs., 112.00 to 120.00 (112.77).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 375 to 378 lbs., 137.00 to 138.00 (137.25); 8 head, 377 to 387 lbs., 122.00 to 132.00 (129.55), unweaned; 35 head, 408 to 447 lbs., 129.00 to 137.00 (133.90); 6 head, 415 to 447 lbs., 126.00 to 127.00 (126.35), unweaned; 65 head, 457 to 490 lbs., 128.00 to 133.00 (130.73); 12 head, 495 to 498 lbs., 117.00 to 125.00 (117.66), unweaned; 91 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 125.00 to 136.00 (129.63); 47 head, 500 to 540 lbs., 120.00 to 123.50 (123.01), unweaned; 103 head, 555 to 593 lbs., 124.00 to 130.00 (126.53); 86 head, 553 to 595 lbs., 115.00 to 123.00 (120.60), unweaned; 56 head, 606 to 649 lbs., 121.00 to 129.00 (125.10); 16 head, 638 lbs., 137.00, thin fleshed; 83 head, 611 to 642 lbs., 113.00 to 118.00 (117.41), unweaned; 61 head, 654 to 684 lbs., 131.00 to 139.00 (135.12); 47 head, 667 to 690 lbs., 112.00 to 118.00 (115.11), unweaned; 58 head, 716 to 742 lbs., 124.00 to 136.00 (130.97); 40 head, 704 to 735 lbs., 117.00 to 122.00 (120.24), unweaned; 49 head, 758 to 787 lbs., 125.00 to 136.50 (132.31); 1 head, 755 lbs., 117.00, unweaned; 18 head, 805 to 835 lbs., 115.00 to 118.00 (116.37); 48 head, 868 to 892 lbs., 114.00 to 116.00 (115.61); 10 head, 915 to 944 lbs., 107.00 to 114.00 (110.45); 6 head, 1018 lbs., 105.00; 4 head, 1107 lbs., 83.00. Medium and large 1 to 2, 7 head, 341 lbs., 120.00; 1 head, 395 lbs., 136.00; 37 head, 404 to 410 lbs., 131.50 to 135.00 (131.79); 3 head, 436 lbs., 122.00, unweaned; 13 head, 455 to 490 lbs., 124.00 to 131.50 (126.24); 53 head, 500 to 542 lbs., 122.50 to 127.00 (124.52); 15 head, 522 to 540 lbs., 117.00 to 120.00 (118.08), unweaned; 35 head, 563 to 598 lbs., 123.00 to 124.00 (123.52); 14 head, 552 to 575 lbs., 118.00 to 121.00 (120.59), unweaned; 80 head, 602 to 638 lbs., 115.00 to 122.00 (119.85); 2 head, 622 lbs., 114.00, unweaned; 12 head, 665 to 684 lbs., 114.00 to 118.00 (114.65); 19 head, 725 to 748 lbs., 111.00 to 116.00 (114.08); 27 head, 755 to 790 lbs., 116.00 to 117.00 (116.26); 1 head, 935 lbs., 98.00. Medium and large frame 2, 15 head, 548 lbs., 119.00 to 121.00 (119.67); 5 head, 570 to 578 lbs., 111.00 to 117.00 (115.81); 5 head, 652 lbs., 106.00; 2 head, 730 to 740 lbs., 102.00 to 103.00 (102.50); 1 head, 1015 lbs., 78.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 445 lbs., 150.00; 2 head, 497 lbs., 133.00, unweaned; 14 head, 503 lbs., 142.00; 27 head, 586 to 594 lbs., 124.00 to 128.00 (126.89); 17 head, 605 to 643 lbs., 120.00 to 129.00 (123.00); 1 head, 640 lbs., 115.00, unweaned; 6 head, 694 lbs., 120.00; 30 head, 705 to 720 lbs., 116.50 to 126.00 (124.71); 4 head, 766 lbs., 115.00; 5 head, 861 lbs., 120.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 450 lbs., 137.00; 1 head, 745 lbs., 112.00; 1 head, 760 lbs., 119.00; 1 head, 860 lbs., 96.00.
