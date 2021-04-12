Woodward Livestock Auction, Woodward, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 3,223 head selling a week ago, 2,974 head trading March 25 and 3,045 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to a week ago, feeder steers were selling $3 to $6 higher. Feeder heifers were trading mostly steady. Steer calves were selling mostly $3 to $6 higher. Heifer calves were trading $4 to $5 higher. Demand was moderate. Quality was average. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (49% steers, 47% heifers, 4% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 61%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 17 head, 300 to 321 lbs., 200.00 to 216.00 (211.41); 2 head, 300 lbs., 210.00, unweaned; 16 head, 351 to 396 lbs., 182.00 to 196.00 (190.61); 6 head, 376 to 380 lbs., 170.00 to 191.00 (183.95), unweaned; 62 head, 400 to 447 lbs., 185.00 to 203.00 (194.70); 7 head, 421 lbs., 168.00, unweaned; 65 head, 451 to 490 lbs., 184.00 to 204.00 (190.11); 20 head, 454 to 475 lbs., 169.00 to 179.00 (176.41), unweaned; 133 head, 501 to 546 lbs., 172.50 to 185.00 (180.30); 16 head, 506 to 519 lbs., 176.00 to 178.00 (176.76), unweaned; 137 head, 550 to 590 lbs., 163.00 to 181.00 (173.16); 8 head, 568 lbs., 168.00, unweaned; 110 head, 600 to 643 lbs., 153.50 to 167.00 (160.57); 6 head, 647 lbs., 143.00, unweaned; 94 head, 651 to 697 lbs., 146.00 to 154.00 (150.63); 61 head, 701 to 740 lbs., 138.00 to 149.00 (143.32); 44 head, 753 to 782 lbs., 134.50 to 141.50 (137.99); 141 head, 801 to 849 lbs., 130.00 to 136.50 (133.99); 109 head, 853 to 899 lbs., 125.00 to 135.75 (131.43); 66 head, 913 to 941 lbs., 124.00 to 127.00 (125.82); 32 head, 951 to 983 lbs., 123.50 to 125.25 (124.69); 3 head, 1050 lbs., 119.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 385 lbs., 175.00; 3 head, 426 lbs., 172.00; 6 head, 516 to 541 lbs., 154.00 to 168.00 (161.17); 9 head, 550 to 594 lbs., 149.00 to 153.00 (151.30); 19 head, 610 to 645 lbs., 142.00 to 150.00 (146.50); 23 head, 680 to 685 lbs., 142.00 to 143.50 (143.17); 16 head, 727 to 733 lbs., 132.00 to 135.50 (133.63); 11 head, 773 to 784 lbs., 117.00 to 122.00 (119.71); 13 head, 804 to 815 lbs., 118.00 to 121.00 (119.39); 17 head, 892 lbs., 122.00. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 428 lbs., 147.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 340 lbs., 173.00, unweaned; 15 head, 361 to 395 lbs., 153.00 to 163.00 (156.76); 2 head, 350 lbs., 158.00, unweaned; 52 head, 401 to 447 lbs., 157.00 to 170.00 (163.83); 19 head, 427 to 448 lbs., 156.00 to 162.00 (159.99), unweaned; 80 head, 454 to 495 lbs., 145.00 to 163.00 (153.68); 85 head, 500 to 542 lbs., 140.00 to 154.00 (150.28); 5 head, 501 lbs., 153.00, unweaned; 96 head, 555 to 597 lbs., 132.00 to 147.00 (136.47); 4 head, 597 lbs., 127.00, unweaned; 139 head, 601 to 643 lbs., 123.00 to 137.00 (133.08); 84 head, 651 to 699 lbs., 123.50 to 137.50 (132.91); 6 head, 694 lbs., 116.00, unweaned; 137 head, 701 to 747 lbs., 117.00 to 134.00 (130.65); 153 head, 751 to 794 lbs., 117.00 to 134.50 (128.35); 155 head, 817 to 834 lbs., 124.00 to 127.00 (124.68); 16 head, 857 to 875 lbs., 113.00 to 122.00 (118.11); 86 head, 903 to 904 lbs., 115.75 to 123.00 (118.36); 22 head, 957 to 995 lbs., 103.00 to 117.50 (115.18). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 426 to 440 lbs., 143.00 to 151.00 (147.51); 10 head, 474 lbs., 125.00; 17 head, 516 to 549 lbs., 115.00 to 133.00 (124.07); 18 head, 563 to 598 lbs., 123.00 to 132.00 (124.91); 4 head, 743 lbs., 115.00; 10 head, 766 to 798 lbs., 111.00 to 113.00 (111.58).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 358 to 367 lbs., 184.00 to 190.00 (187.30); 4 head, 396 lbs., 183.00, unweaned; 2 head, 415 lbs., 180.00; 11 head, 455 to 476 lbs., 174.00 to 178.00 (176.14); 23 head, 500 to 513 lbs., 141.00 to 172.00 (164.35), unweaned; 6 head, 553 to 555 lbs., 158.00 to 162.00 (160.00); 5 head, 642 lbs., 146.00; 19 head, 633 lbs., 143.00, unweaned; 2 head, 675 lbs., 139.00; 10 head, 690 lbs., 134.00, unweaned; 6 head, 806 lbs., 117.00, unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 482 lbs., 125.00; 4 head, 465 lbs., 158.00, unweaned; 10 head, 580 lbs., 159.00, unweaned.
