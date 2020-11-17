Woodward Livestock Auction, Woodward, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 4,341 head selling on Nov. 5, compared to 6,650 head trading a year ago, according to USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the Oct. 22 sale, the feeder steers were selling $8 to $12 higher. The feeder heifers were trading $7 to $10 higher. The steer calves were selling $5 to $8 higher. The heifer calves were trading $4 to $7 higher. The demand was average to good, especially for older or long weaned calves. The quality was average. The supply included: 100% feeder cattle (56% steers, 42% heifers, 2% bulls). The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 63%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 17 head, 321 to 334 lbs., 171.00 to 185.00 (182.61); 1 head, 300 lbs., 165.00, unweaned; 45 head, 351 to 395 lbs., 170.00 to 181.00 (178.49); 2 head, 370 lbs., 148.00, unweaned; 22 head, 403 to 433 lbs., 158.00 to 168.00 (162.53); 22 head, 407 to 446 lbs., 154.00 to 166.50 (159.42), unweaned; 102 head, 462 to 481 lbs., 161.00 to 175.35 (173.47); 37 head, 463 to 495 lbs., 142.00 to 151.00 (149.70), unweaned; 52 head, 502 to 539 lbs., 151.00 to 165.00 (162.61); 45 head, 525 to 545 lbs., 136.00 to 146.00 (143.51), unweaned; 155 head, 551 to 585 lbs., 139.50 to 154.00 (148.46); 84 head, 563 to 595 lbs., 130.50 to 143.00 (135.82), unweaned; 192 head, 600 to 642 lbs., 131.50 to 142.00 (135.94); 121 head, 600 to 634 lbs., 128.00 to 136.00 (134.39), unweaned; 154 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 125.00 to 140.00 (133.44); 112 head, 650 to 683 lbs., 121.50 to 132.50 (127.07), unweaned; 168 head, 701 to 743 lbs., 125.00 to 140.00 (135.37); 43 head, 700 to 732 lbs., 119.00 to 132.00 (124.28), unweaned; 226 head, 751 to 797 lbs., 128.00 to 140.00 (134.32); 21 head, 759 to 776 lbs., 120.00 to 126.00 (123.97), unweaned; 75 head, 803 to 847 lbs., 124.00 to 137.00 (131.45); 91 head, 828 to 844 lbs., 142.75 to 146.00 (143.35), fancy; 3 head, 810 lbs., 123.00, unweaned; 11 head, 853 lbs., 142.50; 47 head, 904 to 935 lbs., 127.00 to 141.00 (132.51); 63 head, 955 to 994 lbs., 123.00 to 136.50 (133.63); 12 head, 1046 lbs., 118.00; 4 head, 1060 lbs., 117.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 20 head, 480 to 497 lbs., 142.00 to 145.50 (145.16); 8 head, 513 to 531 lbs., 140.00 to 141.00 (140.49); 11 head, 508 to 527 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (126.86), unweaned; 22 head, 628 to 647 lbs., 126.00 to 128.50 (128.05); 50 head, 714 to 733 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (123.30); 16 head, 752 to 786 lbs., 123.00 to 125.00 (124.52); 6 head, 816 to 826 lbs., 116.00 to 119.00 (117.51); 4 head, 877 lbs., 121.00; 12 head, 925 lbs., 117.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 353 lbs., 129.00, unweaned; 7 head, 499 lbs., 101.00, unweaned; 11 head, 772 lbs., 117.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 345 lbs., 145.00; 2 head, 315 lbs., 152.00, unweaned; 7 head, 392 to 393 lbs., 130.00 to 143.00 (137.42); 34 head, 378 lbs., 155.50, thin fleshed; 34 head, 361 to 397 lbs., 129.00 to 140.00 (135.14), unweaned; 83 head, 408 to 438 lbs., 139.00 to 148.50 (146.94); 40 head, 430 to 445 lbs., 128.00 to 134.00 (132.78), unweaned; 51 head, 470 to 493 lbs., 121.00 to 134.00 (129.60); 52 head, 456 to 495 lbs., 121.00 to 135.00 (126.38), unweaned; 132 head, 514 to 545 lbs., 122.00 to 136.00 (129.73); 65 head, 519 to 545 lbs., 120.50 to 130.50 (126.01), unweaned; 74 head, 551 to 595 lbs., 119.00 to 133.00 (127.64); 64 head, 577 to 599 lbs., 118.00 to 126.00 (121.74), unweaned; 91 head, 604 to 641 lbs., 118.00 to 128.00 (123.00); 86 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 116.00 to 123.00 (120.21), unweaned; 116 head, 653 to 692 lbs., 117.00 to 130.50 (126.87); 21 head, 674 to 685 lbs., 117.00 to 118.00 (117.38), unweaned; 94 head, 711 to 738 lbs., 124.00 to 134.25 (130.79); 31 head, 703 to 725 lbs., 113.00 to 114.00 (113.68), unweaned; 114 head, 751 to 787 lbs., 116.00 to 130.25 (128.02); 3 head, 776 lbs., 113.00, unweaned; 100 head, 805 to 829 lbs., 112.00 to 128.50 (127.21); 68 head, 807 lbs., 134.00, fancy; 4 head, 875 lbs., 109.00; 82 head, 908 to 939 lbs., 107.00 to 116.50 (113.34); 17 head, 1001 lbs., 101.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 331 lbs., 136.00; 3 head, 430 lbs., 111.00, unweaned; 4 head, 466 lbs., 111.00; 17 head, 501 to 542 lbs., 104.00 to 115.00 (108.66); 25 head, 555 to 592 lbs., 116.00 to 117.00 (116.72); 4 head, 555 lbs., 117.50, unweaned; 17 head, 624 to 642 lbs., 115.00 to 116.00 (115.24); 4 head, 682 lbs., 112.00; 12 head, 722 to 742 lbs., 102.00 to 115.00 (108.59); 11 head, 780 to 781 lbs., 113.00 to 113.50 (113.36); 15 head, 816 to 835 lbs., 108.00 to 110.00 (109.61).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 14 head, 417 to 438 lbs., 150.00 to 155.00 (153.89), unweaned; 5 head, 484 lbs., 156.00; 2 head, 475 lbs., 145.00, unweaned; 8 head, 500 to 511 lbs., 136.00 to 137.00 (136.63), unweaned; 13 head, 630 lbs., 125.00; 9 head, 600 to 640 lbs., 106.00 to 118.00 (112.74), unweaned; 3 head, 653 lbs., 118.50; 10 head, 671 lbs., 114.00, unweaned; 16 head, 716 to 731 lbs., 119.00 to 122.50 (120.77); 2 head, 800 lbs., 107.00, unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 440 lbs., 112.00, unweaned.
