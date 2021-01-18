Woodward Livestock Auction, Woodward, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 6,070 head selling a week ago, 5,578 head trading Jan. 7 and 5,156 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to a week ago, feeder steers were selling $6 to $8 lower with instances trading $10 lower. Feeder heifers were selling $4 to $6 lower. Steer calves were trading $6 to $8 lower except 500 to 600 pound steers were selling steady. Heifer calves were trading $4 to $6 lower. Demand was moderate. Quality was average to attractive. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (52% steers, 4% dairy steers, 40% heifers, 3% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 71%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 322 to 338 lbs., 190.00 to 197.00 (194.28); 18 head, 357 to 397 lbs., 171.00 to 180.00 (176.18); 6 head, 356 to 366 lbs., 194.00 to 196.00 (194.99), thin fleshed; 26 head, 407 to 449 lbs., 167.00 to 180.00 (171.05); 37 head, 460 to 483 lbs., 165.00 to 174.00 (171.98); 49 head, 475 to 492 lbs., 184.00 to 187.00 (185.94), thin fleshed; 153 head, 501 to 547 lbs., 160.00 to 176.00 (168.86); 5 head, 539 lbs., 158.00, unweaned; 170 head, 550 to 591 lbs., 149.00 to 166.00 (159.36); 203 head, 603 to 649 lbs., 135.00 to 151.00 (140.25); 8 head, 635 lbs., 138.50, unweaned; 172 head, 651 to 699 lbs., 131.00 to 146.00 (134.68); 276 head, 704 to 749 lbs., 126.00 to 138.00 (131.16); 461 head, 750 to 798 lbs., 122.00 to 132.00 (129.27); 397 head, 802 to 847 lbs., 118.00 to 130.50 (126.84); 400 head, 853 to 892 lbs., 120.00 to 129.00 (126.60); 204 head, 901 to 949 lbs., 115.00 to 127.00 (123.63); 28 head, 953 to 984 lbs., 115.00 to 124.00 (119.95); 12 head, 1094 lbs., 110.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 375 lbs., 160.00; 22 head, 408 to 428 lbs., 136.00 to 160.00 (144.59); 32 head, 455 to 491 lbs., 133.50 to 157.00 (145.53); 33 head, 585 to 596 lbs., 137.00 to 148.50 (143.46); 21 head, 662 to 695 lbs., 124.50 to 128.00 (125.86); 53 head, 702 to 745 lbs., 119.00 to 125.50 (124.93); 12 head, 760 to 775 lbs., 118.00 to 119.00 (118.25); 7 head, 835 lbs., 116.00; 9 head, 873 to 894 lbs., 98.00 to 118.00 (104.56).
Dairy feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 815 lbs., 58.00. Medium frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 87 head, 556 to 582 lbs., 40.00 to 49.50 (41.90); 49 head, 634 lbs., 44.00; 78 head, 686 lbs., 46.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 17 head, 310 to 324 lbs., 154.00 to 171.00 (160.62); 3 head, 341 lbs., 151.00, unweaned; 57 head, 380 to 396 lbs., 143.00 to 159.50 (156.63); 2 head, 367 lbs., 142.00, unweaned; 43 head, 406 to 448 lbs., 139.00 to 155.00 (150.47); 6 head, 408 to 420 lbs., 141.00 to 146.00 (143.54), unweaned; 108 head, 464 to 490 lbs., 135.00 to 146.00 (141.44); 7 head, 466 to 468 lbs., 128.00 to 137.00 (131.87), unweaned; 140 head, 500 to 544 lbs., 134.00 to 147.00 (138.70); 37 head, 503 to 543 lbs., 126.00 to 132.00 (128.05), unweaned; 233 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 123.50 to 139.00 (132.71); 7 head, 581 to 596 lbs., 117.00 to 119.00 (118.13), unweaned; 255 head, 607 to 641 lbs., 124.50 to 138.00 (132.13); 6 head, 620 lbs., 114.50, unweaned; 257 head, 654 to 697 lbs., 115.50 to 131.00 (123.43); 2 head, 682 lbs., 108.00, unweaned; 243 head, 700 to 748 lbs., 116.00 to 124.00 (122.16); 254 head, 753 to 798 lbs., 117.00 to 123.00 (119.65); 263 head, 802 to 848 lbs., 112.00 to 124.00 (121.52); 28 head, 852 to 865 lbs., 117.00 to 119.00 (117.78); 74 head, 920 to 929 lbs., 112.00 to 115.00 (113.06); 4 head, 951 lbs., 95.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 368 lbs., 128.00; 12 head, 404 to 443 lbs., 117.00 to 135.50 (129.53); 19 head, 449 lbs., 128.00, unweaned; 15 head, 451 to 487 lbs., 111.00 to 131.00 (127.24); 39 head, 501 to 543 lbs., 120.00 to 133.00 (131.34); 3 head, 561 lbs., 102.00; 11 head, 608 to 645 lbs., 117.00 to 124.00 (118.99); 7 head, 667 to 681 lbs., 95.00 to 105.00 (97.81); 6 head, 721 to 740 lbs., 95.00 to 111.00 (105.57); 19 head, 754 to 782 lbs., 102.00 to 116.00 (110.11).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 384 lbs., 165.00; 11 head, 407 to 434 lbs., 158.00 to 174.00 (166.47); 16 head, 412 to 436 lbs., 161.00 to 163.00 (161.39), unweaned; 14 head, 455 to 461 lbs., 152.00 to 169.00 (160.56); 18 head, 501 to 505 lbs., 149.00 to 158.00 (154.02); 22 head, 516 lbs., 150.00, unweaned; 5 head, 568 lbs., 142.50; 37 head, 565 to 597 lbs., 138.00 to 143.00 (140.02), unweaned; 6 head, 603 to 630 lbs., 123.50 to 140.00 (131.57); 3 head, 633 lbs., 124.00, unweaned; 16 head, 667 to 673 lbs., 125.00 to 127.50 (126.87); 2 head, 675 lbs., 112.50, unweaned; 5 head, 717 lbs., 110.50; 6 head, 760 lbs., 118.50, unweaned; 4 head, 812 lbs., 115.00; 4 head, 850 lbs., 111.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 502 lbs., 125.00.
