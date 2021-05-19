Woodward Livestock Auction, Woodward, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 3,277 head selling a week ago, 2,974 head trading April 22 and 6,346 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to a week ago, feeder steers and heifers were selling mostly steady. Steer calves were trading mostly $4 to $6 lower. Heifer calves were selling steady to $5 lower. Demand was moderate. Quality was average. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (59% steers, 40% heifers, 1% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 83%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 324 lbs., 206.00; 7 head, 351 to 381 lbs., 185.00 to 199.00 (192.72); 33 head, 464 to 478 lbs., 166.00 to 174.00 (170.64); 5 head, 482 to 498 lbs., 151.00 to 163.00 (158.29), unweaned; 39 head, 506 to 543 lbs., 158.00 to 171.00 (167.26); 14 head, 522 to 547 lbs., 164.00, unweaned; 27 head, 558 to 588 lbs., 159.00 to 164.00 (161.27); 63 head, 625 to 648 lbs., 144.00 to 155.00 (152.46); 14 head, 605 to 638 lbs., 149.00 to 150.00 (149.65), unweaned; 87 head, 657 to 698 lbs., 140.00 to 155.00 (145.85); 191 head, 708 to 746 lbs., 133.00 to 146.50 (139.28); 170 head, 753 to 799 lbs., 128.00 to 140.00 (134.01); 136 head, 802 to 844 lbs., 125.00 to 134.75 (130.70); 247 head, 851 to 891 lbs., 122.00 to 129.00 (125.28); 192 head, 910 to 939 lbs., 119.00 to 126.00 (121.70); 57 head, 978 to 995 lbs., 116.00 to 121.00 (120.25); 188 head, 1008 to 1049 lbs., 113.00 to 119.35 (118.11); 8 head, 1196 lbs., 107.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 375 lbs., 160.00; 6 head, 512 lbs., 144.00; 26 head, 566 to 589 lbs., 145.00 to 154.00 (151.38); 10 head, 649 lbs., 125.00; 5 head, 690 lbs., 135.00; 6 head, 798 lbs., 118.00; 43 head, 840 to 845 lbs., 117.00 to 122.00 (121.18); 7 head, 887 lbs., 120.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 347 lbs., 155.00; 14 head, 354 to 361 lbs., 160.00 to 162.00 (161.28); 47 head, 405 to 445 lbs., 137.00 to 155.00 (145.26); 5 head, 417 to 430 lbs., 133.00 to 141.00 (136.14), unweaned; 48 head, 453 to 498 lbs., 138.00 to 151.00 (143.75); 35 head, 511 to 539 lbs., 135.00 to 150.00 (144.69); 4 head, 527 lbs., 138.00, unweaned; 56 head, 556 to 593 lbs., 129.00 to 132.00 (130.49); 8 head, 552 to 558 lbs., 133.00 to 135.00 (133.99), unweaned; 38 head, 601 to 645 lbs., 123.00 to 132.00 (129.28); 4 head, 623 lbs., 126.00, unweaned; 70 head, 651 to 696 lbs., 118.50 to 137.00 (126.70); 146 head, 707 to 740 lbs., 117.50 to 128.50 (125.89); 3 head, 728 lbs., 104.00, unweaned; 187 head, 750 to 790 lbs., 117.00 to 126.50 (124.20); 191 head, 808 to 835 lbs., 113.00 to 120.50 (117.72); 117 head, 853 to 895 lbs., 112.00 to 120.00 (116.96); 32 head, 910 to 944 lbs., 105.00 to 119.00 (114.62); 10 head, 958 lbs., 104.50; 23 head, 1000 lbs., 103.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 19 head, 501 to 522 lbs., 126.00 to 131.00 (129.96); 5 head, 599 lbs., 126.00; 4 head, 616 lbs., 122.00; 3 head, 795 lbs., 114.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 408 lbs., 172.00; 7 head, 520 lbs., 148.00; 6 head, 566 to 573 lbs., 141.00 to 150.00 (145.47); 4 head, 566 lbs., 132.00, unweaned; 3 head, 605 lbs., 147.00; 3 head, 720 lbs., 130.00, unweaned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.