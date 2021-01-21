Woodward Livestock Auction, Woodward, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 5,578 head selling a week ago, 2,040 head trading Dec. 17 and 7,652 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the Dec. 17 sale, feeder steers were selling mostly steady except those 600 to 650 pounds were trading up to $10 higher. Feeder heifers were selling steady. Steer calves were trading steady to $3 higher. Heifer calves were selling $2 to $6 higher. Demand was moderate to active. Quality was average to good. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (69% steers, 28% heifers, 3% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 66%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 18 head, 308 to 348 lbs., 195.00 to 214.00 (204.38); 44 head, 350 to 394 lbs., 174.00 to 193.00 (182.49); 14 head, 356 to 391 lbs., 176.00 to 179.00 (176.69), unweaned; 63 head, 412 to 447 lbs., 178.00 to 189.00 (180.00); 16 head, 410 to 447 lbs., 169.00 to 178.00 (174.15), unweaned; 167 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 164.00 to 184.00 (178.29); 8 head, 475 to 476 lbs., 139.00 to 149.00 (145.25), unweaned; 149 head, 505 to 548 lbs., 157.00 to 174.00 (166.81); 15 head, 505 lbs., 181.00, fancy; 27 head, 532 lbs., 146.00, unweaned; 159 head, 552 to 599 lbs., 155.00 to 169.50 (162.23); 6 head, 569 lbs., 149.00, unweaned; 395 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 145.00 to 158.50 (153.08); 10 head, 615 to 643 lbs., 132.00 to 135.00 (133.51), unweaned; 370 head, 652 to 698 lbs., 134.50 to 151.00 (141.15); 264 head, 700 to 742 lbs., 133.00 to 144.00 (136.66); 6 head, 705 lbs., 124.50, unweaned; 344 head, 750 to 796 lbs., 132.00 to 141.00 (137.65); 380 head, 800 to 848 lbs., 129.00 to 144.00 (134.41); 108 head, 856 to 894 lbs., 133.50 to 142.00 (136.74); 97 head, 903 to 943 lbs., 125.00 to 129.50 (127.80); 69 head, 981 lbs., 126.10; 50 head, 1007 to 1043 lbs., 112.00 to 122.50 (118.92); 3 head, 1276 lbs., 105.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 372 to 389 lbs., 145.00 to 160.00 (155.85), unweaned; 5 head, 417 lbs., 152.00; 9 head, 468 to 485 lbs., 155.00 to 163.00 (158.78); 26 head, 503 to 546 lbs., 139.00 to 156.00 (148.97); 48 head, 550 to 586 lbs., 141.00 to 155.00 (150.65); 73 head, 619 to 646 lbs., 133.00 to 141.00 (136.26); 53 head, 708 to 741 lbs., 125.00 to 133.00 (131.88); 87 head, 754 to 796 lbs., 126.00 to 130.00 (127.98); 20 head, 801 to 847 lbs., 127.00 to 128.00 (127.75); 237 head, 854 to 894 lbs., 118.00 to 132.50 (128.53); 4 head, 951 lbs., 105.50. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 456 to 494 lbs., 122.00 to 135.00 (130.43); 9 head, 521 to 528 lbs., 117.00 to 127.00 (121.41); 11 head, 584 lbs., 127.00; 5 head, 664 lbs., 81.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 318 lbs., 176.00; 20 head, 371 to 397 lbs., 159.00 to 163.00 (162.59); 31 head, 354 to 386 lbs., 143.00 to 160.00 (148.68), unweaned; 41 head, 402 to 440 lbs., 152.00 to 166.50 (159.39); 54 head, 413 to 446 lbs., 142.00 to 150.00 (144.88), unweaned; 119 head, 462 to 496 lbs., 139.00 to 152.00 (147.91); 25 head, 460 to 483 lbs., 140.00 to 154.00 (143.24), unweaned; 89 head, 505 to 546 lbs., 131.00 to 143.00 (138.17); 36 head, 510 lbs., 144.50, fancy; 9 head, 506 lbs., 132.50, unweaned; 133 head, 556 to 597 lbs., 126.00 to 138.00 (135.55); 92 head, 554 to 597 lbs., 139.50 to 142.00 (140.33), fancy; 19 head, 552 to 590 lbs., 126.00 to 130.00 (128.70), unweaned; 101 head, 602 to 646 lbs., 125.00 to 136.00 (130.10); 48 head, 643 lbs., 137.00, fancy; 23 head, 610 to 641 lbs., 111.00 to 121.00 (116.90), unweaned; 208 head, 665 to 698 lbs., 125.00 to 136.00 (132.77); 178 head, 704 to 746 lbs., 124.00 to 132.00 (129.65); 31 head, 759 to 786 lbs., 119.00 to 130.00 (124.40); 16 head, 812 to 846 lbs., 125.00 to 127.00 (125.88); 16 head, 875 to 892 lbs., 118.50 to 120.00 (118.94); 12 head, 982 lbs., 114.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 386 lbs., 135.00; 6 head, 402 lbs., 132.00; 3 head, 435 lbs., 131.00, unweaned; 6 head, 471 to 480 lbs., 132.00 to 134.00 (132.68); 7 head, 523 to 530 lbs., 127.00 to 129.00 (128.15); 7 head, 556 to 565 lbs., 121.00 to 124.00 (123.13); 12 head, 617 to 642 lbs., 120.00 to 124.50 (123.77).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 345 lbs., 171.00, unweaned; 3 head, 413 lbs., 162.00; 13 head, 419 lbs., 172.50, unweaned; 7 head, 477 lbs., 158.00; 2 head, 450 lbs., 137.00, unweaned; 10 head, 505 to 535 lbs., 150.00; 38 head, 526 lbs., 150.50, unweaned; 8 head, 552 to 570 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (137.44), unweaned; 10 head, 603 to 636 lbs., 133.00 to 138.00 (135.91); 9 head, 608 to 634 lbs., 132.50 to 136.00 (133.63), unweaned; 5 head, 679 lbs., 141.00; 5 head, 655 lbs., 129.50, unweaned; 9 head, 752 to 762 lbs., 111.00 to 114.50 (112.93), unweaned; 5 head, 803 lbs., 112.50; 5 head, 881 lbs., 104.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 513 lbs., 128.50, unweaned; 20 head, 562 lbs., 122.00, unweaned; 2 head, 610 lbs., 115.00, unweaned.
