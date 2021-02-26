Woodward Livestock Auction, Woodward, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 4,330 head selling a week ago, 664 head trading Feb. 18 and 3,565 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to a very light run a week ago, feeder steers were selling steady to $3 lower. Feeder heifers were trading steady. There were not enough steer and heifer calves two weeks ago to test but a stronger undertone was noted. Demand was moderate. Quality was average. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (55% steers, 44% heifers, 1% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 81%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 350 to 360 lbs., 187.00 to 208.00 (204.27); 4 head, 422 lbs., 187.00; 46 head, 462 to 491 lbs., 174.00 to 184.00 (181.87); 6 head, 452 lbs., 173.00, unweaned; 121 head, 511 to 547 lbs., 168.00 to 183.00 (173.95); 100 head, 550 to 593 lbs., 156.50 to 170.50 (165.61); 63 head, 606 to 646 lbs., 144.00 to 159.00 (152.00); 5 head, 642 lbs., 142.00, unweaned; 291 head, 651 to 698 lbs., 136.50 to 154.00 (145.80); 271 head, 705 to 736 lbs., 131.00 to 145.50 (140.60); 186 head, 753 to 798 lbs., 127.50 to 139.00 (134.60); 266 head, 801 to 846 lbs., 122.00 to 134.00 (130.47); 148 head, 850 to 883 lbs., 125.00 to 131.50 (129.52); 316 head, 901 to 948 lbs., 124.00 to 128.25 (126.84); 65 head, 955 to 982 lbs., 124.00 to 125.85 (125.18); 19 head, 1006 to 1011 lbs., 114.50 to 121.00 (115.52). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 542 lbs., 152.00; 37 head, 562 lbs., 152.00; 60 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 140.00 to 142.00 (141.21); 9 head, 728 lbs., 103.00; 13 head, 891 lbs., 117.50; 4 head, 908 lbs., 117.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 20 head, 324 lbs., 170.00; 37 head, 366 to 393 lbs., 150.00 to 165.00 (161.97); 3 head, 378 lbs., 161.00, unweaned; 22 head, 422 to 440 lbs., 152.00 to 158.00 (155.52); 47 head, 459 to 493 lbs., 149.00 to 156.00 (153.33); 11 head, 464 lbs., 155.00, unweaned; 36 head, 518 to 543 lbs., 136.00 to 150.50 (148.38); 14 head, 525 to 539 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (141.49), unweaned; 114 head, 555 to 585 lbs., 139.00 to 149.00 (144.97); 148 head, 604 to 648 lbs., 129.00 to 137.00 (133.73); 263 head, 650 to 699 lbs., 122.00 to 134.00 (129.96); 249 head, 701 to 749 lbs., 116.00 to 131.00 (126.24); 258 head, 750 to 790 lbs., 120.00 to 127.85 (125.72); 159 head, 808 to 843 lbs., 122.50 to 124.00 (123.40); 105 head, 850 to 890 lbs., 119.00 to 123.00 (121.31); 54 head, 924 to 945 lbs., 112.00 to 123.25 (119.61). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 468 to 476 lbs., 128.00 to 132.00 (129.70); 5 head, 458 lbs., 127.00, unweaned; 9 head, 511 to 535 lbs., 115.00 to 131.00 (125.83); 10 head, 590 to 595 lbs., 136.00 to 137.00 (136.30); 4 head, 648 lbs., 117.00; 29 head, 664 to 698 lbs., 120.00 to 122.00 (121.22); 7 head, 651 to 665 lbs., 115.50 to 117.00 (116.15), unweaned; 4 head, 705 lbs., 107.00; 9 head, 752 to 753 lbs., 105.00 to 110.00 (107.22); 20 head, 835 to 836 lbs., 106.00 to 107.00 (106.20).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 455 to 465 lbs., 164.50 to 168.00 (166.02); 13 head, 466 to 495 lbs., 160.00 to 170.00 (166.79), unweaned; 5 head, 542 lbs., 148.00, unweaned; 21 head, 563 to 597 lbs., 144.00 to 148.00 (146.13); 4 head, 643 lbs., 136.00; 3 head, 656 lbs., 139.00, unweaned; 2 head, 700 lbs., 127.00.
