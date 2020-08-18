Woodward Livestock Auction, Woodward, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 3,303 head selling on Aug. 13, compared to 3,244 head trading Aug. 6 and 1,983 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Compared to a week ago, feeder steers were selling steady to $3 higher. Feeder heifers were trading steady to $3 higher. Steer calves were selling unevenly steady. Heifer calves were trading steady to $3 higher. Demand was moderate. Quality was average. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (75% steers, 24% heifers, 1% bulls). The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 82%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 32 head, 380 to 396 lbs., 178.00 to 192.50 (189.26); 7 head, 438 to 441 lbs., 168.00 to 174.00 (171.44); 3 head, 426 lbs., 164.00, unweaned; 30 head, 450 to 474 lbs., 168.00 to 170.00 (168.88); 4 head, 485 lbs., 156.00, unweaned; 28 head, 506 to 533 lbs., 152.00 to 165.00 (157.57); 30 head, 510 to 521 lbs., 151.00 to 165.00 (159.92), unweaned; 83 head, 561 to 597 lbs., 154.50 to 165.00 (158.23); 14 head, 550 to 571 lbs., 148.00 to 150.00 (149.29), unweaned; 52 head, 624 to 640 lbs., 142.00 to 157.00 (151.41); 68 head, 609 to 648 lbs., 141.00 to 150.00 (146.78), unweaned; 121 head, 654 to 697 lbs., 140.00 to 157.00 (150.06); 10 head, 690 lbs., 126.00, unweaned; 84 head, 713 to 747 lbs., 141.00 to 152.50 (147.37); 7 head, 720 lbs., 133.00, unweaned; 265 head, 759 to 795 lbs., 137.00 to 147.50 (144.19); 2 head, 765 lbs., 126.00, unweaned; 1093 head, 801 to 843 lbs., 133.00 to 141.35 (140.11); 69 head, 857 to 895 lbs., 129.00 to 139.50 (133.45); 158 head, 903 to 948 lbs., 127.00 to 132.50 (129.95); 52 head, 951 to 961 lbs., 129.50 to 130.50 (130.14); 20 head, 1029 lbs., 127.25; 36 head, 1172 lbs., 121.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 398 lbs., 163.00; 8 head, 450 lbs., 138.00, unweaned; 5 head, 538 lbs., 150.00; 17 head, 555 to 583 lbs., 147.00 to 149.50 (148.45); 6 head, 660 lbs., 131.00; 101 head, 700 to 746 lbs., 128.00 to 135.00 (133.60); 46 head, 751 to 799 lbs., 133.00 to 137.00 (135.97); 20 head, 818 to 843 lbs., 115.00 to 128.00 (121.60); 35 head, 914 to 940 lbs., 122.00 to 124.00 (122.68). Medium and large 2, 30 head, 787 lbs., 81.00; 27 head, 918 lbs., 85.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 15 head, 378 to 393 lbs., 157.50 to 161.00 (158.46); 12 head, 368 to 396 lbs., 151.00 to 166.00 (158.93), unweaned; 12 head, 402 to 438 lbs., 154.00 to 164.00 (158.79); 7 head, 420 lbs., 162.00, unweaned; 49 head, 452 to 477 lbs., 141.00 to 154.00 (147.43); 31 head, 459 to 497 lbs., 140.00 to 149.00 (145.61), unweaned; 25 head, 506 to 532 lbs., 143.00 to 146.00 (145.07); 6 head, 526 lbs., 138.00 to 139.00 (138.50), unweaned; 48 head, 562 to 596 lbs., 130.00 to 142.00 (140.17); 47 head, 575 to 594 lbs., 123.00 to 136.00 (129.84), unweaned; 54 head, 601 to 647 lbs., 134.00 to 142.00 (138.82); 6 head, 608 to 640 lbs., 121.00 to 133.00 (127.15), unweaned; 85 head, 653 to 684 lbs., 131.00 to 145.00 (140.78); 10 head, 663 to 677 lbs., 115.00 to 125.00 (118.95), unweaned; 118 head, 702 to 749 lbs., 132.00 to 137.50 (134.41); 3 head, 708 lbs., 114.00, unweaned; 66 head, 750 to 792 lbs., 126.50 to 134.00 (131.81); 72 head, 807 to 844 lbs., 118.00 to 128.00 (122.80); 51 head, 856 to 876 lbs., 113.00 to 127.75 (124.11); 3 head, 945 lbs., 111.50; 9 head, 1045 lbs., 82.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 16 head, 373 to 397 lbs., 136.00 to 145.00 (141.49); 12 head, 469 to 482 lbs., 130.00 to 136.00 (132.46); 10 head, 511 lbs., 128.00; 7 head, 677 lbs., 129.00; 38 head, 771 to 795 lbs., 112.50 to 119.00 (113.20).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 371 lbs., 178.50, unweaned; 8 head, 490 to 493 lbs., 153.00 to 159.00 (156.76); 4 head, 450 lbs., 151.00, unweaned; 3 head, 520 lbs., 158.00; 14 head, 551 to 580 lbs., 138.00 to 142.00 (140.79), unweaned; 4 head, 637 lbs., 137.00, unweaned; 4 head, 717 lbs., 135.00.
