Woodward Livestock Auction, Woodward, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,974 head selling a week ago, 2,345 head trading March 18 and 2,823 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to a week ago, feeder steers were selling $1 to $3 lower. Feeder heifers were trading $1 to $3 higher. Steer calves were selling mostly steady on a light test. Heifer calves were trading $4 to $6 lower. Demand was moderate. Quality was average. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (39% steers, 59% heifers, 2% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 69%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 21 head, 300 to 342 lbs., 200.00 to 215.00 (213.73); 25 head, 370 to 399 lbs., 189.00 to 215.00 (204.56); 3 head, 375 lbs., 180.00, unweaned; 91 head, 410 to 446 lbs., 187.00 to 208.00 (194.33); 5 head, 419 lbs., 177.00, unweaned; 41 head, 463 to 490 lbs., 177.00 to 182.00 (178.23); 7 head, 478 lbs., 167.50, unweaned; 42 head, 512 to 547 lbs., 173.00 to 179.00 (176.84); 28 head, 553 to 590 lbs., 161.50 to 178.00 (167.69); 81 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 147.00 to 164.00 (154.82); 76 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 141.00 to 153.00 (143.23); 70 head, 720 to 740 lbs., 137.00 to 143.00 (139.76); 167 head, 750 to 796 lbs., 128.00 to 139.35 (134.59); 63 head, 807 to 844 lbs., 129.00 to 137.00 (131.68); 109 head, 858 to 893 lbs., 124.00 to 130.25 (127.46); 27 head, 926 to 942 lbs., 123.50 to 126.50 (124.82); 42 head, 951 to 990 lbs., 118.00 to 125.50 (122.21). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 374 lbs., 182.00; 7 head, 540 lbs., 160.00; 11 head, 658 to 682 lbs., 134.00 to 138.00 (136.88).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 20 head, 315 to 345 lbs., 162.00 to 173.00 (163.16); 32 head, 355 to 390 lbs., 157.00 to 168.00 (160.59); 38 head, 408 to 433 lbs., 145.00 to 159.00 (153.92); 49 head, 454 to 498 lbs., 139.00 to 152.50 (148.31); 80 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 137.00 to 155.00 (145.39); 3 head, 518 lbs., 149.00, unweaned; 155 head, 553 to 598 lbs., 132.00 to 145.00 (138.67); 3 head, 573 lbs., 133.00, unweaned; 145 head, 605 to 645 lbs., 132.00 to 136.00 (133.74); 336 head, 652 to 690 lbs., 129.50 to 136.25 (133.13); 3 head, 666 lbs., 122.00, unweaned; 208 head, 720 to 747 lbs., 120.00 to 134.25 (131.26); 3 head, 700 lbs., 117.00, unweaned; 125 head, 754 to 797 lbs., 126.00 to 134.25 (127.49); 73 head, 813 to 837 lbs., 123.00 to 129.00 (124.93); 42 head, 863 to 891 lbs., 117.00 to 123.00 (121.55); 6 head, 937 lbs., 115.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 445 to 447 lbs., 124.00 to 138.00 (129.50); 8 head, 465 to 495 lbs., 122.00 to 135.00 (131.60); 14 head, 515 to 546 lbs., 123.00 to 136.00 (124.77); 3 head, 598 lbs., 115.00; 18 head, 613 to 629 lbs., 117.00 to 122.00 (121.18); 7 head, 675 lbs., 128.50; 14 head, 796 lbs., 119.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 460 lbs., 171.00, unweaned; 29 head, 511 to 532 lbs., 149.00 to 166.00 (158.36); 9 head, 570 to 590 lbs., 150.00 to 155.50 (153.62); 9 head, 605 lbs., 144.00; 3 head, 661 lbs., 142.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 366 lbs., 150.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.