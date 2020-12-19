Woodward Livestock Commission, Woodward, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 4,128 head selling Dec. 10, compared to 2,719 head trading Dec. 3 and 5,730 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Compared to a week ago and with a winter storm in the area causing limited receipts. The feeder steers and heifers were selling steady. Steer calves were trading $12 to $15 higher with instances up to $20 higher. Heifer calves were trading $8 to $10 higher. Demand was moderate for feeders and good for lighter weight grazing calves. Quality was average. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (51% steers, 40% heifers, 9% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 51%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 311 to 320 lbs., 187.50 to 199.00 (192.02); 17 head, 370 to 392 lbs., 178.00 to 189.00 (182.57); 5 head, 370 to 381 lbs., 149.00 to 156.00 (151.75), unweaned; 53 head, 407 to 449 lbs., 170.00 to 181.00 (176.06); 28 head, 401 to 423 lbs., 189.00 to 200.00 (195.01), thin fleshed; 57 head, 401 to 439 lbs., 165.00 to 176.00 (171.99), unweaned; 96 head, 463 to 491 lbs., 174.50 to 184.00 (181.03); 6 head, 498 lbs., 161.00, unweaned; 21 head, 513 to 546 lbs., 154.00 to 166.00 (161.44); 75 head, 518 to 537 lbs., 176.00 to 181.00 (178.20), thin fleshed; 71 head, 502 to 548 lbs., 154.00 to 169.00 (159.23), unweaned; 90 head, 555 to 592 lbs.,155.00 to 170.00 (160.44); 57 head, 557 to 597 lbs.,137.00 to 150.00 (147.28), unweaned; 159 head, 602 to 647 lbs., 141.00 to 155.50 (147.47); 66 head, 606 to 638 lbs., 132.00 to 137.50 (135.89), unweaned; 110 head, 657 to 699 lbs., 134.00 to 145.00 (139.93); 82 head, 674 to 693 lbs., 127.00 to 137.00 (131.62), unweaned; 88 head, 710 to 740 lbs., 134.00 to 141.00 (136.77); 31 head, 704 to 738 lbs., 125.00 to 125.75 (125.65), unweaned; 147 head, 751 to 796 lbs., 128.00 to 138.00 (133.83); 174 head, 802 to 847 lbs., 127.00 to 136.00 (133.65); 106 head, 853 to 890 lbs., 131.00 to 132.50 (132.29); 19 head, 905 to 921 lbs., 119.00 to 132.00 (129.34). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 408 lbs., 155.00; 2 head, 415 lbs., 157.00, unweaned; 4 head, 477 to 492 lbs., 163.00 to 167.00 (165.03); 19 head, 500 to 526 lbs., 147.00 to 148.00 (147.16); 14 head, 504 to 524 lbs., 121.00 to 123.00 (122.30), unweaned; 11 head, 573 to 596 lbs., 145.00 to 153.00 (148.71); 10 head, 614 to 640 lbs., 139.50 to 140.00 (139.85); 22 head, 663 to 695 lbs., 132.00 to 133.50 (132.76); 22 head, 726 to 747 lbs., 122.00 to 133.50 (127.91); 6 head, 767 lbs., 123.00. Medium and large frame 2, 4 head, 481 lbs., 141.00; 4 head, 563 lbs., 126.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 297 lbs., 178.00, unweaned; 24 head, 307 to 344 lbs., 164.00 to 166.00 (164.94); 18 head, 383 to 396 lbs., 150.00 to 154.00 (151.35); 20 head, 370 to 388 lbs., 144.00 to 156.00 (148.63), unweaned; 65 head, 408 to 448 lbs., 139.00 to 153.50 (146.80); 51 head, 403 to 448 lbs., 134.00 to 146.00 (143.96), unweaned; 105 head, 450 to 499 lbs., 135.00 to 149.50 (140.79); 34 head, 451 to 497 lbs., 130.00 to 136.00 (133.55), unweaned; 139 head, 503 to 549 lbs., 127.00 to 142.50 (138.57); 58 head, 503 to 543 lbs., 121.00 to 134.50 (129.74), unweaned; 31 head, 552 to 588 lbs., 131.50 to 141.50 (136.60); 82 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 112.00 to 126.00 (121.74), unweaned; 88 head, 608 to 643 lbs., 120.00 to 127.50 (124.05); 57 head, 604 to 645 lbs., 112.00 to 123.00 (118.07), unweaned; 82 head, 676 lbs., 129.00 to 129.75 (129.25); 54 head, 656 to 688 lbs., 116.00 to 119.50 (118.27), unweaned; 95 head, 700 to 722 lbs., 125.00 to 132.00 (126.58); 100 head, 766 to 794 lbs., 123.00 to 127.50 (126.20); 4 head, 760 lbs., 110.00, unweaned; 33 head, 815 to 836 lbs., 117.00 to 129.00 (124.53); 6 head, 908 lbs., 116.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 382 lbs., 119.00, unweaned; 7 head, 415 lbs., 132.00; 2 head, 430 lbs., 130.00, unweaned; 6 head, 456 to 470 lbs., 131.00 to 133.00 (131.68); 5 head, 521 lbs., 123.00; 22 head, 505 to 540 lbs., 111.00 to 119.00 (115.29), unweaned; 69 head, 552 to 590 lbs., 116.00 to 128.00 (125.64); 47 head, 660 to 684 lbs., 109.00 to 127.00 (121.19); 8 head, 713 to 727 lbs., 115.00 to 117.00 (116.49); 4 head, 813 lbs., 106.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 333 to 345 lbs., 170.00 to 187.00 (179.10), unweaned; 17 head, 367 lbs., 184.00; 11 head, 413 to 437 lbs., 162.00 to 175.00 (169.49); 15 head, 411 to 438 lbs., 167.00 to 176.50 (174.08), unweaned; 50 head, 456 to 493 lbs., 153.00 to 165.50 (155.75); 3 head, 481 lbs., 135.00, unweaned; 19 head, 502 to 520 lbs., 155.00 to 156.00 (155.46); 31 head, 510 to 535 lbs., 141.00 to 144.00 (142.84), unweaned; 5 head, 566 lbs., 148.00; 6 head, 550 to 586 lbs., 127.00 to 139.00 (132.81), unweaned; 9 head, 607 to 635 lbs., 128.00 to 131.50 (130.69); 38 head, 624 to 634 lbs., 129.50 to 136.00 (135.03), unweaned; 20 head, 651 to 693 lbs., 120.00 to 127.00 (123.24), unweaned; 16 head, 758 lbs., 119.50; 2 head, 805 lbs., 109.50, unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 442 to 448 lbs., 144.00 to 145.00 (144.66); 12 head, 537 lbs., 131.00, unweaned; 25 head, 596 lbs., 125.00; 3 head, 660 lbs., 110.00, unweaned; 12 head, 727 lbs., 115.00.
