Woodward Livestock, Woodward, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 5,030 head selling a week ago, 5,348 head trading June 11 and 5,557 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to a week ago, feeder steers were selling mostly $2 to $7 higher. Feeder heifers were trading unevenly steady. Steer calves were selling steady to $10 higher on a very light test and heifer calves were trading steady to $2 lower on a light test. Demand was moderate to good for feeder cattle. Quality was average to attractive, with few plain. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (67% steers, 31% heifers, 2% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 74%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 330 lbs., 175.00; 6 head, 374 lbs., 174.00; 3 head, 373 lbs., 167.00, unweaned; 56 head, 403 to 431 lbs., 176.00 to 176.50 (176.25); 29 head, 439 lbs., 159.00, unweaned; 63 head, 485 to 486 lbs., 166.00 to 174.50 (171.40); 59 head, 462 to 466 lbs., 157.00 to 158.00 (157.97), unweaned; 31 head, 500 to 517 lbs., 140.00 to 142.00 (140.50); 78 head, 564 to 596 lbs., 135.00 to 147.00 (141.10); 12 head, 552 lbs., 133.00, unweaned; 66 head, 610 to 632 lbs., 133.00 to 143.00 (139.13); 23 head, 660 to 687 lbs., 136.00 to 137.00 (136.83); 7 head, 687 lbs., 131.00, unweaned; 255 head, 705 to 749 lbs., 132.50 to 138.00 (135.64); 20 head, 728 lbs., 125.00, unweaned; 305 head, 774 to 796 lbs., 127.00 to 131.75 (129.60); 233 head, 800 to 838 lbs., 115.00 to 129.50 (126.06); 427 head, 851 to 898 lbs., 121.00 to 130.00 (124.21); 291 head, 907 to 946 lbs., 118.00 to 123.50 (120.75); 130 head, 956 to 998 lbs., 110.00 to 118.00 (115.57); 12 head, 1023 lbs., 112.50; 8 head, 1068 to 1071 lbs., 106.50 to 111.50 (109.62); 5 head, 1126 lbs., 107.50; 5 head, 1214 lbs., 95.00; 4 head, 1327 lbs., 87.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 356 to 362 lbs., 162.00 to 164.00 (163.41); 13 head, 360 to 390 lbs., 145.00, unweaned; 11 head, 416 lbs., 159.00; 7 head, 409 lbs., 166.00, thin fleshed; 36 head, 460 to 495 lbs., 145.00 to 153.00 (151.47); 36 head, 465 to 491 lbs., 134.50 to 144.00 (136.87), unweaned; 64 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 134.50 to 144.00 (139.58); 88 head, 555 to 593 lbs., 137.00 to 140.00 (138.44); 46 head, 601 to 614 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (132.51); 21 head, 658 to 689 lbs., 124.50 to 132.00 (129.15); 67 head, 705 to 746 lbs., 119.00 to 128.00 (125.28); 93 head, 757 to 797 lbs., 112.00 to 127.00 (119.21); 105 head, 801 to 848 lbs., 114.50 to 121.00 (116.34); 34 head, 866 to 892 lbs., 107.00 to 119.00 (115.33); 48 head, 950 to 995 lbs., 93.00 to 110.00 (94.32); 2 head, 1015 to 1020 lbs., 99.00; 14 head, 1127 to 1140 lbs., 93.00 to 102.00 (99.45). Medium and large 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 450 to 451 lbs., 131.00 to 135.00 (132.33); 2 head, 537 lbs., 129.00; 2 head, 567 lbs., 127.00; 6 head, 690 to 695 lbs., 108.00 to 115.00 (111.51); 28 head, 847 lbs., 117.00; 2 head, 877 lbs., 104.00. Small and medium frame 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 533 lbs., 70.00; 8 head, 561 lbs., 82.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 396 lbs., 140.00; 4 head, 447 lbs., 135.00 to 136.00 (135.50); 69 head, 452 to 497 lbs., 133.00 to 143.00 (136.39); 2 head, 470 to 490 lbs., 129.00, unweaned; 114 head, 500 to 539 lbs., 126.00 to 135.00 (132.20); 6 head, 541 lbs., 115.00, unweaned; 56 head, 551 to 591 lbs., 127.00 to 130.00 (127.77); 3 head, 581 lbs., 121.00, full; 87 head, 610 to 647 lbs., 120.00 to 129.00 (125.49); 85 head, 652 to 688 lbs., 117.00 to 125.00 (121.34); 177 head, 701 to 745 lbs., 106.00 to 123.50 (118.53); 264 head, 764 to 796 lbs., 105.00 to 118.50 (115.05); 53 head, 807 to 846 lbs., 106.00 to 113.50 (111.87); 86 head, 857 to 892 lbs., 98.50 to 110.00 (104.79); 7 head, 905 to 948 lbs., 95.00 to 106.00 (101.16); 55 head, 952 to 970 lbs., 96.00 to 102.00 (99.82); 10 head, 1136 lbs., 84.00; 6 head, 1230 lbs., 78.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 365 lbs., 135.00; 4 head, 371 lbs., 118.00, fleshy; 16 head, 408 to 448 lbs., 133.00 to 140.00 (137.67); 21 head, 462 to 495 lbs., 134.00 to 135.00 (134.91); 27 head, 500 to 542 lbs., 121.00 to 131.00 (127.84); 13 head, 526 lbs., 134.50, thin fleshed; 37 head, 583 to 585 lbs., 119.00 to 129.00 (127.38); 14 head, 602 to 632 lbs., 100.00 to 109.00 (105.87); 5 head, 683 to 687 lbs., 107.00 to 109.00 (108.20); 19 head, 702 to 749 lbs., 98.00 to 110.00 (105.61); 12 head, 751 to 765 lbs., 100.00 to 107.00 (104.03); 1 head, 845 lbs., 99.00; 8 head, 918 to 940 lbs., 99.00 to 110.00 (104.54); 1 head, 960 lbs., 81.00. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 410 lbs., 116.00; 4 head, 470 lbs., 116.00; 10 head, 527 to 535 lbs., 116.00 to 117.00 (116.70); 7 head, 559 to 595 lbs., 108.00 to 111.00 (110.10); 6 head, 608 to 611 lbs., 107.00 to 119.00 (112.99); 15 head, 684 to 688 lbs., 91.00 to 105.00 (97.55). Small and medium frame 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 551 lbs., 77.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 480 to 492 lbs., 136.00 to 146.00 (144.54); 3 head, 578 lbs., 140.00; 4 head, 620 to 630 lbs., 122.00 to 128.00 (124.98); 5 head, 632 lbs., 138.00, thin fleshed; 1 head, 695 lbs., 114.00; 1 head, 710 lbs., 116.00; 1 head, 800 lbs., 103.50; 5 head, 880 to 893 lbs., 95.00 to 105.00 (101.04); 1 head, 940 lbs., 97.00; 1 head, 970 lbs., 88.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 412 lbs., 150.00; 6 head, 470 lbs., 138.00; 3 head, 511 lbs., 135.00; 1 head, 595 lbs., 125.00; 14 head, 630 lbs., 125.00; 12 head, 663 to 695 lbs., 118.00 to 122.00 (120.09); 13 head, 701 to 745 lbs., 105.00 to 114.00 (109.78); 3 head, 830 lbs., 90.50; 1 head, 1080 lbs., 99.00. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 690 lbs., 99.00.
