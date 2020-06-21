Woodward Livestock, Woodward, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 5,348 head selling on June 11, compared to 7,214 head trading on June 4 and 7,695 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to a week ago, feeder steers were trading $2 to $3 lower. Feeder heifers were selling steady to $2 lower. Steer and heifer calves were lightly tested and a weaker undertone was noted. Demand was moderate. Quality was average. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (60% steers, 37% heifers, 3% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 85%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 341 lbs., 165.50; 27 head, 383 to 385 lbs., 162.00 to 171.00 (168.99); 43 head, 406 to 446 lbs., 155.00 to 168.00 (163.38); 37 head, 451 to 490 lbs., 149.00 to 160.00 (153.83); 43 head, 535 to 548 lbs., 142.00 to 151.00 (147.26); 92 head, 556 to 597 lbs., 138.00 to 152.00 (141.43); 84 head, 603 to 647 lbs., 132.50 to 143.50 (140.32); 56 head, 660 to 692 lbs., 131.50 to 143.00 (137.360; 20 head, 692 lbs., 119.50, unweaned; 250 head, 703 to 746 lbs., 124.00 to 139.50 (134.83); 240 head, 752 to 793 lbs., 119.00 to 134.50 (127.40); 376 head, 800 to 842 lbs., 111.00 to 125.50 (119.93); 456 head, 850 to 890 lbs., 111.00 to 123.00 (118.24); 467 head, 903 to 935 lbs., 110.00 to 119.00 (114.77); 189 head, 960 to 999 lbs., 103.00 to 112.00 (107.96); 21 head, 1010 to 1025 lbs., 103.25 to 105.50 (104.22); 104 head,1053 to 1068 lbs., 103.00 to 107.60 (107.02). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 448 lbs., 151.00; 2 head, 490 lbs., 140.00; 8 head, 581 lbs., 132.50; 13 head, 625 lbs., 122.00 to 131.00 124.08; 6 head, 672 to 687 lbs., 127.00; 32 head, 702 to 739 lbs., 121.50 to 123.00 (122.67); 10 head, 751 to 788 lbs., 115.00; 6 head, 803 to 815 lbs., 102.00 to 108.00 (104.98); 55 head, 980 lbs., 93.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 358 lbs., 154.00; 37 head, 415 to 448 lbs., 134.50 to 144.00 (140.00); 33 head, 452 to 482 lbs., 130.00 to 141.00 (136.90); 50 head, 503 to 548 lbs., 125.00 to 133.00 (129.34); 113 head, 550 to 587 lbs., 125.00 to 139.75 (133.75); 151 head, 602 to 649 lbs., 118.00 to 127.00 (124.07); 269 head, 653 to 697 lbs., 115.00 to 131.00 (122.09); 334 head, 700 to 746 lbs., 109.00 to 122.50 (117.51); 4 head, 721 lbs., 99.00, unweaned; 157 head, 752 to 779 lbs., 112.00 to 126.50 (116.52); 164 head, 803 to 848 lbs., 101.00 to 116.50 (110.79); 75 head, 856 to 885 lbs., 103.00 to 112.50 (108.15); 109 head, 915 to 938 lbs., 98.00 to 112.25 (107.40); 55 head, 951 to 995 lbs., 97.00 to 102.00 (98.67); 4 head, 1038 lbs., 82.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 462 to 478 lbs., 115.00 to 127.00 (122.30); 49 head, 566 to 595 lbs., 114.00 to 123.00 (119.63); 4 head, 600 lbs., 113.00; 9 head, 677 lbs., 110.00; 3 head, 733 lbs., 103.00; 2 head, 752 lbs., 109.00; 19 head, 866 lbs., 99.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 350 lbs., 161.00; 23 head, 430 to 442 lbs., 153.50 to 157.00 (154.28); 9 head, 456 to 492 lbs., 149.00 to 155.00 (152.93); 24 head, 501 to 533 lbs., 139.00 to 148.00 (143.49); 13 head, 567 lbs., 141.00; 4 head, 648 lbs., 135.00; 6 head, 655 to 691 lbs., 121.00 to 134.00 (127.33); 18 head, 751 to 781 lbs., 111.50 to 119.50 (113.66); 3 head, 775 lbs., 109.00, unweaned; 15 head, 902 to 938 lbs., 96.50 to 102.00 (98.77).
