Woodward Livestock Auction, Woodward, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 4,235 head selling on Sept. 17, compared to 1,565 head trading Sept. 10 and 3,903 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Compared to the light test a week ago, feeder steers were selling $3 to $7 higher. Feeder heifers were trading $3 to $6 higher. Steer and heifer calves were selling steady on a light test a week ago but a stronger undertone was noted, especially on weaned calves. Demand was moderate. Quality was average. The supply included 100% feeder cattle (51% steers, 43% heifers, 6% bulls). The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 69%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 330 lbs., 190.00; 14 head, 355 to 390 lbs., 170.00 to 184.00 (179.41); 10 head, 375 lbs., 168.00, unweaned; 21 head, 426 to 429 lbs., 165.00 to 171.00 (167.85); 10 head, 413 to 420 lbs., 157.00 to 169.00 (165.36), unweaned; 18 head, 450 to 472 lbs., 166.00 to 178.00 (176.61); 18 head, 455 to 485 lbs., 151.50 to 162.00 (153.76), unweaned; 66 head, 506 to 549 lbs., 155.00 to 168.00 (158.36); 15 head, 507 to 532 lbs., 148.00 to 159.00 (151.69), unweaned; 7 head, 552 to 591 lbs., 143.00 to 153.00 (145.81); 34 head, 563 to 585 lbs., 135.00 to 142.00 (139.05), unweaned; 35 head, 617 to 625 lbs., 142.00 to 149.00 (146.83); 12 head, 637 lbs., 160.00, fancy; 41 head, 611 to 649 lbs., 132.00 to 139.00 (137.28), unweaned; 197 head, 654 to 690 lbs., 140.00 to 156.00 (146.68); 36 head, 656 to 674 lbs., 130.00 to 138.00 (134.59), unweaned; 183 head, 701 to 745 lbs., 140.00 to 156.00 (148.54); 8 head, 707 to 732 lbs., 130.00 to 132.00 (130.51), unweaned; 147 head, 759 to 798 lbs., 135.00 to 149.00 (142.63); 10 head, 763 to 767 lbs., 126.00 to 127.00 (126.60), unweaned; 275 head, 807 to 841 lbs., 131.00 to 146.00 (143.03); 106 head, 850 to 880 lbs., 135.00 to 141.00 (139.47); 50 head, 907 to 940 lbs., 127.00 to 136.50 (132.75); 69 head, 951 to 993 lbs., 126.50 to 135.25 (133.27); 41 head, 1001 to 1012 lbs., 127.00 to 130.75 (128.87); 11 head, 1054 lbs., 125.75. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 399 lbs., 143.00; 3 head, 440 lbs., 137.00; 24 head, 477 to 497 lbs., 135.00 to 151.00 (143.22); 3 head, 491 lbs., 112.00, unweaned; 33 head, 518 to 544 lbs., 136.00 to 148.00 (142.25); 25 head, 554 to 582 lbs., 134.00 to 143.00 (140.31); 33 head, 602 to 648 lbs., 116.00 to 139.50 (135.04); 34 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 130.00 to 139.00 (134.93); 39 head, 708 to 748 lbs., 132.00 to 138.00 (134.66); 14 head, 778 to 788 lbs., 128.00 to 129.00 (128.71); 4 head, 800 lbs., 123.50; 34 head, 881 lbs., 128.00; 3 head, 980 lbs., 113.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 16 head, 349 lbs., 147.50, unweaned; 4 head, 367 to 385 lbs., 143.00 to 152.00 (147.39); 13 head, 357 to 387 lbs., 137.00 to 145.00 (143.42), unweaned; 29 head, 403 to 437 lbs., 140.00 to 149.00 (145.64); 9 head, 427 to 441 lbs., 141.00 to 146.00 (144.30), unweaned; 98 head, 457 to 491 lbs., 133.00 to 147.00 (143.79); 40 head, 451 to 491 lbs., 128.00 to 142.00 (132.65), unweaned; 28 head, 501 to 538 lbs., 135.00 to 143.00 (141.01); 55 head, 503 to 541 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (130.15), unweaned; 202 head, 551 to 597 lbs., 132.00 to 147.25 (142.04); 55 head, 560 to 595 lbs., 123.00 to 132.50 (129.72), unweaned; 64 head, 605 to 640 lbs., 132.00 to 144.00 (136.42); 54 head, 603 to 648 lbs., 117.00 to 130.00 (127.40), unweaned; 317 head, 656 to 698 lbs., 128.00 to 145.50 (138.12); 20 head, 673 to 682 lbs., 113.00 to 124.50 (121.64), unweaned 50 head, 712 to 742 lbs., 131.00 to 139.50 (137.07); 6 head, 703 to 735 lbs., 116.00 to 130.00 (123.16), unweaned; 186 head, 750 to 797 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (130.29); 7 head, 752 to 757 lbs., 115.00 to 118.00 (117.15), unweaned; 83 head, 800 to 837 lbs., 121.00 to 133.25 (125.01); 3 head, 868 lbs., 117.00; 19 head, 919 lbs., 120.00; 6 head, 996 lbs., 111.00; 15 head, 1026 lbs., 111.00 to 112.00 (111.73). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 387 to 392 lbs., 128.00 to 129.00 (128.75), unweaned; 3 head, 435 lbs., 133.00; 18 head, 415 to 440 lbs., 117.00 to 132.00 (128.82), unweaned; 3 head, 491 lbs., 130.00; 2 head, 545 lbs., 127.00; 9 head, 612 lbs., 126.00; 2 head, 635 lbs., 112.00, unweaned; 11 head, 686 to 687 lbs., 122.00 to 124.00 (123.64); 20 head, 732 to 745 lbs., 119.00 to 126.00 (124.93); 2 head, 762 lbs., 118.00; 2 head, 800 lbs., 117.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 351 to 392 lbs., 174.00 to 191.00 (183.74), unweaned; 11 head, 420 to 437 lbs., 157.00 to 166.00 (159.26), unweaned; 7 head, 460 lbs., 164.00; 20 head, 473 to 498 lbs., 147.00 to 158.00 (152.39), unweaned; 13 head, 516 to 518 lbs., 133.00 to 143.00 (136.84), unweaned; 19 head, 573 to 592 lbs., 133.00 to 135.00 (134.46); 21 head, 557 to 578 lbs., 129.00 to 136.00 (133.02), unweaned; 16 head, 604 to 606 lbs., 124.00 to 132.00 (130.50); 27 head, 610 to 645 lbs., 127.00 to 131.00 (129.11), unweaned; 18 head, 650 to 678 lbs., 127.50 to 128.50 (128.28); 5 head, 699 lbs., 119.00, unweaned; 6 head, 710 lbs., 128.50; 3 head, 706 lbs., 115.00, unweaned; 16 head, 760 to 780 lbs., 116.00 to 122.50 (121.67); 10 head, 820 lbs., 122.00; 2 head, 835 lbs., 107.50, unweaned.
