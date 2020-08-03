Woodward Livestock, Woodward, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,780 head selling on July 23, compared to 3,593 head trading on July 16 and 4,452 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Compared to a week ago, feeder steers were selling $2 to $6 higher. Feeder heifers were selling $2 to $4 higher. Steer calves were trading steady on a light test with a stronger undertone noted. Heifer calves were trading $2 to $4 higher. Demand was moderate to good. Quality was average to attractive. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (53% steers, 43% heifers, 4% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 65%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 381 to 383 lbs., 175.00 to 184.00 (181.93); 8 head, 368 lbs., 166.00, unweaned; 9 head, 403 to 427 lbs., 175.00 to 178.00 (177.04); 23 head, 452 to 490 lbs., 156.00 to 166.00 (161.83); 34 head, 483 to 499 lbs., 157.00 to 162.00 (159.52), unweaned; 69 head, 506 to 538 lbs., 154.00 to 165.00 (162.12); 8 head, 507 to 532 lbs., 151.00 to 161.00 (153.41), unweaned; 110 head, 563 to 591 lbs., 151.00 to 158.75 (156.36); 33 head, 559 to 585 lbs., 142.00 to 153.00 (152.30), unweaned; 27 head, 602 to 628 lbs., 145.00 to 156.00 (149.17); 151 head, 651 to 695 lbs., 139.00 to 153.00 (149.55); 23 head, 665 to 698 lbs., 129.50 to 143.50 (136.81), unweaned; 69 head, 702 to 748 lbs., 142.00 to 151.00 (144.81); 181 head, 750 to 782 lbs., 134.00 to 143.75 (141.21); 177 head, 800 to 838 lbs., 130.00 to 141.00 (136.80); 43 head, 854 to 867 lbs., 131.00 to 135.50 (134.13); 29 head, 909 lbs., 126.00; 44 head, 1010 to 1023 lbs., 113.00 to 119.50 (117.98); 14 head, 1056 lbs., 115.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 468 lbs., 153.00; 11 head, 535 to 545 lbs., 143.00 to 148.00 (144.35); 4 head, 551 lbs., 137.00; 20 head, 610 to 630 lbs., 135.00; 40 head, 668 to 696 lbs., 126.50 to 134.00 (132.02); 36 head, 700 to 748 lbs., 120.00 to 134.00 (127.10); 16 head, 771 to 795 lbs., 115.00 to 128.00 (122.22); 3 head, 821 lbs., 123.00; 18 head, 853 to 893 lbs., 107.00 to 118.00 (114.59).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 18 head, 384 to 397 lbs., 148.00 to 151.00 (148.68), unweaned; 16 head, 410 to 428 lbs., 144.00 to 149.00 (147.23); 4 head, 412 lbs., 148.00, unweaned; 24 head, 477 to 489 lbs., 140.00 to 148.00 (144.10); 17 head, 453 to 496 lbs., 138.00 to 141.00 139.08, unweaned; 87 head, 511 to 546 lbs., 134.00 to 145.00 (141.78); 47 head, 504 to 547 lbs., 134.00 to 143.00 (140.56), unweaned; 118 head, 551 to 592 lbs., 130.00 to 142.00 (138.67); 32 head, 552 to 597 lbs., 127.00 to 136.00 (130.27), unweaned; 69 head, 600 to 640 lbs., 128.00 to 139.00 (132.31); 73 head, 672 to 698 lbs., 123.00 to 135.50 (133.32); 13 head, 676 to 692 lbs., 119.50 to 123.00 (121.57), unweaned; 52 head, 701 to 738 lbs., 120.00 to 134.50 (130.37); 3 head, 701 lbs., 121.00, unweaned; 139 head, 753 to 797 lbs., 118.00 to 131.50 (127.81); 42 head, 820 to 835 lbs., 115.00 to 122.50 (121.66); 19 head, 852 to 881 lbs., 111.00 to 120.00 (115.20); 53 head, 1037 lbs., 110.00; 19 head, 1055 lbs., 109.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 453 lbs., 117.00, unweaned; 9 head, 507 lbs., 129.00; 10 head, 526 lbs., 115.00, unweaned; 10 head, 559 lbs., 120.00; 12 head, 581 to 590 lbs., 120.50 to 125.00 (121.61), unweaned; 67 head, 608 to 630 lbs., 122.50 to 126.00 (123.93); 8 head, 695 lbs., 118.00; 10 head, 693 lbs., 102.00, unweaned; 12 head, 709 lbs., 105.00; 3 head, 843 lbs., 102.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 14 head, 410 to 416 lbs., 177.50 to 182.00 (178.77); 2 head, 457 lbs., 156.00; 9 head, 480 lbs., 157.00, unweaned; 21 head, 501 to 540 lbs., 145.50 to 155.00 (150.29); 3 head, 581 lbs., 141.00, unweaned; 3 head, 606 lbs., 137.00; 9 head, 685 to 690 lbs., 123.00 to 131.00 (127.43); 20 head, 712 to 747 lbs., 123.50 to 126.00 (124.95); 3 head, 790 lbs., 102.00; 3 head, 870 lbs., 110.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 548 lbs., 124.00; 2 head, 570 lbs., 132.50.
