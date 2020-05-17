Woodward Livestock Auction, Woodward, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 6,139 head selling on May 7 compared to 6,346 head trading April 30, according to USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to a week ago, the feeder steers were selling $6 to $8 higher. The feeder heifers were trading $8 to $10 higher. Steer calves were selling $6 to $10 higher. Heifer calves were trading $6 to $8 higher. Demand was moderate to active. Quality was average to attractive. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (64% steers, 35% heifers, 1% bulls). The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 84%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 335 lbs., 178.00; 68 head, 353 to 387 lbs., 172.50 to 186.00 (179.48); 73 head, 425 to 449 lbs., 157.00 to 168.50 (167.06); 44 head, 458 to 498 lbs., 149.00 to 162.00 (152.54); 20 head, 473 lbs., 173.00, thin fleshed; 88 head, 505 to 546 lbs., 143.00 to 155.00 (150.56); 6 head, 508 lbs., 137.00, unweaned; 117 head, 552 to 580 lbs., 141.00 to 158.00 (151.19); 183 head, 603 to 639 lbs., 135.00 to 152.00 (145.12); 238 head, 651 to 690 lbs., 135.00 to 149.50 (139.44); 193 head, 707 to 745 lbs., 124.00 to 140.00 (129.87); 391 head, 754 to 799 lbs., 121.00 to 130.00 (126.21); 504 head, 806 to 849 lbs., 114.00 to 125.25 (120.44); 362 head, 852 to 899 lbs., 113.00 to 124.00 (116.51); 545 head, 901 to 948 lbs., 106.00 to 118.00 (113.33); 278 head, 952 to 992 lbs., 100.00 to 114.00 (106.89); 92 head, 1026 to 1048 lbs., 95.00 to 104.00 (101.71); 86 head, 1050 to 1077 lbs., 99.00 to 104.25 (103.55); 28 head, 1113 to 1121 lbs., 96.00 to 97.00 (96.50). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 407 to 441 lbs., 141.00 to 142.00 (141.81); 3 head, 498 lbs., 146.00; 19 head, 557 to 588 lbs., 125.00 to 131.00 (127.80); 26 head, 613 to 649 lbs., 116.50 to 124.50 (120.74); 28 head, 696 lbs., 130.00; 55 head, 721 to 740 lbs., 122.00 to 123.00 (122.11); 72 head, 767 to 799 lbs., 111.00 to 119.00 (115.83); 9 head, 884 lbs., 110.00. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 689 lbs., 99.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 21 head, 353 to 393 lbs., 145.00 to 153.00 (150.57); 29 head, 415 to 448 lbs., 143.00 to 146.50 (143.61); 65 head, 454 to 492 lbs., 136.00 to 148.00 (141.99); 109 head, 503 to 546 lbs., 132.00 to 146.00 (136.18); 105 head, 553 to 596 lbs., 121.00 to 136.00 (127.63); 4 head, 572 lbs., 118.00, unweaned; 91 head, 612 to 647 lbs., 119.00 to 129.50 (126.45); 248 head, 654 to 698 lbs., 113.00 to 127.00 (121.39); 8 head, 680 lbs., 105.00, unweaned; 211 head, 717 to 748 lbs., 109.00 to 119.50 (116.65); 370 head, 750 to 791 lbs., 106.00 to 119.25 (114.59); 233 head, 809 to 844 lbs., 103.00 to 111.50 (109.88); 206 head, 850 to 893 lbs., 100.00 to 110.25 (106.06); 105 head, 909 to 924 lbs., 98.00 to 104.00 (101.71); 52 head, 981 to 992 lbs., 92.00 to 95.00 (93.85). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 401 lbs., 118.50; 18 head, 455 to 465 lbs., 125.50 to 132.00 (127.35); 8 head, 536 lbs., 129.00; 14 head, 567 to 572 lbs., 115.00 to 119.00 (116.93); 2 head, 627 lbs., 102.00; 22 head, 687 lbs., 108.50; 9 head, 701 to 734 lbs., 105.50 to 107.00 (105.98); 5 head, 791 lbs., 101.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 438 lbs., 161.00; 8 head, 550 to 558 lbs., 134.00 to 140.00 (138.52); 17 head, 681 to 690 lbs., 109.00 to 116.00 (114.99); 3 head, 853 lbs., 102.00.
